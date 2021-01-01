Yeah I dont think its anything to read into re Colwill.
Agree. Think Fofana is out for the season, so leaves them with CB options of Disasi, Chalobah, Silva, Colwill and Badiashile. Theres been talk Chalobah might be sold too. Its good depth, especially considering they dont have European football, but doesnt spell Colwill leaving IMO. More likely they fuck off Cucurella and have Colwill pull double duty at CB and LB, rotating with Chilwell for the latter.
Theyre going to have to sell loads of players still. Such a huge squad, and theyll add more beyond Disasi.