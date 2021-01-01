« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 490 491 492 493 494 [495]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1449646 times)

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,592
  • JFT96
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19760 on: Yesterday at 04:08:18 pm »
Kane transfers feel the same as touting Fury vs Joshua, been happening for years but nothing will come of it. Good PR for the ever so loyal Sir Harold when he eventually stays again
Logged

Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19761 on: Yesterday at 05:13:06 pm »
How much have Chelsea actually recouped this summer considering they're spending all the money they're bringing in? With potentially Sanchez and Caicedo to come? Have they trimmed the squad at all?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19762 on: Yesterday at 06:20:31 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 02:14:21 pm
Brexit Brit HG OTT fees.


We used to sell our promising youngsters for good fees, Ibe, SOlanki, Wilson, Ward, Sterling,

To be fair, most of them had at least had first team games. In Ibe and Sterling's cases, they'd been regulars.

I'm sure these kids City are selling are talented, but I don't necessarily buy that they should be getting these kind of fees when the players are  completely unproven or untested at the top level.

Even if the fees are for real, it's still financial doping in action. They've spent fortunes on that Academy/factory, hoovering up kids and then using them as an unending resource to balance the books. Just like Chelsea before them. What a fairytale.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19763 on: Yesterday at 06:21:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:14:42 pm
Forest submit offer to Arsenal for Matt Turner, talks ongoing there. For the time being Raya will be replacing Turner. Means Dean Henderson goes back to United too I guess.

Ramsdale form has dipped, there may be mitigating personal circumstances, either way, its up to him to keep the shirt, and thats with good performances.

His missus had a miscarridge.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19764 on: Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on August  3, 2023, 10:22:35 pm
A lot of money for a group of players that don't bring them any closer to a top 4 finish. I think that Tottenham are stuck in the upper mid-table purgatory ...

Even if you don't count Kulusevski, cos he's been there for a while, that's 155m. At most, Kane will go for 100m. They'll end up losing Kane, still spending a shitload net, all to go massively backwards.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,173
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19765 on: Yesterday at 06:25:57 pm »
Flicked SSN on to see if any LFC news and Kavah was talking about Kane, fuck me, you'd think he'd won everything in the game, like ours, rather than fuck all but a few golden boots. Best thing he ever did was insisted he played in Madrid, thus hobbling Spurs ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,272
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19766 on: Yesterday at 06:28:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:25:57 pm
Flicked SSN on to see if any LFC news and Kavah was talking about Kane, fuck me, you'd think he'd won everything in the game, like ours, rather than fuck all but a few golden boots. Best thing he ever did was insisted he played in Madrid, thus hobbling Spurs ;D

When he gets "knighted" - I will laugh at the reasons for it.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19767 on: Yesterday at 06:29:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:28:06 pm
When he gets "knighted" - I will laugh at the reasons for it.
that's harsh.  he'll be knighted for services to mouth-breathers everywhere. 
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,733
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19768 on: Yesterday at 08:40:59 pm »
40+ million for a centre back whose only quality is running fast
Spurs are having a terrible window
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,021
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19769 on: Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm »
Bayern have demanded an answer by midnight for Kane.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,893
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19770 on: Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:29:32 pm
that's harsh.  he'll be knighted for services to mouth-breathers everywhere.

And his pet tongue will get an OBE.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,545
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19771 on: Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 04:08:18 pm
Good PR for the ever so loyal Sir Harold when he eventually stays again

Remember when he played golf with Gary Neville to try and force through a move a few years ago? Idiot.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19772 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm »
Chelsea signing yet another Brazilian kid for £15m. Surely this needs to be stopped now. It's getting ridiculous

22 players signed in around 12 months.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,446
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19773 on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
Chelsea signing yet another Brazilian kid for £15m. Surely this needs to be stopped now. It's getting ridiculous

22 players signed in around 12 months.

Noncey, Noncey, Noncey FC, you have got no history. 
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19774 on: Today at 12:58:50 am »
ChelseaHQ
@ChelseaHQ_
·
1h
🚨 BREAKING: #Chelsea have made a £25m verbal proposal to sign Michael Olise. Personal terms are already agreed.

Olise has a slight preference of Chelsea over Man City.

{via @FabriceHawkins} #CFC
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,593
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19775 on: Today at 01:40:13 am »
Absolutely ridiculous. Although they have previous form under Abramovich for hoarding players. There seems to be some confusion over whether he has a release clause or not.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:38 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,873
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19776 on: Today at 01:52:09 am »
25m seems on the cheap side for Olise
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 490 491 492 493 494 [495]   Go Up
« previous next »
 