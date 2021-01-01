Ornstein says Arsenal exploring a deal for David Raya, to compete with Ramsdale. Obviously realising he's a bit of a weakness for them...



Arteta strikes me as the type who'll use the phrase 'two number ones' which is always bullshit. If you have two number ones then you don't really have a number one.Ramsdale can obviously be improved upon. You need a top quality keeper to win the big trophies these days, and I he's not at the same level as someone like Alisson or Ederson. That said I'm surprised they'd see this as a priority when personally I reckon they can improve at both full back positions and maybe even sign another midfielder. Still think Havertz is a really poor signing, especially giving Chelsea back what they paid for him