The Chelsea counter is coming. #CFC ready to move for Lavia and even prepared to table a higher offer than #LFC, having bid £50m for him a year ago. But Lavia is still sold on Liverpool. A move to Anfield remains more likely at this stage. [Ben Jacobs]



I think if it becomes a bidding war, we’ll walk away.



Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen · 9m

As far as LFC are concerned they believe they have player buy-in and can reach an agreement with Saints soon. That makes a CFC hijack difficult, but it won't stop them trying. This is also why Liverpool are moving fast.



Yep, we're quite quick with that, cause we always have players lined up. No player is too big for us.... except if your name starts with "Bell"... and you turn out to be a bit of a bellend.Hmmm... we're moving at record speed. So fast in fact, it's been a month and we've not signed him yet...