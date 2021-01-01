« previous next »
thaddeus

Reply #19320 on: Today at 07:48:59 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:19:37 pm
K'nell, way less cynical than I am. He's wasted half his career so far on a farmers league all for money, would be massively surprised if he is not at least already considering it before they even land on the tarmac.
France is his domestic league though and the part he "wasted" was his teens and early 20s.  During all those years he was playing in the Champions League and reaching the knockout stages.

For him to spend one of his four/five peak seasons playing in Saudi Arabia would be incredible.  I know FIFA are bent but it would surely put him out of the running for the Balon d'Or for starters.
Flaccido Dongingo

Reply #19321 on: Today at 07:51:17 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:10:25 pm
@JacobsBen
Al-Hilal confirm Malcom has joined from Zenit. Total package worth 60m.


 ::)
The sport is now a parody of itself, Putins hometown team, I wonder what percentage of the club he "owns", I'm sure he'll get a nice cut of that completely realistic fee.
sinnermichael

Reply #19322 on: Today at 08:26:31 pm
Mbappe has no intention to talk to Saudi according to Sky.
disgraced cake

Reply #19323 on: Today at 09:00:56 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:38:33 pm
Verratti off to Saudi too.

I try not to judge every footballer by the underrated/overrated metric but for me he's genuinely one of the most overrated midfielders I've ever seen. Fucking dog of a player imo.
