Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1425499 times)

Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19400 on: Today at 04:34:31 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:16:10 am
I appreciate that FFP is worth about as much as a soggy wank sock but fucking hell, how are Chelsea still throwing this sort of money around? (acknowledging they haven't actually bought him yet)
They're expecting us to pay them 50 mill for Colwill
Offline Titi Camara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19401 on: Today at 04:43:00 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 04:34:31 am
They're expecting us to pay them 50 mill for Colwill
I must have missed summit. They have said he's absolutely not for sale so why would they be expecting anything for him, let alone from us?
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19402 on: Today at 07:49:16 am »
To be fair Chelsea have sold a fuck ton of players and just turned down another 40 mil for Gallagher from West Ham
Online Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19403 on: Today at 08:25:15 am »
Cant believe Fulham are getting Hudson-Odoi for £8mil.. thats a very interesting signing.
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19404 on: Today at 08:33:33 am »
The Caicedo fee is mental even with inflated fees. it's mental put against Fernandes who'd just won the world cup, had a release clause that Chelsea had to trigger, and who is a more 'valuable' player than Caicedo in terms of attributes. It's mental put against Rice, who is older, more experienced, English and who only had 2 years left on his contract. Obviously its Chelsea's fault and if they hadn't distorted the market Caicedo wouldn't be costing so much. But this is also Brighton seeing Chelsea coming and asking for an absurd fee for a 21 year old with 45 PL games.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19405 on: Today at 08:33:53 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm
Why should they given the fees for Enzo and Rice? It's not like they are desperate for the money.
None of them are worth the prices that they've gone for. With Rice you could argue he's near his peak, has a decent amount of experience and has the English tax. Chelsea's desperate purchase of Enzo has come back to bite them (and everyone else) because that's the benchmark now.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19406 on: Today at 08:41:24 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:25:15 am
Cant believe Fulham are getting Hudson-Odoi for £8mil.. thats a very interesting signing.

Feel like they just held onto him for so long expecting him to go Germany a la Sancho. He's just stagnated hasn't he
Online RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19407 on: Today at 08:44:54 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:25:15 am
Cant believe Fulham are getting Hudson-Odoi for £8mil.. thats a very interesting signing.
His ability to progress the ball with carrying and passing stat wise looks very good. His goal scoring looks he doesnt at all, but looks he creativity. Providing width and being a creative winger seems ideal role.
FBref 3rd comparison as Grealish. He also feel like would fit very well being a wingback but if the MF, striking doing goal scoring him being able to provide seems useful.
Crazy how he went from being next big thing then getting send on loan a chelsea. I know injury and manager changes didnt help
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19408 on: Today at 09:48:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:33:33 am
The Caicedo fee is mental even with inflated fees. it's mental put against Fernandes who'd just won the world cup, had a release clause that Chelsea had to trigger, and who is a more 'valuable' player than Caicedo in terms of attributes. It's mental put against Rice, who is older, more experienced, English and who only had 2 years left on his contract. Obviously its Chelsea's fault and if they hadn't distorted the market Caicedo wouldn't be costing so much. But this is also Brighton seeing Chelsea coming and asking for an absurd fee for a 21 year old with 45 PL games.

But why shouldn't Brighton set a "mental" fee for a player when a) they want to keep him, b) they've just signed him to a long-term contract, and c) they absolutely don't need the money?

And for what it's worth, offer me any one of Fernandez, Rice and Caicedo right now and I would take Caicedo all day long. I think he's the best of the three.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19409 on: Today at 10:05:01 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:48:28 am
But why shouldn't Brighton set a "mental" fee for a player when a) they want to keep him, b) they've just signed him to a long-term contract, and c) they absolutely don't need the money?

And for what it's worth, offer me any one of Fernandez, Rice and Caicedo right now and I would take Caicedo all day long. I think he's the best of the three.

I concur. :)
Online JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19410 on: Today at 10:53:06 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:48:28 am
But why shouldn't Brighton set a "mental" fee for a player when a) they want to keep him, b) they've just signed him to a long-term contract, and c) they absolutely don't need the money?

And for what it's worth, offer me any one of Fernandez, Rice and Caicedo right now and I would take Caicedo all day long. I think he's the best of the three.
Id agree with that. None of them are £100m players tho.
£100m is a world class , best player in the world kind of fee.
Absolutely crazy prices, include Grealish in that aswell. None of them are worth anything like £100m.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19411 on: Today at 11:29:45 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:16:37 am
Because they are daft and refuse to listen to Brighton telling them they won't accept anything under 100m quid. All their fault to be honest  ;D

 Chelsea caved to Brighton on Cucarella and Benfica on Fernandez. Brighton know it and can afford to drag it out until January if they want (albeit at the considerable risk of Caicedo getting injured)
Online Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19412 on: Today at 11:46:18 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:41:24 am
Feel like they just held onto him for so long expecting him to go Germany a la Sancho. He's just stagnated hasn't he

Yes, still at that price in this market, I'd love us to take a punt. Still only 22.
Offline Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19413 on: Today at 11:55:05 am »
Is Caicedo represented by Charlie Kane?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19414 on: Today at 12:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:46:18 am
Yes, still at that price in this market, I'd love us to take a punt. Still only 22.
Doubt they'd sell him to Liverpool at that price.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19415 on: Today at 12:47:26 pm »
Mahrez officially gone to Saudi now.

Also Forest have rejected a £35m bid from Brentford for Brennan Johnson...
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19416 on: Today at 12:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:55:05 am
Is Caicedo represented by Charlie Kane?

Charlie has enough on his hands with Harry Kane, photo frames, and dressing like hes ready to watch the horse racing.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19417 on: Today at 12:56:08 pm »
Hudson Odoi is  :shite:

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:47:26 pm
Also Forest have rejected a £35m bid from Brentford for Brennan Johnson...

That's an interesting one. Scored a few important goals last season but don't think he got up to much in terms of general play outside of goal. He's probably best staying at Forest until he gets to a level where he can walk into a team around the European places like Brighton or Villa.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19418 on: Today at 01:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:47:26 pm
Mahrez officially gone to Saudi now.

Also Forest have rejected a £35m bid from Brentford for Brennan Johnson...

Brentford have Toney out suspended until the new year. They did ok without him last season but hed be a big loss for a converted period of time. There arent many out there who play like him, certainly not Johnson although he did look very promising.
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19419 on: Today at 03:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:47:26 pm
Mahrez officially gone to Saudi now.

Also Forest have rejected a £35m bid from Brentford for Brennan Johnson...
would be a sideways move for him.
Somewhere like Brighton would be good for him but they wouldnt overpay for him
Offline MdArshad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19420 on: Today at 04:16:26 pm »
Mahrez is amazing player. Criminally underused at City. I think he will have been world class if he joined us and not City when he left Leicester.
Online rob1966

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19421 on: Today at 04:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:47:26 pm
Mahrez officially gone to Saudi now.

Also Forest have rejected a £35m bid from Brentford for Brennan Johnson...

My missus watches that utter shite programme Real Housewives of Cheshire, Ashley Ward and his missus are one and their daughter is married to Mahrez - I doubt and of them will be going to Saudi to visit him, they'd all be in prison withing 5 minutes of landing ;D
Offline klopptopia

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19422 on: Today at 04:29:41 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 04:16:26 pm
Mahrez is amazing player. Criminally underused at City. I think he will have been world class if he joined us and not City when he left Leicester.

Really? 236 appearances in 5 season, hes been a mainstay of that team id say.
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19423 on: Today at 04:52:10 pm »
Sadio Mane on his way to join the Saudi League and play for Al Nassr.

Quote
Bayern and Al Nassr have agreed a deal worth up to 40m for Sadio Mané. The Senegal international will earn 40m a year, subject to finalising of documentation and successful completion of his medical [@jamesbenge]
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19424 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm »
its fucking annoying that Bayern got 40M from Mane but he left us on a free
Online newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19425 on: Today at 05:21:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:20:50 pm
its fucking annoying that Bayern got 40M from Mane but he left us on a free
what are you talking about?? He didn't leave us on a free. It was a shit fee around 25m Euros - but far from free.
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19426 on: Today at 05:21:55 pm »
He didn't.
Online spider-neil

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19427 on: Today at 05:22:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:20:50 pm
its fucking annoying that Bayern got 40M from Mane but he left us on a free

Erm
Online rob1966

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19428 on: Today at 05:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:52:10 pm
Sadio Mane on his way to join the Saudi League and play for Al Nassr.


I know he'll use the money wisely in his home village and will be used for good, but what a shit end to his career.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19429 on: Today at 05:31:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:21:42 pm
what are you talking about?? He didn't leave us on a free. It was a shit fee around 25m Euros - but far from free.

32.00m I think it was.

What a disaster that move was for him (well, not financially). To go from being beloved at Liverpool where he was integral to so much, to being forced to leave Bayern within a year, and with a fanbase utterly indifferent to him who also want him gone.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19430 on: Today at 05:37:35 pm »
Bayern making a profit on Sadio Mane is a real comedy. Football is not real.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19431 on: Today at 05:38:30 pm »
The Saudis love a Liverpool player  ;)
Online SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19432 on: Today at 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:38:30 pm
The Saudis love a Liverpool player  ;)
they should fuck off and start loving some other club.
Offline Raaphael

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19433 on: Today at 06:45:33 pm »
What are we waiting for with Lavia?
Online SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19434 on: Today at 06:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:45:33 pm
What are we waiting for with Lavia?
that's rhetorical, right?
Online JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19435 on: Today at 06:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:45:33 pm
What are we waiting for with Lavia?
Were waiting for Chelsea to take him so we can snap up a last minute loan signing instead.
Offline Raaphael

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19436 on: Today at 06:51:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:50:57 pm
Were waiting for Chelsea to take him so we can snap up a last minute loan signing instead.

Wouldnt surprise me at all.
