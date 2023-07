Villa didn't so it's moot, but you are not making the point you think you are. The issue is the sale of players between clubs under the same financial ownership. People are not reading too much into, which is why are a number of clubs reporting the transfer to the league.



https://theathletic.com/4710328/2023/07/22/saint-maximin-newcastle-saudi-transfer-premier-league/



It's true it's a very valid issue to raise. If PL clubs don't raise it for this one it opens the door for abuse. But I don't think the complaints are going to get very far given the money the Saudi Arabia clubs have been spending on other players.Myself I think the fair solution to the issue is given they own one PL club is they shouldn't be allowed to do business with any PL clubs due to conflict of interest. Imagine we are head to head with Newcastle in January and then a Saudi club comes in offering Salah 100mil a year. The potential to disrupt the league goes far beyond just them doing dealings with Newcastle.