RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19560 on: Yesterday at 06:02:08 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:07:58 pm
Chelsea signing Disasi from Monaco, assume to cover for Fofana.
Stats wise he looks really good. He coming in because Fofana hurt
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19561 on: Yesterday at 06:05:59 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:02:08 pm
Stats wise he looks really good. He coming in because Fofana hurt

Yeah I dont think its anything to read into re Colwill.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19562 on: Yesterday at 06:12:00 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:05:59 pm
Yeah I dont think its anything to read into re Colwill.

Agree. Think Fofana is out for the season, so leaves them with CB options of Disasi, Chalobah, Silva, Colwill and Badiashile. Theres been talk Chalobah might be sold too. Its good depth, especially considering they dont have European football, but doesnt spell Colwill leaving IMO. More likely they fuck off Cucurella and have Colwill pull double duty at CB and LB, rotating with Chilwell for the latter.

Theyre going to have to sell loads of players still. Such a huge squad, and theyll add more beyond Disasi.
RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19563 on: Yesterday at 06:22:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:10:44 pm
We got white timber and Tomiyasu on the right, Zinchenko and Tierney on the left (with nuno tavarez coming back from loan). Timber played at left back last game against barca so he seems versatile. We got options everywhere, too many players actually. Id give the USA keeper a shot before buying a new keeper, maybe its just rumours anyway.
Turner wants to play. Im not sure his passing good enough for what Arteta wants. Raya better stop stopper % wise and also made the most saves in PL(Not a good thing I think more of Brentford not good at preventing shots as well).
RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19564 on: Yesterday at 06:25:14 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:05:59 pm
Yeah I dont think its anything to read into re Colwill.
Correct not related to colwill. Not counting on Colwill leaving since no extension but I think unlikely right now.
RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19565 on: Yesterday at 07:07:23 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:05:59 pm
Yeah I dont think its anything to read into re Colwill.

Even if they were selling him, we definitely couldn't afford him IMO
a little break

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19566 on: Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:07:23 pm
Even if they were selling him, we definitely couldn't afford him IMO

Not without selling 3 or 4 players and replacing them with only one anyway.

But have we been linked seriously with this guy at all? Or is it just all of us on here who want him and are hoping for something, anything?
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19567 on: Yesterday at 07:46:21 pm
There are a couple of players from France that Chelsea has just signed without much effort.

1) many are saying they are good targets with high upside that we should have consider.
2) putting aside if we do or don't know if they are considered - how is Chelsea having such an easy time getting them? The fees seem great. Are they giving them outrageous pay?


Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19568 on: Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm
Badiashaile was a great buy, Gusto too.

Nkunku (sigh) and Jackson have looked sharp in pre season for them too. As you said, good scouting just too many transfers.
You wouldn't have needed to be too adept a scout to spot Nkunku or Badiashile.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19569 on: Yesterday at 08:22:40 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm
You wouldn't have needed to be too adept a scout to spot Nkunku or Badiashile.

Price for Badashile was dirt cheap
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19570 on: Yesterday at 08:24:23 pm
Wonder if Brentford would be after Kelleher should they sell the other fella. They'll like his potential/sell on value etc. Don't really want to lose him but you'd imagine he wants to play more regular football and a back up goalkeeper better than Adrian should be relatively straight forward to find
SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19571 on: Yesterday at 08:40:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:46:21 pm
There are a couple of players from France that Chelsea has just signed without much effort.

1) many are saying they are good targets with high upside that we should have consider.
2) putting aside if we do or don't know if they are considered - how is Chelsea having such an easy time getting them? The fees seem great. Are they giving them outrageous pay?
not Chelsea themselves directly, perhaps .....
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19572 on: Yesterday at 08:54:11 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:24:23 pm
Wonder if Brentford would be after Kelleher should they sell the other fella. They'll like his potential/sell on value etc. Don't really want to lose him but you'd imagine he wants to play more regular football and a back up goalkeeper better than Adrian should be relatively straight forward to find

No they already signed Flekken on the assumption Raya would leave. I'd imagine that's why he's now cheaper because they've worked themselves into a bit of a whole by pricing him out of earlier moves e.g. to Spurs.
The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19573 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm
Sky Germany saying Mane off to Saudi Arabia (Al Nassar) for £24 million.
classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19574 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm
Sky Germany saying Mane off to Saudi Arabia (Al Nassar) for £24 million.
This means they almost got all their money back for him, those fucks - cos he cost them £27.5mil + £7.5m in bonusses which now won't be triggered.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #19575 on: Today at 12:06:20 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:07:58 pm
Chelsea signing Disasi from Monaco, assume to cover for Fofana.

Bloody hell how many players have they signed in the last 12 months?  I couldn't even name half of them off the top of my head. 
