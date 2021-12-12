Yep. While the UK decided to keep oil taxes low instead of generating a sovereign wealth fund.



Norway kept ownership of their oil and extract it themselves (they may subcontract some of that function)Tony Benn proposed that model first in the UK (he wanted to use the proceeds to invest in British industry to make it cutting edge to secure the employment of millions), but Healy was opposed to it and Wilson sided with Healy. A large part of Healy's and Wilson's decision was (apart from Healy having a soft sport for the free-market and capitalism) was the American oil giants who had found the NSO refused to act as subcontractors; they told Healy & Wilson that if they were allowed to keep the oil they pumped and pay a duty on every barrel, they could bring rigs over and be pumping before the next General Election, whereas if they went with Benn's plan, they'd pull out, the government would need to build both infrastructure and expertise from scratch, and it'd be years before oil began to be pumped.