RMG

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19160 on: Today at 01:56:07 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:52:57 pm
Never mind Saudi Arabia..........PSG will be all over Salah if Mbappe leaves them this summer. They'll need a replacement poster boy and will have cash burning a hole in their pockets.....

Can't see him going there, think he likes the limelight so it's either playing here or playing for one of them two clubs in Spain.


Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19161 on: Today at 02:55:23 pm »



Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19162 on: Today at 02:59:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:25:19 pm
If left unchecked, Saudi will ruin European football very soon.

Soon? The day the Russian gangster bought Chelsea football was finished.

 to be honest i hope Saudi ruin the game completely and totally now and something more natural/grassroots can come from it. Who's to say Saudi don't offer FSG 250m for Mo on the final day of the transfer window ruining Klopp's plans for the season?



Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19163 on: Today at 03:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:20:32 pm
This is the sort of thing I could see them trying. Wenger called out City for doing this with Lampard but I don't think anything was done.

Wenger can fuck off. He shilled for the world cup in Qatar the rat.



Bennett

  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19164 on: Today at 03:06:34 pm »
Mbappe has the same chance of winning the UCL with Al Hilal as he does with PSG to be fair.


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19165 on: Today at 03:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 03:02:13 pm
Wenger can fuck off. He shilled for the world cup in Qatar the rat.

Pretty much.Another person i used to have respect for revealed as a bit of a c*nt,sigh.


stewy17

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19166 on: Today at 03:08:49 pm »
Do we reckon Mbappe goes for it?

If he does, should it be investigated in some way? I'm pretty sure that Qatar doesn't have a great relationship with SA so it feels like it's not or wouldn't be some sort of collusion but the numbers involved are mind-boggling. 300m for what is essentially a 1-year loan? Insane.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19167 on: Today at 03:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:06:34 pm
Mbappe has the same chance of winning the UCL with Al Hilal as he does with PSG to be fair.

Once the Saudis buy Al Hilal a place in the CL, he'll have a better chance.



Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19168 on: Today at 03:10:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:09:01 pm
Once the Saudis buy Al Hilal a place in the CL, he'll have a better chance.

Well considering there's Israeli teams in the Champions league it's only about time.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19169 on: Today at 03:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:10:15 pm
Well considering there's Israeli teams in the Champions league it's only about time.

Can you imagine the shit if Maccabi Haifa was to draw Al Hilal? Fuck knows where they would play the games.



shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19170 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:23:20 pm
Can you imagine the shit if Maccabi Haifa was to draw Al Hilal? Fuck knows where they would play the games.

Bethlehem home leg, Mecca away leg. Sorted.



JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19171 on: Today at 03:26:04 pm »
I wonder if the Geordies are thinking theyll get Mbappe on loan in a few months if he joins the Saudi league.


Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19172 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:23:20 pm
Can you imagine the shit if Maccabi Haifa was to draw Al Hilal? Fuck knows where they would play the games.

I'm sure their mutual friend, the good old United States of America, would oblige.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19173 on: Today at 03:38:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:26:04 pm
I wonder if the Geordies are thinking theyll get Mbappe on loan in a few months if he joins the Saudi league.

Never thought of that, it's fucking nailed on isn't it?



Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19174 on: Today at 03:38:37 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:37:49 pm
The Premier League has ruined most other leagues with the way we've cherry picked the best players and inflated transfer fees and wages. I know with the Saudis its different because of the sportswashing element, but from a recruitment and spending point of view it's just a repeat of what we've done to everyone else.

No comparison. The PL isnt spending a UK sovereign wealth fund on football. Nor are any clubs controlled by the govt.



Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19175 on: Today at 03:59:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:23:20 pm
Can you imagine the shit if Maccabi Haifa was to draw Al Hilal? Fuck knows where they would play the games.

It would probably be played at a different stadium and behind closed doors. No way they could have fans there surely.


Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19176 on: Today at 04:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:59:00 pm
It would probably be played at a different stadium and behind closed doors. No way they could have fans there surely.

The atmosphere would be triffic.


Machae

  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19177 on: Today at 04:47:46 pm »
Wtf is this. 290m Mbappe, 13m a week wages. Nothing dodgy about this

Fucking c*nts


Bend It Like Aurelio

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19178 on: Today at 04:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:10:15 pm
Well considering there's Israeli teams in the Champions league it's only about time.

Never thought about that. And the flights would be just as long as it would have been going to some far off Russian city.


Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19179 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm »
Kazakhstan are in UEFA and their clubs play in the Europa League etc.

I think when Aberdeen played on of the Kazakh teams it set the record for furthest distance between 2 clubs in a European competition.


Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19180 on: Today at 04:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:10:15 pm
Well considering there's Israeli teams in the Champions league it's only about time.

I thought the reason for that was because Asian Coefficient wouldn't take them due to objections by Saudi Arabia.

I imagine for Saudi to get in, Israel would have to be kicked out


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19181 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:10:15 pm
Well considering there's Israeli teams in the Champions league it's only about time.

The whole point of Israel being in UEFA is that half of the Asian federations dont recognise them or would refuse to play them isnt it? Rather than anything money driven? So it would need quite the workaround to include the Saudis in there too. Although nothing is probably off the table when theres enough money to throw around.


Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19182 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:54:06 pm
The whole point of Israel being in UEFA is that half of the Asian federations dont recognise them or would refuse to play them isnt it? Rather than anything money driven? So it would need quite the workaround to include the Saudis in there too. Although nothing is probably off the table when theres enough money to throw around.

Yeah I can see Israel kicking up a massive fuss even if it was discussed.

It would be a total mess.


Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19183 on: Today at 05:09:33 pm »
Mbappes career has been a bit of a joke really. He will never have the same legacy regardless of his ability because of his decision to chase the money his whole career and never achieve anything of note at club level.

Its a dangerous precedent anyway. What stops the Saudis bidding crazy money for Trent and offering him crazy money? I think this will be a worry every summer from now. Football is no longer centred around legacy and achievements. The last year has been all about sportswashing. The Qatar World Cup, Abu Dhabis travel, the Saudi Pro League. This is what theyve all been working towards. The Champions League will have Saudi teams soon.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19184 on: Today at 05:10:49 pm »
PSG have accepted the offer.  ;D

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1683501266666766340

Quote
BREAKING: PSG have accepted Al Hilal's £259m offer for Kylian Mbappe.


Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19185 on: Today at 05:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:09:33 pm
Mbappes career has been a bit of a joke really. He will never have the same legacy regardless of his ability because of his decision to chase the money his whole career and never achieve anything of note at club level.

Its a dangerous precedent anyway. What stops the Saudis bidding crazy money for Trent and offering him crazy money? I think this will be a worry every summer from now. Football is no longer centred around legacy and achievements. The last year has been all about sportswashing. The Qatar World Cup, Abu Dhabis travel, the Saudi Pro League. This is what theyve all been working towards. The Champions League will have Saudi teams soon.

Probably not but I can see it being rebranded as the "King Salman's Kings of the Champions League" or some other such nonsense. With every final to be played in Riyadh of course. Or a mini-city purposely built to host Champions League finals.

