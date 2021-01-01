Thats obv possible
. Is that possible with Lavia?
Why are you so determined to get everyone hammering Lavia and wanking over a Manc?
Anyone who's seen Guardians of the Galaxy would get it tbf
https://twitter.com/TelegraphDucker/status/1685359634868318208When a Man utd journalist is saying this you know fee is crazy. 73m pounds for a player so unproven. Madness
I actually watched that player that United signed play in a random Serie A game last season. He looked quite neat and tidy but as Gerry mentioned he seemed to lack (at least at this stage) an outstanding attribute. Still young though.
They've bought him too early in his career? They can't not play him either.
Nah just old
I think he will struggle mightily in the Premier League, at least for a while. Hes not got any attributes that seperate him from much higher level of defender in England. Not strong enough for the grocks, not fast enough for the pacers and not blessed with outstanding skill to buy space and time. Will need a long time to find his niche
Lavia has a full season in the Premiership, speaks English and was trained by City as a youth. They are all solid reasons why hes more than just potential and much less of a risk.Look at Nunez its taken him 12 months to adapt and he was scoring 30 goals a season in a similar league.
Thought the Aldi Haaland went for 30-40 million, just saw it's 72m. 😂United just can't help themselves overpaying.
Looking forward to media piling up on him halfway through the season, like they did with Nunez.
BBC have an article up comparing him to Haaland already.
Of course,both young tall,blonde lads from the nordic=same ability. He's got a lot of promise but way way way behind where Haaland already was when signed.
Ornstein says Arsenal exploring a deal for David Raya, to compete with Ramsdale. Obviously realising he's a bit of a weakness for them...
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Just saw some stat that Ten Hag will have a higher net spend than Klopps whole time here when they sign the snide Haaland
Arteta strikes me as the type who'll use the phrase 'two number ones' which is always bullshit. If you have two number ones then you don't really have a number one.Ramsdale can obviously be improved upon. You need a top quality keeper to win the big trophies these days, and I he's not at the same level as someone like Alisson or Ederson. That said I'm surprised they'd see this as a priority when personally I reckon they can improve at both full back positions and maybe even sign another midfielder. Still think Havertz is a really poor signing, especially giving Chelsea back what they paid for him
Thought the Aldi Haaland went for 30-40 million, just saw it's 72m. 😂United just can't help themselves overpaying.Looking forward to media piling up on him halfway through the season, like they did with Nunez.
We're the only ones who take FFP seriously
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]