Managed by Jorge Jesus too, who's probably the only coach out there worth a damn (except maybe Nuno)



That is not true though.Rudy Garcia was managing Al Nassr, he got sacked and is now managing the Italian champions, Napoli. His replacement at Al Nassr is Luis Castro who won the league with Shakhtar and was leading the Brazilian Serie A with Botafogo.Al Ahli just hired Matthias Jaissle who won the Austrian Bundesliga with Salzburg twice and was the first manager to lead them to a knockout round in the CL in their history. Al Shabab have Marcel Kaizer who won the Portuguese domestic cup double with Sporting in 2019, Al Fateh has Slaven Bilic who is a decent manager and Al Raed has Igor Jovićević who just won the Ukrainian League with Shakhtar this past season.So no, not just Jorge Jesus and Nuno are the only two good managers in that league.