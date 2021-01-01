Do we suppose there is any point to the players that Chelsea are currently hoarding? They are supposed to have a serious manager now but they continue to buy an odd mix of players.
It seems like they were forced to sell the bulk of their proven players due to expiring contracts and the majority of their signings last season seem to be a failure. Looks like they're going for a second squad rebuild in as many seasons.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Kudus to Brighton. Great signing for them.
Caicedo's $120m deal to Chelsea will become official on Monday.https://twitter.com/havolinedeport/status/1687691761701818368?s=20
94M gbp?
Yerry Mina joins Fiorentina on a freehttps://twitter.com/acffiorentina/status/1687817551810535424?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Didnt he tell that deranged fan who chased him down the street that I he almost would died for the club? He didnt stay long after that did he?
Just happy that shithouse is gone from English football to be honest
Chelsea are set to trigger Tyler Adams £20m release clause, according to Simon Jones from @MailSport #CFCFucking hell these guys are relentless! This is some kind of a sick joke now.
