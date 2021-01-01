Southampton have a game tomorrow. Will he feature?
The Saudis love a Liverpool player
I wonder if West Ham go back with a 2nd offer for Maguire £20m one turned down.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
What are we waiting for with Lavia?
Yeah pretty depressing that four of our league winning squad and a former champions league winning captain will be poster boys for Saudi Arabian football really isnt it
I wonder if West Ham go back with a 2nd offer for Maguire £20m one turned down.
Manchester United reject £20m offer for Harry MaguireA spokesman for Manchester United stated that "We thank West Ham for their offer but, let's face it, it's too much"
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/28/manchester-united-turn-down-20m-harry-maguire-offer-west-hamCan't believe Man Utd are going to sell Maguire for more than £20m. But I didn't account for Moyes being involved.
In this current crazy market its not that bad, Maguire in a deep lying defensive set up is certainly mid table level.Hes like a slightly better player than Phillips etc.
I think I'll disagree with you on that one.
He was good for Leicester in a limited role, hes been destroyed by being asked to be Van Dijk.Wouldnt have him here mind.
Yeah Man Utd bought him to be their Van Dijk but the problem is also that I think he seems himself in a Van Dijk mould, despite his limitations. That's why he's constantly trying to play like him despite not being able to. Not only that, in his comments and interviews and with him celebrating against Albania(?) for England by cupping his ears suggests he thinks he's an great player. Even yesterday, reports were suggesting he thinks he can do better than West Ham. Nothing worse than that IMO. Phillips at least seems to know his limitations and as a result makes far fewer mistakes than Maguire. Even then, he's still able to Ctuyff turn past Ibrahimovic.
Slabhead might become Phil Jones 2.0.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]