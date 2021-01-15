Man utd potentially paying another 90-100m euros for Hojlund & Amrabat.

They really are not learning in the market.

Maybe Hojlund will turn out very good but im not so sure



Hojlund looks good but theres so little data to go off of. 9 goals in 32 Serie A games is good at 20 years old, his underlying numbers and key metrics are excellent (though I feel Koopmeiners has elevated him) and he clearly will be a great striker. With an if.Hes raw, hes still very young. Hes a lot further back in his development than Darwin was when we signed him for example. If his agent was clever, hed manoeuvre Højlund to a stepping stone move where he can develop until 22/23 before the big move to lead the line for a top club. But now, theyve priced him how theyve priced him - Atalanta - largely because its Utd sniffing around and I think when he makes that move, his development will be jeopardised by the fact he will take time to adapt to the speed of the Premier League and to Ten Haags tactics, and that Utd remain a basket case with a circus constantly ongoing.If you watch him, he can be quite static and want the ball into feet without being entirely aware of the picture around him. Thats okay in Serie A where defending is typically rigid, regressed and reactive, but in the proactive PL where defenders are more likely to step in front and intercept, or press on the trigger pass, Højlund might find his early games become a compilation of him getting beaten to passes with his back to goal. Obviously good coaching would identify this early and target it, but its hard to fix such an issue in short windows.The move doesnt quite make sense at that price given his lack of pedigree. He needs more time and theres a chance he never becomes the scary striker he can be by taking his big move a few years too early.