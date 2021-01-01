« previous next »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:09:12 pm
The rumoured fee on Van de Ven feels high to me - 45m euros including add ons.

Lot of money for someone who can't head a ball.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 05:17:08 pm
Plus that Solomon guy from Fulham (on a free, I think)
A pretty shrewd signing on a free.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:53:35 pm
Newcastle agree deal with Southampton for Livramento, £35m plus add ons. Some suggestions that Chelsea's sell on clause with Livramento is as much as 50%.
Crazy price. He had a promising start at Southampton, but coming off an ACL injury, that's a huge risk.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:04:47 pm
He is ok. He got a good tally last season but having a winger who cant beat a man is an issue.
Can't really pass either.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:53:10 pm
Maddison
Porro loan made permanent
same with Kulusevski
Vicario
Van De Ven (on his way)

A lot of money for a group of players that don't bring them any closer to a top 4 finish. I think that Tottenham are stuck in the upper mid-table purgatory ...
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:27:38 pm
Lot of money for someone who can't head a ball.

Kinell his defensive stats are piss poor. Quick tho...
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:53:35 pm
Newcastle agree deal with Southampton for Livramento, £35m plus add ons. Some suggestions that Chelsea's sell on clause with Livramento is as much as 50%.

Wasn't Howe crying just a few weeks ago about how they didn't have a huge budget to work with? Poor guy, just the £100m+ net spend so far this summer, off the back of £150m the season before.

Seems to be following Guardiola's winning formula of shameless insincerity and brazenly pretending like they're operating within the same restrictions as other clubs.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
totally. it's a shell game.

Kelleher would be 50m in that scenario.

Exactly, we just got the benchmark for Kelleher if someone comes sniffing. 30m atleast.
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.
