Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:49:42 pm
gay anthem from abba though - progress

Heads will roll when they find that out
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm
Managed by Jorge Jesus too, who's probably the only coach out there worth a damn (except maybe Nuno)
That is not true though.

Rudy Garcia was managing Al Nassr, he got sacked and is now managing the Italian champions, Napoli. His replacement at Al Nassr is Luis Castro who won the league with Shakhtar and was leading the Brazilian Serie A with Botafogo.

Al Ahli just hired Matthias Jaissle who won the Austrian Bundesliga with Salzburg twice and was the first manager to lead them to a knockout round in the CL in their history. Al Shabab have Marcel Kaizer who won the Portuguese domestic cup double with Sporting in 2019, Al Fateh has Slaven Bilic who is a decent manager and Al Raed has Igor Jovićević who just won the Ukrainian League with Shakhtar this past season.

So no, not just Jorge Jesus and Nuno are the only two good managers in that league.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:07:51 pm
That is not true though.

Rudy Garcia was managing Al Nassr, he got sacked and is now managing the Italian champions, Napoli. His replacement at Al Nassr is Luis Castro who won the league with Shakhtar and was leading the Brazilian Serie A with Botafogo.

Al Ahli just hired Matthias Jaissle who won the Austrian Bundesliga with Salzburg twice and was the first manager to lead them to a knockout round in the CL in their history. Al Shabab have Marcel Kaizer who won the Portuguese domestic cup double with Sporting in 2019, Al Fateh has Slaven Bilic who is a decent manager and Al Raed has Igor Jovićević who just won the Ukrainian League with Shakhtar this past season.

So no, not just Jorge Jesus and Nuno are the only two good managers in that league.
I've learned something about the managers there, so thanks for that, but I don't think that negates my point.

I could add a caveat that there's a chance Rudy Garcia, who's no longer in Saudi, might find some success as a manager in the future
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:13:38 pm
City paying £78m for Gvardiol, no add ons according to the BBC. So will fall short of the British record for a defender (Maguire!)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:37:56 pm
City paying £78m for Gvardiol, no add ons according to the BBC. So will fall short of the British record for a defender (Maguire!)

Leipzig budged on their asking price right? Didn't they want 100m?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:48:08 pm
Sounds relatively 'cheap' when some inferior players like Fofana have went for not much less.Shame to see any good player who's a Liverpool fan going there though.
But,showing my age perhaps as most fees sound obscene to me now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:49:13 pm
Leipzig budged on their asking price right? Didn't they want 100m?

Yep they were asking for 100 and sold for 90.

Pep Fraudiola has spent over half a billion on just defenders, the man is a genius.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:00:30 pm
Sounds relatively 'cheap' when some inferior players like Fofana have went for not much less.Shame to see any good player who's a Liverpool fan going there though.
But,showing my age perhaps as most fees sound obscene to me now.
They are obscene, football is a farce
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:10:07 pm
City paying £78m for Gvardiol, no add ons according to the BBC. So will fall short of the British record for a defender (Maguire!)

I predict something like an announcement in a few months on breaking ground on a new Red Bull production site in Abu Dhabi, in co-operation with the government, who provided the site at a "discount".
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:14:04 pm
Tranfermarkt saying 46m fee agreed for Raya to join Arsenal.
We know they are overpaying but they should be expected to challenge City.
They have made some good signings & players who should improve as well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:17:50 pm
Tranfermarkt saying 46m fee agreed for Raya to join Arsenal.


Don't think thats an over pay as it goes - not certain he'll replicate what he did last year but he's cheap if thats his level
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:19:05 pm
Tranfermarkt saying 46m fee agreed for Raya to join Arsenal.
We know they are overpaying but they should be expected to challenge City.
They have made some good signings & players who should improve as well.

£250m net spend. Crazy money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:19:16 pm
Tranfermarkt saying 46m fee agreed for Raya to join Arsenal.
We know they are overpaying but they should be expected to challenge City.
They have made some good signings & players who should improve as well.
Pointless signing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:19:45 pm
Don't think thats an over pay as it goes - not certain he'll replicate what he did last year but he's cheap if thats his level

Wonder if Ramsdale will move on?
