« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1431246 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19520 on: Today at 10:29:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:27:33 am
Thats obv possible . Is that possible with Lavia?

Why are you so determined to get everyone hammering Lavia and wanking over a Manc?  ;D
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,665
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19521 on: Today at 10:30:58 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:29:14 am
Why are you so determined to get everyone hammering Lavia and wanking over a Manc?  ;D

Its fun  people get super easily triggered by both :)

Point is theyre both expensive punts  it feels now like a bad summer to buy - clubs like us and man utd are taking bigger risks at bigger fees  maybe everyone will, theres just not much gettable talent out there
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,383
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19522 on: Today at 10:57:38 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:44:33 am
Anyone who's seen Guardians of the Galaxy would get it tbf

Nah just old :D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,566
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19523 on: Today at 11:24:46 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm
https://twitter.com/TelegraphDucker/status/1685359634868318208

When a Man utd journalist is saying this you know fee is crazy. 73m pounds for a player so unproven. Madness

When Man Utd said they wouldn't pay over £60m for him, it was obvious they would
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,523
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19524 on: Today at 11:28:34 am »
I actually watched that player that United signed play in a random Serie A game last season. He looked quite neat and tidy but as Gerry mentioned he seemed to lack (at least at this stage) an outstanding attribute. Still young though.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,414
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19525 on: Today at 11:30:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:34 am
I actually watched that player that United signed play in a random Serie A game last season. He looked quite neat and tidy but as Gerry mentioned he seemed to lack (at least at this stage) an outstanding attribute. Still young though.
They've bought him too early in his career? They can't not play him either.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,523
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19526 on: Today at 11:35:48 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:30:44 am
They've bought him too early in his career? They can't not play him either.

Not sure about whether he has been bought early, because if its different elements of his game he has to develop then will he even do that? Dont see many players becoming much faster for example. Feels to me he is going to have to, stating the obvious, be an elite goalscorer.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19527 on: Today at 11:57:59 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Up
« previous next »
 