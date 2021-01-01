« previous next »
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19280 on: Yesterday at 03:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:48:08 pm
They have a Director of Football for the League, which tells us a lot. Al posted an article that stated the DOF coordinates squad mapping for the whole league not just a particular club.


The PIF owns 4 clubs in the same league, I mean, apart from all the other shite we talk about, that alone is just crap. It will be interesting to watch how decisions are taken and what is 'engineered' during the season. I'm sure Jordan and Stevie will be delighted to be told they need to lose a game to keep the league 'exciting'.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19281 on: Yesterday at 04:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:48:08 pm
They have a Director of Football for the League, which tells us a lot. Al posted an article that stated the DOF coordinates squad mapping for the whole league not just a particular club.
Yep. I read recently that one PL club (can't remember who it is) was in transfer negotiations "with the Saudi League" for one of their players. Fucking bonkers.

And still to this day there are ppl who refuse to accept that AD is breaking rules nonstop in order to give MC every possible advantage.  The wilfull ignorance is appalling.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19282 on: Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:54:32 pm

The PIF owns 4 clubs in the same league, I mean, apart from all the other shite we talk about, that alone is just crap. It will be interesting to watch how decisions are taken and what is 'engineered' during the season. I'm sure Jordan and Stevie will be delighted to be told they need to lose a game to keep the league 'exciting'.

Why would they be told that?
Offline harleydanger

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19283 on: Yesterday at 04:10:03 pm »
How did Zaha end up in Turkey and not on $1m a day in Arabia?
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19284 on: Yesterday at 04:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm
Why would they be told that?
Because the rulers of the league will pick one or maybe 2 teams to focus their efforts on and will want to ensure they're the ones to succeed. Normal standards of competitiveness are meaningless to them.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19285 on: Yesterday at 04:11:53 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 04:10:03 pm
How did Zaha end up in Turkey and not on $1m a day in Arabia?
Same question for Messi only x10 money.  These 2 are looking good right now for sure.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19286 on: Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:11:53 pm
Same question for Messi only x10 money.  These 2 are looking good right now for sure.

Messi has done a lot of sportswashing for Qatar and Saudi for years.

He was an ambassador for Qatar, and got millions for promoting Saudi tourism as well. 

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19287 on: Yesterday at 04:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm
Why would they be told that?


Are you saying that if one of the PIF teams wins the league if it beats another in the last game, the lesser of the two will not be 'advised' of the importance of this (and the potential for some of the saudi players to be executed/imprisoned/wired goolies to a battery, if it does not happen)
Offline tommy LFC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19288 on: Yesterday at 04:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:48:08 pm
They have a Director of Football for the League, which tells us a lot. Al posted an article that stated the DOF coordinates squad mapping for the whole league not just a particular club.

Cheers. That's crazy, It's like using editor on Football manager to try make sure you don't walk the league each year.

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19289 on: Yesterday at 04:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm
Messi has done a lot of sportswashing for Qatar and Saudi for years.

He was an ambassador for Qatar, and got millions for promoting Saudi tourism as well.

Exactly. Whatever his reasons for not going it was nothing to do with morals we know that for certain.

More like trying to stamp more of a legacy for his brand in America as Pele and Beckham did for after he retires probably.
Offline dutchkop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19290 on: Yesterday at 04:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 04:24:43 pm
Exactly. Whatever his reasons for not going it was nothing to do with morals we know that for certain.

More like trying to stamp more of a legacy for his brand in America as Beckham did for after he retires probably.

agreed on Messi sportwashing for Qataris etc.

he is all in on the MLS and gets a share of the InterMIlan pie as a shareholder
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19291 on: Yesterday at 05:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm
Messi has done a lot of sportswashing for Qatar and Saudi for years.

He was an ambassador for Qatar, and got millions for promoting Saudi tourism as well.
you're right, I agree.  he seems to have drawn a line on it though.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19292 on: Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm »
West Ham wanting to spend the Declan Rice money on Maguire and McTominay. Christ.
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19293 on: Yesterday at 07:20:19 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm
West Ham wanting to spend the Declan Rice money on Maguire and McTominay. Christ.

HAHAHA

Offline Lynndenberries

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19294 on: Yesterday at 07:34:15 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm
West Ham wanting to spend the Declan Rice money on Maguire and McTominay. Christ.
You could pick any number of people on this forum or twitter who could do a better recruitment job.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19295 on: Yesterday at 07:42:42 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm
West Ham wanting to spend the Declan Rice money on Maguire and McTominay. Christ.

I was chatting to a mate of a mate on Sunday, he's a West Ham fan and apparently there's been some noise about getting rid of Moyes because they have some new director of football (Steidten or something) who has a database of decent young players and is putting forward all these names, but Moyes is vetoing them all and asking for signings like the aforementioned.  The owners are on the side of Steidten.  No idea if it's true, but it makes some sense.
Online spider-neil

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19296 on: Yesterday at 08:47:17 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm
West Ham wanting to spend the Declan Rice money on Maguire and McTominay. Christ.

Years later and Gollum still feels guilty about running Manu into the ground.
Offline Machae

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19297 on: Yesterday at 10:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:42:42 pm
I was chatting to a mate of a mate on Sunday, he's a West Ham fan and apparently there's been some noise about getting rid of Moyes because they have some new director of football (Steidten or something) who has a database of decent young players and is putting forward all these names, but Moyes is vetoing them all and asking for signings like the aforementioned.  The owners are on the side of Steidten.  No idea if it's true, but it makes some sense.

They should, he's a relic and when he inevitably gets the sack, they've wasted money on dross they will have difficulty in shifting
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19298 on: Yesterday at 10:56:12 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm
West Ham wanting to spend the Declan Rice money on Maguire and McTominay. Christ.

Offline Gerard00

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19299 on: Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on July 17, 2023, 04:18:43 pm
West Ham are going to go and do something stupid like spend 100m on McTominay and Maguire arent they...

Not hard to see it coming - Its Moyseh after all.

Tbf probably be decent for West Ham.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19300 on: Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm »
Elanga to Forest for £15m. Sarr to Marseille for £11m
Online Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19301 on: Today at 07:16:23 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm

Not hard to see it coming - Its Moyseh after all.

Tbf probably be decent for West Ham.

Add in Ward-Prowse and youve nailed it. Brexit Moyesy.
Online Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19302 on: Today at 07:17:33 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:42:42 pm
I was chatting to a mate of a mate on Sunday, he's a West Ham fan and apparently there's been some noise about getting rid of Moyes because they have some new director of football (Steidten or something) who has a database of decent young players and is putting forward all these names, but Moyes is vetoing them all and asking for signings like the aforementioned.  The owners are on the side of Steidten.  No idea if it's true, but it makes some sense.

Steidten is a really good sporting director, but very much of the Edwards type, doubt Moyes wants any laptop Eddie advice..
