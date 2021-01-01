In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Who the heck is "ASM" again now!?Young people these days!
Is it possible to just ban people from certain threads, rather than locking the thread?
Allain Saint Maximan (sic).
Geez, why don't they just do what normal people do and call him by his surname?The solution to shit like that was to start using surnames or secondary names such where a person was from... now we're going back to the problem again!
Liverpool are STILL working on the Romeo Lavia deal. They are not only continuing talks with agents but discussing the final price that Southampton want. Not the only target, but a very CONCRETE one.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]