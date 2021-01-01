« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 491 492 493 494 495 [496]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1452770 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,973
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19800 on: Yesterday at 01:22:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:17:11 pm
Do we suppose there is any point to the players that Chelsea are currently hoarding? They are supposed to have a serious manager now but they continue to buy an odd mix of players.

It seems like they were forced to sell the bulk of their proven players due to expiring contracts and the majority of their signings last season haven't gone well. Looks like they're going for a second squad rebuild in as many seasons.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,498
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19801 on: Yesterday at 01:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:22:24 pm
It seems like they were forced to sell the bulk of their proven players due to expiring contracts and the majority of their signings last season seem to be a failure. Looks like they're going for a second squad rebuild in as many seasons.

It just seems their usual chaotic selves and Pochettino has been pretty vocal so far in what they're going to do, which surprises me a little.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19802 on: Yesterday at 01:38:52 pm »
you'd think Poch's head must be spinning.  Levy would argue over buying him a new track suit.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,852
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19803 on: Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm »
I wonder since Boehly has come in if the manager gets much input in who they're buying. Just a collection of odds an sods and told to pick the best out of them
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 914
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19804 on: Yesterday at 07:18:44 pm »
Kudus to Brighton. Great signing for them.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19805 on: Yesterday at 07:33:06 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:18:44 pm
Kudus to Brighton. Great signing for them.

Really great signing for them that yeah, fair play. Him and Joao Pedro gives them a lot more quality in attack.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm »
Caicedo's $120m deal to Chelsea will become official on Monday.

https://twitter.com/havolinedeport/status/1687691761701818368?s=20
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,285
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 07:49:24 pm »
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19808 on: Yesterday at 07:55:30 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19809 on: Yesterday at 08:04:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:49:24 pm
94M gbp?
It's around that. Can't vouch for the source though.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,600
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19810 on: Yesterday at 09:18:23 pm »
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19811 on: Yesterday at 09:23:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:18:23 pm
Yerry Mina joins Fiorentina on a free
https://twitter.com/acffiorentina/status/1687817551810535424?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Didnt he tell that deranged fan who chased him down the street that he would die for the club?
He didnt stay long after that did he?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,285
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19812 on: Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:23:40 pm
Didnt he tell that deranged fan who chased him down the street that I he almost would died for the club?
He didnt stay long after that did he?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19813 on: Yesterday at 09:30:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,717
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19814 on: Yesterday at 11:03:26 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:18:44 pm
Kudus to Brighton. Great signing for them.

Great price too
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19815 on: Today at 12:10:21 am »
Chelsea are set to trigger Tyler Adams £20m release clause, according to Simon Jones from @MailSport #CFC

Fucking hell these guys are relentless! This is some kind of a sick joke now.
Logged
YWNA

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19816 on: Today at 12:49:46 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:30:22 pm
Just happy that shithouse is gone from English football to be honest
Thought that was Holgate?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 491 492 493 494 495 [496]   Go Up
« previous next »
 