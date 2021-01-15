« previous next »
Offline thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19320 on: Yesterday at 07:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:19:37 pm
K'nell, way less cynical than I am. He's wasted half his career so far on a farmers league all for money, would be massively surprised if he is not at least already considering it before they even land on the tarmac.
France is his domestic league though and the part he "wasted" was his teens and early 20s.  During all those years he was playing in the Champions League and reaching the knockout stages.

For him to spend one of his four/five peak seasons playing in Saudi Arabia would be incredible.  I know FIFA are bent but it would surely put him out of the running for the Balon d'Or for starters.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19321 on: Yesterday at 07:51:17 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 07:10:25 pm
@JacobsBen
Al-Hilal confirm Malcom has joined from Zenit. Total package worth 60m.


The sport is now a parody of itself, Putins hometown team, I wonder what percentage of the club he "owns", I'm sure he'll get a nice cut of that completely realistic fee.
Online sinnermichael

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19322 on: Yesterday at 08:26:31 pm »
Mbappe has no intention to talk to Saudi according to Sky.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19323 on: Yesterday at 09:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm
Verratti off to Saudi too.

I try not to judge every footballer by the underrated/overrated metric but for me he's genuinely one of the most overrated midfielders I've ever seen. Fucking dog of a player imo.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19324 on: Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:31:39 pm
High level PIF delegation heading to Paris to meet Mbappe's reps and family. I think only if MBS personally goes to Mbappe's house and offers him the kingdom will he go there.
Jordan got a whole Arab country named after him.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19325 on: Yesterday at 11:15:53 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:26:31 pm
Mbappe has no intention to talk to Saudi according to Sky.
I'm not surprised, he's on £600k plus a week at Paris anyway, he'll end up at Madrid next year I guess the only thing to wonder is what he does this season.

The PSG Chairman can cry all he wants, if Mbappe doesn't want to leave this year there's fuck all he can do about it really
Offline coolbyrne

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19326 on: Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:15:53 pm
I'm not surprised, he's on £600k plus a week at Paris anyway, he'll end up at Madrid next year I guess the only thing to wonder is what he does this season.

The PSG Chairman can cry all he wants, if Mbappe doesn't want to leave this year there's fuck all he can do about it really

I hope Mbappe absolutely takes these c*nts to the cleaners.

(I realize that might not be clear- in this case, I mean PSG.)
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19327 on: Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm »
Man utd potentially paying another 90-100m euros for Hojlund & Amrabat.
They really are not learning in the market.
Maybe Hojlund will turn out very good but im not so sure
Offline xbugawugax

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19328 on: Today at 01:52:41 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:15:53 pm
I'm not surprised, he's on £600k plus a week at Paris anyway, he'll end up at Madrid next year I guess the only thing to wonder is what he does this season.

The PSG Chairman can cry all he wants, if Mbappe doesn't want to leave this year there's fuck all he can do about it really

pretty much a lifestyle choice. obviously 600k per week in paris sounds like a better lifestyle than 600k in the fucking desert
Offline Tokyoite

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19329 on: Today at 03:41:50 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:15:53 pm
The PSG Chairman can cry all he wants, if Mbappe doesn't want to leave this year there's fuck all he can do about it really
These c*nts don't understand football, nor do they care to and play by different rules. Wouldn't be surprised if they resort to something dodgy.

This whole Mbappe-PSG drama is hilarious though, enjoying it a lot.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19330 on: Today at 07:02:22 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:52:41 am
pretty much a lifestyle choice. obviously 600k per week in paris sounds like a better lifestyle than 600k in the fucking desert

Not really because its not 600k vs 600k, it's 600k vs 13 million.

If he doesn't go, it shows up the players who have gone even more, and especially those who defend them with "no one could turn down that kind of money". Likewise with Tiger Woods telling them to do one.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19331 on: Today at 07:06:40 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm
Man utd potentially paying another 90-100m euros for Hojlund & Amrabat.
They really are not learning in the market.
Maybe Hojlund will turn out very good but im not so sure
Hojlund looks good but theres so little data to go off of. 9 goals in 32 Serie A games is good at 20 years old, his underlying numbers and key metrics are excellent (though I feel Koopmeiners has elevated him) and he clearly will be a great striker. With an if.

Hes raw, hes still very young. Hes a lot further back in his development than Darwin was when we signed him for example. If his agent was clever, hed manoeuvre Højlund to a stepping stone move where he can develop until 22/23 before the big move to lead the line for a top club. But now, theyve priced him how theyve priced him - Atalanta - largely because its Utd sniffing around and I think when he makes that move, his development will be jeopardised by the fact he will take time to adapt to the speed of the Premier League and to Ten Haags tactics, and that Utd remain a basket case with a circus constantly ongoing.

If you watch him, he can be quite static and want the ball into feet without being entirely aware of the picture around him. Thats okay in Serie A where defending is typically rigid, regressed and reactive, but in the proactive PL where defenders are more likely to step in front and intercept, or press on the trigger pass, Højlund might find his early games become a compilation of him getting beaten to passes with his back to goal. Obviously good coaching would identify this early and target it, but its hard to fix such an issue in short windows.

The move doesnt quite make sense at that price given his lack of pedigree. He needs more time and theres a chance he never becomes the scary striker he can be by taking his big move a few years too early.
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19332 on: Today at 07:25:20 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:06:40 am
Hojlund looks good but theres so little data to go off of. 9 goals in 32 Serie A games is good at 20 years old, his underlying numbers and key metrics are excellent (though I feel Koopmeiners has elevated him) and he clearly will be a great striker. With an if.

Hes raw, hes still very young. Hes a lot further back in his development than Darwin was when we signed him for example. If his agent was clever, hed manoeuvre Højlund to a stepping stone move where he can develop until 22/23 before the big move to lead the line for a top club. But now, theyve priced him how theyve priced him - Atalanta - largely because its Utd sniffing around and I think when he makes that move, his development will be jeopardised by the fact he will take time to adapt to the speed of the Premier League and to Ten Haags tactics, and that Utd remain a basket case with a circus constantly ongoing.

If you watch him, he can be quite static and want the ball into feet without being entirely aware of the picture around him. Thats okay in Serie A where defending is typically rigid, regressed and reactive, but in the proactive PL where defenders are more likely to step in front and intercept, or press on the trigger pass, Højlund might find his early games become a compilation of him getting beaten to passes with his back to goal. Obviously good coaching would identify this early and target it, but its hard to fix such an issue in short windows.

The move doesnt quite make sense at that price given his lack of pedigree. He needs more time and theres a chance he never becomes the scary striker he can be by taking his big move a few years too early.

Surely Atalanta is the stepping stone club. Very well run club, becoming consistently in and around the CL places. I appreciate your knowledge on players DS, but think you're underestimating Serie A a bit here. It's become a very competitive league recently.
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19333 on: Today at 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:06:40 am
Hojlund looks good but theres so little data to go off of. 9 goals in 32 Serie A games is good at 20 years old, his underlying numbers and key metrics are excellent (though I feel Koopmeiners has elevated him) and he clearly will be a great striker. With an if.

Hes raw, hes still very young. Hes a lot further back in his development than Darwin was when we signed him for example. If his agent was clever, hed manoeuvre Højlund to a stepping stone move where he can develop until 22/23 before the big move to lead the line for a top club. But now, theyve priced him how theyve priced him - Atalanta - largely because its Utd sniffing around and I think when he makes that move, his development will be jeopardised by the fact he will take time to adapt to the speed of the Premier League and to Ten Haags tactics, and that Utd remain a basket case with a circus constantly ongoing.

If you watch him, he can be quite static and want the ball into feet without being entirely aware of the picture around him. Thats okay in Serie A where defending is typically rigid, regressed and reactive, but in the proactive PL where defenders are more likely to step in front and intercept, or press on the trigger pass, Højlund might find his early games become a compilation of him getting beaten to passes with his back to goal. Obviously good coaching would identify this early and target it, but its hard to fix such an issue in short windows.

The move doesnt quite make sense at that price given his lack of pedigree. He needs more time and theres a chance he never becomes the scary striker he can be by taking his big move a few years too early.
He found Chris Smalling his toughest opponent in Serie A.
Most sides in the PL will have better far CBs. A huge step up for him
