They have a Director of Football for the League, which tells us a lot. Al posted an article that stated the DOF coordinates squad mapping for the whole league not just a particular club.



The PIF owns 4 clubs in the same league, I mean, apart from all the other shite we talk about, that alone is just crap. It will be interesting to watch how decisions are taken and what is 'engineered' during the season. I'm sure Jordan and Stevie will be delighted to be told they need to lose a game to keep the league 'exciting'.