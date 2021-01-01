Newcastle agree deal with Southampton for Livramento, £35m plus add ons. Some suggestions that Chelsea's sell on clause with Livramento is as much as 50%.



Wasn't Howe crying just a few weeks ago about how they didn't have a huge budget to work with? Poor guy, just the £100m+ net spend so far this summer, off the back of £150m the season before.Seems to be following Guardiola's winning formula of shameless insincerity and brazenly pretending like they're operating within the same restrictions as other clubs.