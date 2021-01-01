« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1401507 times)

Offline the_red_pill

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19040 on: Today at 12:18:19 am »
Who the heck is "ASM" again now!?
Young people these days!
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19041 on: Today at 12:18:58 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:18:19 am
Who the heck is "ASM" again now!?
Young people these days!
Allain Saint Maximan (sic).
Offline the_red_pill

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19042 on: Today at 12:22:24 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm
Is it possible to just ban people from certain threads, rather than locking the thread?
Software should allow it. Simple and effective approach.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19043 on: Today at 12:24:57 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:18:58 am
Allain Saint Maximan (sic).
Geez, why don't they just do what normal people do and call him by his surname?
The solution to shit like that was to start using surnames or secondary names such where a person was from... now we're going back to the problem again!
Offline amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19044 on: Today at 12:32:10 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm
Is it possible to just ban people from certain threads, rather than locking the thread?

Would be nice. Its basically the same group of people on either side of the argument constantly repeating themselves. Boring as fuck to scroll through and too many to simply put on ignore.

Cant blame the mods though when theyve constantly asked for it to be stopped. Must be incredibly irritating to trawl through it every day.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19045 on: Today at 12:39:15 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:24:57 am
Geez, why don't they just do what normal people do and call him by his surname?
The solution to shit like that was to start using surnames or secondary names such where a person was from... now we're going back to the problem again!
It's like the "he who fannies about and dives around" nonsense for Cristiano Ronaldo, so insecure about his namesake the Brazilian Ronaldo, that an abbreviation is created to differentiate.
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19046 on: Today at 01:21:18 am »
Tap-in on his podcast.

Quote
Liverpool are STILL working on the Romeo Lavia deal. They are not only continuing talks with agents but discussing the final price that Southampton want. Not the only target, but a very CONCRETE one.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19047 on: Today at 01:28:56 am »
I love/hate how he over dramatises every ASPECT of a TRANSFER by interspersing transfer bullshit with words in FULL CAPITALS, guy is a chancer of the first degree.
