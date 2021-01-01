« previous next »
Please tell me the Mbappe news is a joke.
So essentially 1b for 1 season. Do these idiots not realise that this only shines more light on what they're trying to cover-up?

Why do you think the price of oil/petrol is so high......
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
Hes 24. He wouldnt be a mad at all. Makes sense to turn it down at this stage.

Wait. Get money from PSG.  Join Mardid get more money. Win everything and then get even more money from the Saudis - closer they get to 2030 the more money they will throw at him.

But he can wait for Madrid and get paid several times over. Its a one year thing at PSG or Saudi so why stay in France? Id argue the competition will actually be stronger in Saudi than France now. PSG dont want him anymore. I dont see a reason why he wouldnt do a year in Saudi now.
Not really about footy anymore is it? A load of geopliticial willy waving and sportswashing

Saudi will be running Football soon too. Just like they have basically bought World Golf.

I haven't watched a minute of LIV Golf despite being a huge Golf lover. If they take over Football in the same way as they have done golf, I'm done.

How long until Saudi are demanding to be part of UEFA and hence Champions League?
Saudi won't run football but they may hasten
the return of an European Super League, will salary caps perhaps
(Ironically).
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:34:24 am
Saudi won't run football but they may hasten
the return of an European Super League, will salary caps perhaps
(Ironically).

It's against European law to put a cap on how much someone can earn. Including footballers. What they could do is create a transfer cap. Every club can only spend up to a certain amount of money on transfers each season.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:09:01 am
I'd argue the competition will actually be stronger in Saudi than France now.

Sorry but that is absolute nonsense.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:44:37 am
Sorry but that is absolute nonsense.

In what sense? Most teams in France are bad.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:43:45 am
It's against European law to put a cap on how much someone can earn. Including footballers. What they could do is create a transfer cap. Every club can only spend up to a certain amount of money on transfers each season.

Maybe a total spending cap that would include transfers + wages? Or would that be illegal too
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:48:01 am
Maybe a total spending cap that would include transfers + wages? Or would that be illegal too


No, I don't see how it would be. You'd still be free to offer a player 300k a week if you wanted. It would just mean you'd have less to spend on transfers.



*edit* I mean all this should have been done decades ago. Football wouldn't be in the mess it's in now if it had.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:46:52 am
In what sense? Most teams in France are bad.

Take a look at the squads of the Saudi clubs and tell me you recognise more than 4 names from any one of them.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:50:37 am

No, I don't see how it would be. You'd still be free to offer a player 300k a week if you wanted. It would just mean you'd have less to spend on transfers.



*edit* I mean all this should have been done decades ago. Football wouldn't be in the mess it's in now if it had.

Salary caps are just a form of wealth transfer from players to the owners.

Take from the super rich to give to the insanely rich.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:43:45 am
It's against European law to put a cap on how much someone can earn. Including footballers. What they could do is create a transfer cap. Every club can only spend up to a certain amount of money on transfers each season.

Rugby League has a salary cap.
As does Rugby Union in most leagues. The cap is generally on the total amount the club can pay out, not per individual player.
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 08:01:46 am
Salary caps are just a form of wealth transfer from players to the owners.

Take from the super rich to give to the insanely rich.

I'm not suggesting a salary cap. Read my post. You can't cap salaries. It's against the law.

A transfer/wage cap would give owners less of an excuse to raise ticket prices and charge ridiculous fees for food and beverages as well.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:05:50 am
Rugby League has a salary cap.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:08:38 am
The cap is generally on the total amount the club can pay out, not per individual player.

^^This^^

 It's not a cap on how much a player can earn. It's a cap on how much a club can spend on wages.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:34:24 am
Saudi won't run football but they may hasten
the return of an European Super League, will salary caps perhaps
(Ironically).
Actually think this is how it will ultimately play out and it may be a good thing
Chelsea getting potentially £170m for Gallagher, Mount and Havertz needs to be investigated. What the hell. What have Utd, Arsenal and West Ham done!
Not sure what's worse, West Ham bidding £40mil + for Gallagher or Chelsea rejecting it..
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:46:33 am
Chelsea getting potentially £170m for Gallagher, Mount and Havertz needs to be investigated. What the hell. What have Utd, Arsenal and West Ham done!

Its not really that shocking mate. English players always go at a premium and although hes disappointed at Chelsea, Harvertz is still pretty young and was very highly regarded.

Its hard to judge any player at Chelsea fully right now to be honest
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:43:45 am
It's against European law to put a cap on how much someone can earn. Including footballers. What they could do is create a transfer cap. Every club can only spend up to a certain amount of money on transfers each season.
They could agree to limit roster sizes and have a team salary cap though. That way they could have an MBappe on £250m a year and 24 pub players on £2.50.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:57:47 am
Not sure what's worse, West Ham bidding £40mil + for Gallagher or Chelsea rejecting it..

Probably got him practising his Arabic, for his totally normal move to Saudi for 60 mil
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:28:16 pm
Blame the PL and the government!

I also blame the players, their  families and their agents..

things went pear shaped after Bosman and the players & agents learned how they could milk the system

The clubs and FA/UEFA/FIFA joined the bandwagon  (funded by large media contracts) - basically greed and ego, get the most money out of the game as soon as possible.

I asked Ledley King at COP26 in Glasgow how he thought the current football model of 3 new club shirts a season and huge salaries and transfer fees/signing on fees benefits society and the new world we need to transition where  GAP between the have's and the have nots gets bigger.. he tried to answer how SPurs were using recycled fibre, textiles and more sustainable fabric in some of their football jerseys. His minders intervened with my follow up questions.

Yes clubs, players and owners do do philanthropy, community support and projects  - but the whole model is not sustainable and nor a reflection of the supporters and the new society and world we need to be more social and enviornmental in balance for us to survive and thrive.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:30:51 am
They could agree to limit roster sizes and have a team salary cap though. That way they could have an MBappe on £250m a year and 24 pub players on £2.50.


Away with that word 'roster'
'

And yeah, if they were stupid enough to think that was a good idea, then yeah, they could.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:52:05 am

Away with that word 'roster'
'

And yeah, if they were stupid enough to think that was a good idea, then yeah, they could.

Beat me to it, its not the fucking NFL (yet) ;D
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 09:50:40 am
I also blame the players, their  families and their agents..

things went pear shaped after Bosman and the players & agents learned how they could milk the system

The clubs and FA/UEFA/FIFA joined the bandwagon  (funded by large media contracts) - basically greed and ego, get the most money out of the game as soon as possible.

I asked Ledley King at COP26 in Glasgow how he thought the current football model of 3 new club shirts a season and huge salaries and transfer fees/signing on fees benefits society and the new world we need to transition where  GAP between the have's and the have nots gets bigger.. he tried to answer how SPurs were using recycled fibre, textiles and more sustainable fabric in some of their football jerseys. His minders intervened with my follow up questions.

Yes clubs, players and owners do do philanthropy, community support and projects  - but the whole model is not sustainable and nor a reflection of the supporters and the new society and world we need to be more social and enviornmental in balance for us to survive and thrive.

I agree.  Sport is just another vehicle to drive social inequality and accrue obscene wealth.  It's disgusting!  Seeing a stadium full of fans, is a bit like watching all the serfs/plebs worshiping their rich/landed overlords - feeding off scraps and their every word.
