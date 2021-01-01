The Caicedo fee is mental even with inflated fees. it's mental put against Fernandes who'd just won the world cup, had a release clause that Chelsea had to trigger, and who is a more 'valuable' player than Caicedo in terms of attributes. It's mental put against Rice, who is older, more experienced, English and who only had 2 years left on his contract. Obviously its Chelsea's fault and if they hadn't distorted the market Caicedo wouldn't be costing so much. But this is also Brighton seeing Chelsea coming and asking for an absurd fee for a 21 year old with 45 PL games.