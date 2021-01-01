They now have 6 first team CBs.

Maybe theyre just buying him so no other club gets him.

They obviously dont need Gvardiol, he needs to be careful as Ped has ruined Kalvin Phillips career by buying him when he wasnt needed.



They often play with 4 at once though these days - and always 3I know they're ability to keep buying top draw talent is frustrating but they run a smaller squad than usGvardiol looks like he's going to be a great player and I'd have been up for him coming here .. he looks like he reads it incredibly well for a player his age... but I don't think he's a slam dunk, he's not great in the air which is unusual for the fee