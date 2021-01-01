« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1427764 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,141
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19440 on: Yesterday at 06:59:25 pm »
Southampton have a game tomorrow. Will he feature?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,120
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19441 on: Yesterday at 07:35:15 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:59:25 pm
Southampton have a game tomorrow. Will he feature?

Doubt it, he got subbed at H/T midweek v Bournemouth and the reporter said he looked totally disinterested.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19442 on: Yesterday at 07:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:38:30 pm
The Saudis love a Liverpool player  ;)
Players that leave Jurgen Klopp rarely go on to better things.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19443 on: Yesterday at 07:59:06 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:59:25 pm
Southampton have a game tomorrow. Will he feature?

https://twitter.com/tacticallymatt/status/1684943502436659200?s=46&t=95EjRN8xcc7Hxylp9n9Y7w


Seems he will be unless we agree something tonight or early tomorrow.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,599
  • JFT96
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19444 on: Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm »
Yeah pretty depressing that four of our league winning squad and a former champions league winning captain will be poster boys for Saudi Arabian football really isnt it
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,111
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19445 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm »
I wonder if West Ham go back with a 2nd offer for Maguire  :o  £20m one turned down.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,184
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19446 on: Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
I wonder if West Ham go back with a 2nd offer for Maguire  :o  £20m one turned down.

if they do - it better be 15m!
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,851
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19447 on: Yesterday at 09:34:11 pm »
PSG an United both going for Rasmus Højlund from Atlanta
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm by Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero »
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,424
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19448 on: Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 06:45:33 pm
What are we waiting for with Lavia?
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,495
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19449 on: Yesterday at 09:37:22 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
Yeah pretty depressing that four of our league winning squad and a former champions league winning captain will be poster boys for Saudi Arabian football really isnt it

Very hard to accept.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19450 on: Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
Yeah pretty depressing that four of our league winning squad and a former champions league winning captain will be poster boys for Saudi Arabian football really isnt it

It sucks!  >:(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,998
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19451 on: Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
I wonder if West Ham go back with a 2nd offer for Maguire  :o   £20m one turned down.
Manchester United reject £20m offer for Harry Maguire
A spokesman for Manchester United stated that "We thank West Ham for their offer but, let's face it, it's too much"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19452 on: Today at 12:00:42 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Manchester United reject £20m offer for Harry Maguire
A spokesman for Manchester United stated that "We thank West Ham for their offer but, let's face it, it's too much"

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19453 on: Today at 12:25:15 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Manchester United reject £20m offer for Harry Maguire
A spokesman for Manchester United stated that "We thank West Ham for their offer but, let's face it, it's too much"


🤣🤣
Logged

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,184
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19454 on: Today at 08:49:06 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/28/manchester-united-turn-down-20m-harry-maguire-offer-west-ham

Can't believe Man Utd are going to sell Maguire for more than £20m. But I didn't account for Moyes being involved.

In this current crazy market its not that bad, Maguire in a deep lying defensive set up is certainly mid table level.

Hes like a slightly better player than Phillips etc.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,845
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19455 on: Today at 08:53:34 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:49:06 am
In this current crazy market its not that bad, Maguire in a deep lying defensive set up is certainly mid table level.

Hes like a slightly better player than Phillips etc.

I think I'll disagree with you on that one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,184
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19456 on: Today at 08:56:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:53:34 am
I think I'll disagree with you on that one.

:)

He was good for Leicester in a limited role, hes been destroyed by being asked to be Van Dijk.

Wouldnt have him here mind.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19457 on: Today at 08:57:13 am »
Maguire would be perfect for Everton.
Him and Pickford would get up to all kinds of comedy capers.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,845
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19458 on: Today at 09:06:24 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:56:01 am
:)

He was good for Leicester in a limited role, hes been destroyed by being asked to be Van Dijk.

Wouldnt have him here mind.

Yeah Man Utd bought him to be their Van Dijk but the problem is also that I think he seems himself in a Van Dijk mould, despite his limitations. That's why he's constantly trying to play like him despite not being able to. Not only that, in his comments and interviews and with him celebrating against Albania(?) for England by cupping his ears suggests he thinks he's an great player. Even yesterday, reports were suggesting he thinks he can do better than West Ham. Nothing worse than that IMO. Phillips at least seems to know his limitations and as a result makes far fewer mistakes than Maguire. Even then, he's still able to Ctuyff turn past Ibrahimovic.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,184
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19459 on: Today at 10:08:49 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:06:24 am
Yeah Man Utd bought him to be their Van Dijk but the problem is also that I think he seems himself in a Van Dijk mould, despite his limitations. That's why he's constantly trying to play like him despite not being able to. Not only that, in his comments and interviews and with him celebrating against Albania(?) for England by cupping his ears suggests he thinks he's an great player. Even yesterday, reports were suggesting he thinks he can do better than West Ham. Nothing worse than that IMO. Phillips at least seems to know his limitations and as a result makes far fewer mistakes than Maguire. Even then, he's still able to Ctuyff turn past Ibrahimovic.

100% missplaced arrogance for sure, not helped with the right wing little england media bigging him up as the second coming of Baresi before any tournament.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,825
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19460 on: Today at 10:49:36 am »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,285
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19461 on: Today at 11:23:06 am »
You see, I don't want Maguire to leave United, but if he is to leave, wouldn't Everton be the perfect club? Same goes the other way round for Pickford.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19462 on: Today at 01:05:08 pm »
Slabhead might become Phil Jones 2.0.  :)
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19463 on: Today at 01:09:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:05:08 pm
Slabhead might become Phil Jones 2.0.  :)

The new Duncan Edwards?

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Up
« previous next »
 