He had some worldies against us and I'm sure at some point TNB wore us down and let us know that Rammers was Arteta's top choice for La Revolucion. Like me, you may have just said - hmm maybe Rammers is a good keeper after all and not an upjumped Jodran Pickford with normal arms....
And like me, you also may have wondered - why the fuck am I calling him Rammers??
Ramsdale had a wonderful 1st half against us a few years back, flying all over his goal making spectacular saves. Eventually, we scored. Then scored again. And again.
Late in the game, someone from Arsenal (Partey, I think) had what was probably the best shot of the game, a perfectly placed drive from just outside the box. Alisson took a couple of steps to his left, made a small hop and tipped it over the bar. My first thought was that Ramsdale would have made that save look spectacular.
Would much rather have a keeper in the right place who makes saves look boring, than one who has to make spectacular saves because he's out of position.