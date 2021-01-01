Mbappes career has been a bit of a joke really. He will never have the same legacy regardless of his ability because of his decision to chase the money his whole career and never achieve anything of note at club level.



Its a dangerous precedent anyway. What stops the Saudis bidding crazy money for Trent and offering him crazy money? I think this will be a worry every summer from now. Football is no longer centred around legacy and achievements. The last year has been all about sportswashing. The Qatar World Cup, Abu Dhabis travel, the Saudi Pro League. This is what theyve all been working towards. The Champions League will have Saudi teams soon.