  Poster formerly know as shadowbane.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:46:51 pm
Just think of the good Norway could do with us, World hunger would no longer be a thing.............honest
  elsewhere
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:48:22 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:38:23 pm
Norways sovereign wealth fund is twice the size of Saudis. They should start a league.


1 billion dollar a year to Ole for coaching Molde!
  Peabee
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:49:29 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:45:42 pm
I think theres a law in Norway that each government is only allowed to use up to 3% of the funds to ensure its protected for future generations. What a country. They dont miss a beat.

Yep. While the UK decided to keep oil taxes low instead of generating a sovereign wealth fund.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

  Peabee
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:50:26 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:48:22 pm
1 billion dollar a year to Ole for coaching Molde!

 ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

  Hazell
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:50:52 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:43:09 pm
Norway $1.4 trillion. I think PIF is around $700bn. The Norwegians are using it for their people though, not to play Football manager on acid.

They're all Liverpool fans over there too. A bit selfish them writing it into law to put their people first instead of us.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

  rob1966
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:51:00 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:34:45 pm
Mbappe isnt actually gonna go there right? The best player in the world playing in a semi pro league for £20 million a week or whatever it will be, what a time to be alive.

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:37:21 pm
If he goes there, I hope it finishes him. Those wages are indecent.

He's going to be playing in the Premier League next season, this is the Saudis just taking the piss now.

Edit:- Oh fuck, just realised he'll be coming to Liverpool, as a sweetener when PIF buys us.
Last Edit: Today at 05:52:53 pm by rob1966
Fuck the Tories

  Peabee
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:51:42 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:50:52 pm
They're all Liverpool fans over there too. A bit selfish them putting their people first instead of us.

Exactly. They could buy Henderson for $1bn for their cross country ski team.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

  rob1966
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:53:34 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:51:42 pm
Exactly. They could buy Henderson for $1bn for their cross country ski team.

Seen the body on Hendo these days? Could either be a boxer or a model.
Fuck the Tories

  WhereAngelsPlay
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:55:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:53:34 pm
Seen the body on Hendo these days? Could either be a boxer or a model.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

  rob1966
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:55:56 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:55:22 pm


:wellin

Fucking brilliant, Capon needs to get on this ;D
Fuck the Tories

  Nobby Reserve
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:58:38 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:49:29 pm
Yep. While the UK decided to keep oil taxes low instead of generating a sovereign wealth fund.


Norway kept ownership of their oil and extract it themselves (they may subcontract some of that function)

Tony Benn proposed that model first in the UK (he wanted to use the proceeds to invest in British industry to make it cutting edge to secure the employment of millions), but Healy was opposed to it and Wilson sided with Healy. A large part of Healy's and Wilson's decision was (apart from Healy having a soft sport for the free-market and capitalism) was the American oil giants who had found the NSO refused to act as subcontractors; they told Healy & Wilson that if they were allowed to keep the oil they pumped and pay a duty on every barrel, they could bring rigs over and be pumping before the next General Election, whereas if they went with Benn's plan, they'd pull out, the government would need to build both infrastructure and expertise from scratch, and it'd be years before oil began to be pumped.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

  Sound
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:01:07 pm
Heinous amount of money that, c*nts
  Hazell
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:02:28 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 06:08:25 pm
Zaha to Galatasaray.

So this is actually a thing. Who saw this coming? Fair play to him for not going to Saudi Arabia.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:04:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:02:28 pm
So this is actually a thing. Who saw this coming? Fair play to him for not going to Saudi Arabia.

Took a lower wage than Palace were offering too.  Fair play to him for trying to broaden his horizons.
  Mister Flip Flop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:05:51 pm
No way is he turning down 13m quid a week wages. Football is a sport with no morality anymore.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

  elsewhere
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:05:54 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:04:15 pm
Took a lower wage than Palace were offering too.  Fair play to him for trying to broaden his horizons.
I hope this is the case but many big Turkish clause actually pay a signing fee 'under the table', So I won't be surprised if he is getting paid 5M more than the quoted amount.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:11:04 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:05:51 pm
No way is he turning down 13m quid a week wages. Football is a sport with no morality anymore.

Not that it will matter to them at all earning that kind of money, but I do hope their countries stop selecting them for international duty if they go and play in Saudi Arabia.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:12:18 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:05:51 pm
No way is he turning down 13m quid a week wages. Football is a sport with no morality anymore.

Agree.
  SamLad
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:13:23 pm
not to worry, we'll find out soon that Mbappe has a bulldog.
  lfcthekop
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:13:32 pm
13M A week? Another nail in the football coffin for me.
  Barneylfc∗
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:17:11 pm
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 06:13:32 pm
13M A week? Another nail in the football coffin for me.

It's basically just a coffin of nails at the minute. There's no wood left for any more.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:19:03 pm
When the Saudis want something, they go all in (to quote a poker term).

They do not mess about.

They also dine at the very top table globally, so absolutely nothing will happen to stop it.
  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:25:18 pm
Fuck the Tories

  • knows how to inbed
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:29:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:17:11 pm
It's basically just a coffin of nails at the minute. There's no wood left for any more.
Yep just one big fuckin pile of nails..  Honestly though, something has to give somewhere... how far down the line that will be who knows.
  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:32:46 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:45:42 pm
I think theres a law in Norway that each government is only allowed to use up to 3% of the funds to ensure its protected for future generations. What a country. They dont miss a beat.
Vikings eh..
Feck, those guys are socially advanced!
Like you say- they are on-track.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

But he'd make the shortlist

  And Could He Play!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:34:07 pm
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 06:29:01 pm
Yep just one big fuckin pile of nails..  Honestly though, something has to give somewhere... how far down the line that will be who knows.

Does it though people have been saying it for years
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:39:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:25:18 pm

Rich twats don't give a crap about our protests.
I worked for a month between extremely, fabulously wealthy people when I was younger, and I had a torrid time!
You are nothing but a rag to them and they treat you with disdain. They let you know- beyond a doubt that you are down here and they "up there".

To give you an idea.. on the last Friday evening, I had to say no to a lot of shit they asked me to do.... and at the end of the night, I had the equivalent of 10 pounds in tips. The other 3 weekends were the same.
All while serving these multi-millionaires and billionaires. After 3/4 weeks, I said fuck it- and quit! Degenerates!

These people do.not.give.a.damn about the ordinary person, their opinion, their opinion OF THEM, and their struggles. (and then they have charities and their "philanthropists" and whatnot)
Last Edit: Today at 06:42:22 pm by the_red_pill
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

But he'd make the shortlist

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:41:52 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:39:39 pm
Rich twats don't give a crap about our protests.
I worked for a month between extremely, fabulously wealthy people when I was younger, and I had a torrid time!
You are nothing but a rag to them and they treat you with disdain. They let you know- beyond a doubt that you are down here and they "up there".

To give you an idea.. on a Friday evening, I had to say no to a lot of shit they asked me to.... and at the end of the night, I had the equivalent of 10 pounds in tips.
All while serving these billionaires. After 3/4 weeks, I said fuck it- and quit! Degenerates!

These people do.not.give.a.damn about the ordinary person and their struggles. (and then they have charities and their "philanthropists" and whatnot)
Philanthropy is generally very rich people funding a museum or something just to put their name on it for posterity.
  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:43:25 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:41:52 pm
Philanthropy is generally very rich people funding a museum or something just to put their name on it for posterity.
You wouldn't believe the blatant hypocrisy I saw and how they laughed about things like that. Granted, it was mostly the "children" (if you can call a 28-year-old woman or man a child).. but the parents weren't much different- they were just "wise" with their behavior in public.
Last Edit: Today at 06:45:38 pm by the_red_pill
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

But he'd make the shortlist

  • Glass always half empty.......
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:54:22 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:02:28 pm
So this is actually a thing. Who saw this coming? Fair play to him for not going to Saudi Arabia.
He wants to win trophies. Remember him saying so in an interview so going to the defending champions makes sense.
  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:48:12 pm
At this stage Mbappe would be mad to reject it. Reason being Madrid arent stumping up a fee when they know hes going there next summer regardless and whats the point Mbappe staying at PSG when theyre owned by c*nts and hed be getting paid way less? Ligue 1, Saudi Pro League are the same side of a coin. Both are mostly filled with post office managers and bakers. May as well dive a bit further down the rabbit hole when youve willing taken Qatari money.
  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:02:08 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:48:12 pm
At this stage Mbappe would be mad to reject it. Reason being Madrid arent stumping up a fee when they know hes going there next summer regardless and whats the point Mbappe staying at PSG when theyre owned by c*nts and hed be getting paid way less? Ligue 1, Saudi Pro League are the same side of a coin. Both are mostly filled with post office managers and bakers. May as well dive a bit further down the rabbit hole when youve willing taken Qatari money.

Hes 24. He wouldnt be a mad at all. Makes sense to turn it down at this stage.

Wait. Get money from PSG.  Join Mardid get more money. Win everything and then get even more money from the Saudis - closer they get to 2030 the more money they will throw at him.
  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:04:58 pm
West ham 40 mil for Connor Gallagher. Average footballer
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:12:57 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 11:04:58 pm
West ham 40 mil for Connor Gallagher. Average footballer

100% Moyes though.
  • RAWK Supporter
  "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:20:02 pm
Am genuinely lost for words what has happened to this game over the past two months.

This is not the sport I grew up loving anymore. Obscene.



The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here
