Rich twats don't give a crap about our protests.
I worked for a month between extremely, fabulously wealthy people when I was younger, and I had a torrid time!
You are nothing but a rag to them and they treat you with disdain. They let you know- beyond a doubt that you are down here and they "up there".
To give you an idea.. on the last Friday evening, I had to say no to a lot of shit they asked me to do.... and at the end of the night, I had the equivalent of 10 pounds in tips. The other 3 weekends were the same.
All while serving these multi-millionaires and billionaires. After 3/4 weeks, I said fuck it- and quit! Degenerates!
These people do.not.give.a.damn about the ordinary person, their opinion, their opinion OF THEM, and their struggles. (and then they have charities and their "philanthropists" and whatnot)