Saudi are taking the Mickey aren't they? They might force UEFA to scrap FFP because European clubs can't compete financially with them.
Doesn't matter how many goals he scores at World Cups, Mbappé is coming across
as an absolute bellend.
Shame.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:40:52 am
Doesn't matter how many goals he scores at World Cups, Mbappé is coming across
as an absolute bellend.
Shame.

When has he not lol
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:35:48 am
Not really about footy anymore is it? A load of geopliticial willy waving and sportswashing

This, I am close to lose all excitement about football.
It really is becoming ridiculous, Al Hilal bidding a reported £259m. The next step would be to ditch UEFA and FIFA and setup their own organisations (see LIV golf) and they will win because everyone has their price.
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 11:35:45 am
Athletic reporting the bid has been made, you could have posted this 1 hour earlier mate could have helped them out with a cheaper decision  ;D

Yes, but just because a bit is made it doesnt mean Mbappe will accept it. Normally you dont make a bid of that size unless youve sounded out the player but in this instance the headlines by themselves are helping the sportswashing ends, because it signals such ambition.

What Im saying is that the path forward I suggested might be where we end up anyway, because getting out of the toxic PSG situation and only committing a year while earning all that money before joining Madrid as planned all along anyway will probably appeal to the player.
He could be on loan at Newcastle in 6 months.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:15:32 am
So essentially 1b for 1 season. Do these idiots not realise that this only shines more light on what they're trying to cover-up?

At risk of repeating myself again, they are not trying to cover anything up!  They couldn't care about their human rights record being out in the open, it is, and nobody (government) really cares about it anyway.

It's about power and control of the game!  That is it!  We sell huge amounts of arms to this country and do huge amounts of business with them, do you think they give a fuck about trying to cover something up!

It's not sportswashing, it's an attempt to increase soft power and influence, globally.

It's about diversifying their brand/reach under MBS.

Also, they love to highlight that everybody has a price!  Sport sold out years ago, this is a fitting evolution in it's current form.
Mbappe will be on 80k an hour in Saudi. Surely thats bound to fuck with your head.  You have a 10 mins cup of coffee, by the time youre done youre 15k richer!
If anyone was under any illusions as to what Saudi Arabia are trying to do in the sport, paying 1bn to have a player for one year should put that to bed. It's a political PR/sportswashing operation, not a footballing one.

Reckon he'll go as well. With every passing day, Messi's legacy improves.
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 11:03:22 am
Let me open the can of worms then: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1683414863136079872

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. 🚨🔵🇸🇦

Understand its worth 300m  record fee.

No talks on player side.

⚪️ PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready.

Why would they offer 300m to PSG when clearly they would take far less for a player who will leave for free in 12 months and will cost them masses of money in wages and bonuses. I'd imagine the 300m is the whole package with the lions share going to Mbappe himself? This smells like the 700k a week for Henderson when it was actually half of that.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:56:12 am
It really is becoming ridiculous, Al Hilal bidding a reported £259m. The next step would be to ditch UEFA and FIFA and setup their own organisations (see LIV golf) and they will win because everyone has their price.

Agree, I think this is their end game here. They want to control football and it seems like it will be hard to stop them. Although I think football fans will kick up more of a fuss than golf fans, so not sure I can see quite the same scenario as the LIV golf merger.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:03:53 pm
He could be on loan at Newcastle in 6 months.

This is the sort of thing I could see them trying. Wenger called out City for doing this with Lampard but I don't think anything was done.
If left unchecked, Saudi will ruin European football very soon.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:09:53 pm
Why would they offer 300m to PSG when clearly they would take far less for a player who will leave for free in 12 months and will cost them masses of money in wages and bonuses. I'd imagine the 300m is the whole package with the lions share going to Mbappe himself? This smells like the 700k a week for Henderson when it was actually half of that.
I guess a chunk of the fee would be going towards Mbappe agent/family so bigger fee more to them. But ridiculous and nonsensical nonetheless.
Thats beyond obscene. 1bn for a year.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:25:19 pm
If left unchecked, Saudi will ruin European football very soon.

Too late. The horse has bolted.
It will be very interesting to see where their league is in 2 years.

I've been surprised by just how many players are happy to go there. Players like Benzema, Mahrez, Henderson, Neves all could have been challenging for the biggest honours in Europe next year but chose not to.

In 12 months a lot more of players in their prime will probably be going there, and it may not be seen as unambitious.

Mbappe would be mad to turn that down. He gets that money and then gets his dream move.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:25:19 pm
If left unchecked, Saudi will ruin European football very soon.
The Premier League has ruined most other leagues with the way we've cherry picked the best players and inflated transfer fees and wages. I know with the Saudis its different because of the sportswashing element, but from a recruitment and spending point of view it's just a repeat of what we've done to everyone else.
