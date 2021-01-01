Blame the PL and the government!



I also blame the players, their families and their agents..things went pear shaped after Bosman and the players & agents learned how they could milk the systemThe clubs and FA/UEFA/FIFA joined the bandwagon (funded by large media contracts) - basically greed and ego, get the most money out of the game as soon as possible.I asked Ledley King at COP26 in Glasgow how he thought the current football model of 3 new club shirts a season and huge salaries and transfer fees/signing on fees benefits society and the new world we need to transition where GAP between the have's and the have nots gets bigger.. he tried to answer how SPurs were using recycled fibre, textiles and more sustainable fabric in some of their football jerseys. His minders intervened with my follow up questions.Yes clubs, players and owners do do philanthropy, community support and projects - but the whole model is not sustainable and nor a reflection of the supporters and the new society and world we need to be more social and enviornmental in balance for us to survive and thrive.