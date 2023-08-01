« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19600 on: Yesterday at 05:55:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:53:09 pm
Managed by Jorge Jesus too, who's probably the only coach out there worth a damn (except maybe Nuno)
That's for now. I'm sure they'll buy managers too.
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19601 on: Yesterday at 05:57:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm
Raya is definitely not better - a wierd mystique has built around him.
Him and Ramsdale are overrated, but at different things

Raya is a decent enough keeper but great with his feet (which causes him to be overrated. Ramsdale has great reactions for instinctive saves, but is pretty poor with his feet (still better than Pickford, but that's a low bar).

They're both massively better than Brighton's Sanchez, who while being good with his feet is too much of a loon in his judgment coming off his line is not good at making saves. Like a worse Onana, he seems to try to entertain himself at the back. Chelsea spending big on him to replace Kepa would be pretty funny (allows a higher line, but likely loads of Claudio Bravo type mistakes with his rushes of blood)
Offline thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19602 on: Yesterday at 05:58:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:55:49 pm
That's for now. I'm sure they'll buy managers too.
I thought Don Carlo was nailed on for it and I also feared Rafa might be tempted just as he was with China.

If Klopp ever goes there then I'm sealing myself into my bedroom and never coming out.
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19603 on: Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:57:37 pm
Him and Ramsdale are overrated, but at different things

Raya is a decent enough keeper but great with his feet (which causes him to be overrated. Ramsdale has great reactions for instinctive saves, but is pretty poor with his feet (still better than Pickford, but that's a low bar).

I honestly think Ramsdale is flat out bad at top 4 level  sometimes relatively bad keepers make flashy saves because theyre pro keepers and they all make some good saves but also because their positioning isnt good (its the mignolet syndrome)

Fwiw he was worse than league average at post shot xg prevented last season
By contrast Rayas shot stopping was very good last year
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19604 on: Yesterday at 06:38:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm
I honestly think Ramsdale is flat out bad at top 4 level  sometimes relatively bad keepers make flashy saves because theyre pro keepers and they all make some good saves but also because their positioning isnt good (its the mignolet syndrome)

Fwiw he was worse than league average at post shot xg prevented last season
By contrast Rayas shot stopping was very good last year
Pleased to hear some stats on this, that somewhat back up what my sense is of them. Cos I am going purely on instinct from upbringing (dad's a keeper, so would always hear about what'd gone right/wrong during MOTD goals)

I thought Ramsdale was an extremely odd big money signing by Arsenal, but then he's actually performed much better for them (in my limited viewing) than I expected - but by the end of the season, the usual Bournemouth mistakes started to surface more regularly (his great reactions can only bail him out so long)
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19605 on: Yesterday at 06:41:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:38:28 pm
Pleased to hear some stats on this, that somewhat back up what my sense is of them. Cos I am going purely on instinct from upbringing (dad's a keeper, so would always hear about what'd gone right/wrong during MOTD goals)

I thought Ramsdale was an extremely odd big money signing by Arsenal, but then he's actually performed much better for them (in my limited viewing) than I expected - but by the end of the season, the usual Bournemouth mistakes started to surface more regularly (his great reactions can only bail him out so long)

Goal keeper stats are odd ... there seems to be a lot of variance in how they perform .. but they are getting better

You can see the individual stats here  https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/keepersadv/Premier-League-Stats    (scroll down for individual stats)

A few surprises in there... but the best in the league isn't a shock :)
Offline newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19606 on: Yesterday at 06:45:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:38:28 pm
Pleased to hear some stats on this, that somewhat back up what my sense is of them. Cos I am going purely on instinct from upbringing (dad's a keeper, so would always hear about what'd gone right/wrong during MOTD goals)

I thought Ramsdale was an extremely odd big money signing by Arsenal, but then he's actually performed much better for them (in my limited viewing) than I expected - but by the end of the season, the usual Bournemouth mistakes started to surface more regularly (his great reactions can only bail him out so long)

He had some worldies against us and I'm sure at some point TNB wore us down and let us know that Rammers was Arteta's top choice for La Revolucion. Like me, you may have just said - hmm maybe Rammers is a good keeper after all and not an upjumped Jodran Pickford with normal arms....

And like me, you also may have wondered - why the fuck am I calling him Rammers??
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19607 on: Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:41:49 pm
Goal keeper stats are odd ... there seems to be a lot of variance in how they perform .. but they are getting better

You can see the individual stats here  https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/keepersadv/Premier-League-Stats    (scroll down for individual stats)

A few surprises in there... but the best in the league isn't a shock :)
Yep I remember engaging in a lengthy (decently natured) argument with BabuYagu about how keeper stats weren't that useful for saying what he was trying to say - his argument was an impassioned defence of how good a keeper Karius was..!

I think my position was that Karius was more confident off his line, especially facing one on ones, but that Mignolet (warts and all) was better keeping the ball out the net

Will take a look at those stats, cheers. I said in the season reflection thread that I don't think I've ever witnessed a season like the last one where there was such visibility of that cliche (about x person is worth an extra y points) - I genuinely think bar one or two keepers in the world we'd have finished at least 10 points worse off with anyone but Alli. True definition of world class
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19608 on: Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm
Yep I remember engaging in a lengthy (decently natured) argument with BabuYagu about how keeper stats weren't that useful for saying what he was trying to say - his argument was an impassioned defence of how good a keeper Karius was..!

I think my position was that Karius was more confident off his line, especially facing one on ones, but that Mignolet (warts and all) was better keeping the ball out the net

Hah yeah I remember that - not his finest hour.

We have post shot xg now so you can see the actual chances of a ball going in that they're facing so its definitely getting there ... but still very hard and very hard to scout keepers
I think keepers are still VERY under priced compared to their importance on the pitch but a decent amount of the reason for that is its so easy to make mistakes evaluating them
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19609 on: Yesterday at 07:01:06 pm »
Online RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19610 on: Yesterday at 07:17:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm
Yep I remember engaging in a lengthy (decently natured) argument with BabuYagu about how keeper stats weren't that useful for saying what he was trying to say - his argument was an impassioned defence of how good a keeper Karius was..!

I think my position was that Karius was more confident off his line, especially facing one on ones, but that Mignolet (warts and all) was better keeping the ball out the net

Will take a look at those stats, cheers. I said in the season reflection thread that I don't think I've ever witnessed a season like the last one where there was such visibility of that cliche (about x person is worth an extra y points) - I genuinely think bar one or two keepers in the world we'd have finished at least 10 points worse off with anyone but Alli. True definition of world class
Stop prevent over shot stopping is mostly the Mignolet, Karius thing.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19611 on: Yesterday at 08:58:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:45:38 pm
He had some worldies against us and I'm sure at some point TNB wore us down and let us know that Rammers was Arteta's top choice for La Revolucion. Like me, you may have just said - hmm maybe Rammers is a good keeper after all and not an upjumped Jodran Pickford with normal arms....

And like me, you also may have wondered - why the fuck am I calling him Rammers??

 :lmao
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19612 on: Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:45:38 pm
He had some worldies against us and I'm sure at some point TNB wore us down and let us know that Rammers was Arteta's top choice for La Revolucion. Like me, you may have just said - hmm maybe Rammers is a good keeper after all and not an upjumped Jodran Pickford with normal arms....

And like me, you also may have wondered - why the fuck am I calling him Rammers??

Rammers is  up there with our best young English talent, alongside Saks Deccers and Whitey.
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19613 on: Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 05:20:45 pm
Arsenal after Raya from Brentford. Ramsdale is quite overrated but dont think raya is that much better. Arsenal do need a much better goalkeeper if theyre wanting to challenge for major honours.

The more I see other clubs targeting goalkeepers, the more the £66m for Alisson looks like the best investment we could've made. Raya, Sanchez, Pickford (ha) - none of them seem worth the money they would likely cost, and I'm genuinely not sure which goalkeepers out there are both potentially gettable (even for big money) and represent a clear upgrade in the way Alisson did for us. Maybe Maignan and Costa, based on who crops up the most on opposition fan wish-lists?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19614 on: Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm »
Mike Maignan is elite. Diogo Costa is not.

David Raya is a good goalie, certainly better than Ramsdale and Onana.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19615 on: Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:45:38 pm
He had some worldies against us and I'm sure at some point TNB wore us down and let us know that Rammers was Arteta's top choice for La Revolucion. Like me, you may have just said - hmm maybe Rammers is a good keeper after all and not an upjumped Jodran Pickford with normal arms....

And like me, you also may have wondered - why the fuck am I calling him Rammers??
Ramsdale had a wonderful 1st half against us a few years back, flying all over his goal making spectacular saves. Eventually, we scored. Then scored again. And again.
Late in the game, someone from Arsenal (Partey, I think) had what was probably the best shot of the game, a perfectly placed drive from just outside the box. Alisson took a couple of steps to his left, made a small hop and tipped it over the bar. My first thought was that Ramsdale would have made that save look spectacular.
Would much rather have a keeper in the right place who makes saves look boring, than one who has to make spectacular saves because he's out of position.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19616 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
Mike Maignan is elite. Diogo Costa is not.

David Raya is a good goalie, certainly better than Ramsdale and Onana.

Raya makes some very good saves and is generally decent with the ball at his feet. Hes certainly confident anyway although most of the time at Brentford he goes long because Toney wins so much in the air, or our wise where they flick it in into the channels. Obviously Arsenals front three is quite different. He also makes some howlers, although suppose all keepers do at times.
Online Machae

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19617 on: Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm »
Palace buying Matheus Franca for £26m
Logged

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19618 on: Today at 12:09:56 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
Mike Maignan is elite. Diogo Costa is not.

David Raya is a good goalie, certainly better than Ramsdale and Onana.

Sorry mate - I know you watch a lot of Serie - A, I watch my share - Maignon is good, but not elite. The only elite ones are Courtois, ter Stegen, Alisson, Oblak (although injured last season and kind of declined) and Ederson at a stretch.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19619 on: Today at 01:15:12 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:09:56 am
Sorry mate - I know you watch a lot of Serie - A, I watch my share - Maignon is good, but not elite. The only elite ones are Courtois, ter Stegen, Alisson, Oblak (although injured last season and kind of declined) and Ederson at a stretch.

This. You are only an elite goalie if you do it season after season and those are the only names I'd agree with as well. Not a 100 percent sold on Ter Stegen either. I'd actually put Bono in their instead of him. From other leagues, the only names that come to mind are Donnarumma and Neuer (who has quite visibly declined). Emi Martinez at a stretch.That's it. All the other goalkeepers are presently atleast a level below them.
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19620 on: Today at 01:36:53 am »
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19621 on: Today at 02:50:05 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:29:36 am
Sterling, Koulibaly, Slolina, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella, Casadei, Fofana, Aubameyang, Zakaria (loan), Datro Fofana, Badiashile, Santos, Felix (loan), Mudryk, Madueke, Gusto, Fernandez, Nkunku, Jackson, Angelo...

That's before you add Ugochukwu and Disasi, and whoever else they do this summer.

The list they've got rid of is huge too. Rudiger, Christensen, Werner, Emerson, Barkley, Alonso, Gilmour, Batshuayi, Bakayoko, Jorginho, Koulibaly, Kovacic, Mendy, Havertz, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Azpilicueta, Pulisic...

Holy shit that's unbelievable.  Thanks for listing that out.  I definitely would have struggled to name half of them. 
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19622 on: Today at 07:50:42 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:29:36 am
Sterling, Koulibaly, Slolina, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella, Casadei, Fofana, Aubameyang, Zakaria (loan), Datro Fofana, Badiashile, Santos, Felix (loan), Mudryk, Madueke, Gusto, Fernandez, Nkunku, Jackson, Angelo...

That's before you add Ugochukwu and Disasi, and whoever else they do this summer.

The list they've got rid of is huge too. Rudiger, Christensen, Werner, Emerson, Barkley, Alonso, Gilmour, Batshuayi, Bakayoko, Jorginho, Koulibaly, Kovacic, Mendy, Havertz, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Azpilicueta, Pulisic...
Theyre now being linked to Inacio theres no way on Earth Pochettino is signing off on all this. Nothing has changed. Poch will still be given players he didnt asked for and made to make it work. Until they sort out their shit behind the scenes, theres no point appointing top managers.

All to end in tears I think.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19623 on: Today at 09:03:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:41:49 pm
Goal keeper stats are odd ... there seems to be a lot of variance in how they perform .. but they are getting better

You can see the individual stats here  https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/keepersadv/Premier-League-Stats    (scroll down for individual stats)

A few surprises in there... but the best in the league isn't a shock :)

Interesting that two of the better keepers in the league for 'post-shot XG - goals' are former Arsenal keepers - whereas the replacement is not very good.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19624 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:50:42 am
Theyre now being linked to Inacio theres no way on Earth Pochettino is signing off on all this. Nothing has changed. Poch will still be given players he didnt asked for and made to make it work. Until they sort out their shit behind the scenes, theres no point appointing top managers.

All to end in tears I think.

Agree, although seems unlikely they'd sign Inacio since they have Colwill and Badiashile for LCB and Cucurella and Chilwell for LB. Mind you, maybe it seeming unlikely means they'll actually do it...
Online RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19625 on: Today at 09:59:45 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:46:18 am
Agree, although seems unlikely they'd sign Inacio since they have Colwill and Badiashile for LCB and Cucurella and Chilwell for LB. Mind you, maybe it seeming unlikely means they'll actually do it...
If they sign Inacio. Liverpool should go Bid for Lewis Hall or Maatsen ASAP
Offline Gus 1855

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19626 on: Today at 10:04:51 am »
Had a few Chelsea fans on twitter recently commenting on how they're scouting department 'has done it again' by buying Lesley Ugochukwu vs Romeo Lavia. Based on my limited knowledge of Chelsea's recent signings, I cannot think of a club who's scouting has been worse of late.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19627 on: Today at 10:53:46 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:04:51 am
Had a few Chelsea fans on twitter recently commenting on how they're scouting department 'has done it again' by buying Lesley Ugochukwu vs Romeo Lavia. Based on my limited knowledge of Chelsea's recent signings, I cannot think of a club who's scouting has been worse of late.

Context is everything as well. One was playing for a top team in Ligue 1, the other the worst team in the PL.
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19628 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
Romano saying Olise & Doku targets for City as a wide forward.
Offline newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19629 on: Today at 12:39:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:31:57 pm
Romano saying Olise & Doku targets for City as a wide forward.

makes sense that Doku would join the dark side
Offline The_Nomad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19630 on: Today at 01:31:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:39:29 pm
makes sense that Doku would join the dark side

Well done sir! 😆
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19631 on: Today at 01:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:50:42 am
Theyre now being linked to Inacio theres no way on Earth Pochettino is signing off on all this. Nothing has changed. Poch will still be given players he didnt asked for and made to make it work. Until they sort out their shit behind the scenes, theres no point appointing top managers.

Poch's head must be spinning 24/7, going from Spurs where Levy's transfer budget was a bucket of spit most years -- to PSG who tried hard to build the   Harlem Globetrotters of Football --- and now this where his biggest challenge is keeping track of who TF is in the squad and what they look like.

Chelsea's name-tag budget must be huge.
Offline Fortneef

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19632 on: Today at 03:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
Palace buying Matheus Franca for £26m

Bold or foolish? 
Offline newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19633 on: Today at 03:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 03:19:23 pm
Bold or foolish? 

Boolish! Boom or bust it seems.
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19634 on: Today at 07:22:20 pm »
Apparently Gvardiol to City is picking back up and could be done by end of week, for anyone thinking we might be getting involved there.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19635 on: Today at 07:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:22:20 pm
Apparently Gvardiol to City is picking back up and could be done by end of week, for anyone thinking we might be getting involved there.

I dont think anyone thinks wed be getting involved in a 100m transfer!
Online Tonyh8su

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19636 on: Today at 07:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:22:20 pm
Apparently Gvardiol to City is picking back up and could be done by end of week, for anyone thinking we might be getting involved there.

We're penny pinching with Southampton after a massive clear out of wages and getting a good fee for Fab, anyone who thinks we're buying a 100 million pound defender needs sectioning.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19637 on: Today at 08:09:35 pm »
Another day, another Saudi club using something Liverpool related in their announcement videos. This time an adapted version of Manes song.

And it sounds terrible.
Online dutchkop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19638 on: Today at 08:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:09:35 pm
Another day, another Saudi club using something Liverpool related in their announcement videos. This time an adapted version of Manes song.

And it sounds terrible.

I was thinking that a number of old player songs may not be sung with such fervour and the Firmino, Mane and Gerrard songs are up there as classics

much like Gini's song
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19639 on: Today at 08:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:09:35 pm
Another day, another Saudi club using something Liverpool related in their announcement videos. This time an adapted version of Manes song.

And it sounds terrible.
gay anthem from abba though - progress
