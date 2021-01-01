« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: JackWard33
Thats obv possible . Is that possible with Lavia?

Why are you so determined to get everyone hammering Lavia and wanking over a Manc?  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: DelTrotter
Why are you so determined to get everyone hammering Lavia and wanking over a Manc?  ;D

Its fun  people get super easily triggered by both :)

Point is theyre both expensive punts  it feels now like a bad summer to buy - clubs like us and man utd are taking bigger risks at bigger fees  maybe everyone will, theres just not much gettable talent out there
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
Anyone who's seen Guardians of the Galaxy would get it tbf

Nah just old :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MD1990
https://twitter.com/TelegraphDucker/status/1685359634868318208

When a Man utd journalist is saying this you know fee is crazy. 73m pounds for a player so unproven. Madness

When Man Utd said they wouldn't pay over £60m for him, it was obvious they would
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I actually watched that player that United signed play in a random Serie A game last season. He looked quite neat and tidy but as Gerry mentioned he seemed to lack (at least at this stage) an outstanding attribute. Still young though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels
I actually watched that player that United signed play in a random Serie A game last season. He looked quite neat and tidy but as Gerry mentioned he seemed to lack (at least at this stage) an outstanding attribute. Still young though.
They've bought him too early in his career? They can't not play him either.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard
They've bought him too early in his career? They can't not play him either.

Not sure about whether he has been bought early, because if its different elements of his game he has to develop then will he even do that? Dont see many players becoming much faster for example. Feels to me he is going to have to, stating the obvious, be an elite goalscorer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Gerry Attrick
I think he will struggle mightily in the Premier League, at least for a while. Hes not got any attributes that seperate him from much higher level of defender in England. Not strong enough for the grocks, not fast enough for the pacers and not blessed with outstanding skill to buy space and time. Will need a long time to find his niche

He supposedly runs 100 m in 11 sec. Thats rapid
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Kiss of death if that Gerry Attrick says someone is a bit rubbish, Mancs have got themselves a player!
Quote from: Draex
Lavia has a full season in the Premiership, speaks English and was trained by City as a youth. They are all solid reasons why hes more than just potential and much less of a risk.

Look at Nunez its taken him 12 months to adapt and he was scoring 30 goals a season in a similar league.

Is not speaking English an issue with foreign PL players? Most Europeans will have a basic understanding from school. Id guarantee that Hojberg is fluent unless he flunked off school when really young.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Thought the Aldi Haaland went for 30-40 million, just saw it's 72m. 😂
United just can't help themselves overpaying.

Looking forward to media piling up on him halfway through the season, like they did with Nunez.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Zlen
Thought the Aldi Haaland went for 30-40 million, just saw it's 72m. 😂
United just can't help themselves overpaying.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-2iZjxSGca8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-2iZjxSGca8</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2iZjxSGca8
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Zlen
Looking forward to media piling up on him halfway through the season, like they did with Nunez.

BBC have an article up comparing him to Haaland already.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Without reading I'll assume it's very complimentary, saying he's not on Hallanad level, but can get there, just needs a bit of time to settle and will definitely at the very minimum be a great value for money for Manchester United.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Schmidt
BBC have an article up comparing him to Haaland already.

Of course,both young tall,blonde lads from the nordic=same ability.  :D

He's got a lot of promise but way way way behind where Haaland already was when signed.



Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Tobelius
Of course,both young tall,blonde lads from the nordic=same ability.  :D

He's got a lot of promise but way way way behind where Haaland already was when signed.





To be fair its just press bull shit, like they did with Nunez last season. Its mad how every striker will be compared to Haaland. Why dont they start comparing every winger to Salah, or every attacker to Messi.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Ornstein says Arsenal exploring a deal for David Raya, to compete with Ramsdale. Obviously realising he's a bit of a weakness for them...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Ornstein says Arsenal exploring a deal for David Raya, to compete with Ramsdale. Obviously realising he's a bit of a weakness for them...

Pretty ruthless if so (and fair play if so).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Ornstein says Arsenal exploring a deal for David Raya, to compete with Ramsdale. Obviously realising he's a bit of a weakness for them...

£250m net spend this summer for Arsenal then. Going for it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Just saw some stat that Ten Hag will have a higher net spend than Klopps whole time here when they sign the snide Haaland
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero
Just saw some stat that Ten Hag will have a higher net spend than Klopps whole time here when they sign the snide Haaland

We're the only ones who take FFP seriously
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Ornstein says Arsenal exploring a deal for David Raya, to compete with Ramsdale. Obviously realising he's a bit of a weakness for them...

Arteta strikes me as the type who'll use the phrase 'two number ones' which is always bullshit. If you have two number ones then you don't really have a number one.

Ramsdale can obviously be improved upon. You need a top quality keeper to win the big trophies these days, and I he's not at the same level as someone like Alisson or Ederson. That said I'm surprised they'd see this as a priority when personally I reckon they can improve at both full back positions and maybe even sign another midfielder. Still think Havertz is a really poor signing, especially giving Chelsea back what they paid for him
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: disgraced cake
Arteta strikes me as the type who'll use the phrase 'two number ones' which is always bullshit. If you have two number ones then you don't really have a number one.

Ramsdale can obviously be improved upon. You need a top quality keeper to win the big trophies these days, and I he's not at the same level as someone like Alisson or Ederson. That said I'm surprised they'd see this as a priority when personally I reckon they can improve at both full back positions and maybe even sign another midfielder. Still think Havertz is a really poor signing, especially giving Chelsea back what they paid for him

Theyve signed Timber no? This feels needless as whilst Ramsdale isnt great, Raya I dont think is a huge upgrade (albeit hes decent).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Zlen
Thought the Aldi Haaland went for 30-40 million, just saw it's 72m. 😂
United just can't help themselves overpaying.

Looking forward to media piling up on him halfway through the season, like they did with Nunez.

Not a chance the media will pile pressure on him. Look at martial, sancho, Antony. Nothing get said about them even though they were big money flops.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Ornstein says Arsenal exploring a deal for David Raya, to compete with Ramsdale. Obviously realising he's a bit of a weakness for them...

He is a weakness, he did make some decent saves last season but he also costs them as well.

Raya be a good signing for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: clinical
We're the only ones who take FFP seriously

We're the anomaly.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Didn't Brentford want £40m for him earlier in the window? Madness to spend that on a back-up.
