« Reply #19000 on: Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:58:52 pm
But still offers the square root of fuck all.
he's all foreplay, no orgasm.
« Reply #19001 on: Yesterday at 08:11:03 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:25:17 pm
It's easy to connect Newcastle's ownership with PIF and the Saudi League, but it's harder to prove what Boehly is up to.

Its easily done , if they really want to

« Reply #19002 on: Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:47:51 pm
for a forward who scored 13 goals in a 124 appearances for Newcastle?

Hes shite. Seems more than decent a fee.

And yes, like Peabee says above, its more about setting up a way of working to cheat the system.
Agree with all off this
I was wondering what transfermarket had him 32 mil Euros is his value per them.
https://www.transfermarkt.us/allan-saint-maximin/profil/spieler/272642

« Reply #19003 on: Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1682834228625506304

Quote
Jordan Henderson completed his Al Ettifaq medical in Manchester yesterday as the deal moves closer. -[@JamesPearceLFC][
« Reply #19004 on: Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm »
« Reply #19005 on: Yesterday at 08:36:05 pm »
Has Fabinho been confirmed yet?

Both seem to be taking forever.
« Reply #19006 on: Yesterday at 08:37:36 pm »
Quote
Fabinho is also expected to join Al Ittihad shortly after talks took place over the payment structure. [@JamesPearceLFC]
« Reply #19007 on: Yesterday at 08:40:43 pm »
So long skipper!

Aside from whatever anyone believes in or doesnt I will always remember the memories as captain and all the trophy lifts.
« Reply #19008 on: Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm »
Fond memories of Hendersons tenure at the Reds, just a bit of a sour ending unfortunately.
« Reply #19009 on: Yesterday at 08:43:24 pm »
Not good enough Samie, I want this done now. We have business to do.
« Reply #19010 on: Yesterday at 09:01:23 pm »
Is it possible for the lfc transfer thread to go a week without being locked? Good grief.  ::)
« Reply #19011 on: Yesterday at 09:06:42 pm »
Quote
A german reporter has brought a Bayern shirt with 'Kane 9' on the back and showed it to Postecoglou during the press conference.

Fair to say he was not impressed. "You flew all the way for that... got yourself a laugh."

Hard not to like Postecoglu to be honest. He might be a slow-burner for Spurs, but I actually back him to be a hit for them if he's given the time. It's been a while since Spurs have had a manager who actually wants to be there for a start.
« Reply #19012 on: Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm
he's all foreplay, no orgasm.
Definitely all fart, no poo
« Reply #19013 on: Yesterday at 09:11:10 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:01:23 pm
Is it possible for the lfc transfer thread to go a week without being locked? Good grief.  ::)

I blame the c*nts who post in it  ;D
« Reply #19014 on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:01:23 pm
Is it possible for the lfc transfer thread to go a week without being locked? Good grief.  ::)

Fucking idiots can't stop talking about Henderson even though they've been asked not to by the mods (i.e the rights and wrongs of joining Saudi Arabia)
« Reply #19015 on: Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm »
Is it possible to just ban people from certain threads, rather than locking the thread?
« Reply #19016 on: Yesterday at 09:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
Fucking idiots can't stop talking about Henderson even though they've been asked not to by the mods (i.e the rights and wrongs of joining Saudi Arabia)


It's a horrible, murderous regime & Henderson is wrong to chase the blood soaked ££££££££££££££.
« Reply #19017 on: Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm »
« Reply #19018 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
Fucking idiots can't stop talking about Henderson even though they've been asked not to by the mods (i.e the rights and wrongs of joining Saudi Arabia)

They should take that talk to the Henderson thread if anything.

Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm
Is it possible to just ban people from certain threads, rather than locking the thread?

Sounds like a plan  ;D
« Reply #19019 on: Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm
Is it possible to just ban people from certain threads, rather than locking the thread?

Seems like the logical approach to take.
« Reply #19020 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:06:42 pm
Hard not to like Postecoglu to be honest. He might be a slow-burner for Spurs, but I actually back him to be a hit for them if he's given the time. It's been a while since Spurs have had a manager who actually wants to be there for a start.
Famous german sense of humour!
« Reply #19021 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:57:43 pm
£30m is too high, he's akin to Stewart Downing, a winger that doesn't score or assist, there's no team in a top European league willing to pay that kind of fee, which tells you everything you need to know about how dodgy and cheating this transfer is.
£30m is fair IMO. We got £40m for Fab who's on the decline.
« Reply #19022 on: Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
£30m is fair IMO. We got £40m for Fab who's on the decline.
Fabinho is a European, World and English Champion, coming out of being one of the main cogs of a Jurgen Klopp machine, the Newcastle lad has been coached by Eddie Howe, so there's question marks all round where he's concerned
« Reply #19023 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm »
« Reply #19024 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm
Fabinho is a European, World and English Champion, coming out of being one of the main cogs of a Jurgen Klopp machine, the Newcastle lad has been coached by Eddie Howe, so there's question marks all round where he's concerned
Is the current version of Fab a £40m player? No. Compared to what some older players are goung for, it's reasonable. Anyway, that's why it's very difficult for Saudi with regards to FFP. They came in too late as the regulatory environment is a lot more stringent. Chelsea and City could do whatever they wanted.
« Reply #19025 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm
Is the current version of Fab a £40m player? No. Compared to what some older players are goung for, it's reasonable. Anyway, that's why it's very difficult for Saudi with regards to FFP. They came in too late as the regulatory environment is a lot more stringent. Chelsea and City could do whatever they wanted.
I would argue that a 29 year old diminishing Fabinho is worth that fee, when you consider the fees being paid for completely average, and/or aging players such as Mahrez.

EDIT Mahrez is a quality player by the way.
« Reply #19026 on: Yesterday at 10:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
I would argue that a 29 year old diminishing Fabinho is worth that fee, when you consider the fees being paid for completely average, and/or aging players such as Mahrez.

EDIT Mahrez is a quality player by the way.
If you take Saudi out of the equation, literally no team would pay that for Fab with the wages he's on (we got a great deal). If for example, a newly-promoted team wants to sign Saint-Maximin, it wouldn't be surprising to see him going for £30m.

I have been saying that Newcastle aren't a threat to us and that time would tell (even though some argued that they'd buy the league) because of FFP but some of the criticism is OTT IMO just like the £25m sponsorship deal that they got (which was okayed by the PL). Anything they do is latched on as a sign of cheating when that might not necessarily be the case.
« Reply #19027 on: Yesterday at 10:44:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:41:54 pm
If you take Saudi out of the equation, literally no team would pay that for Fab with the wages he's on (we got a great deal). If for example, a newly-promoted team wants to sign Saint-Maximin, it wouldn't be surprising to see him going for £30m.

I have been saying that Newcastle aren't a threat to us and that time would tell (even though some argued that they'd buy the league) because of FFP but some of the criticism is OTT IMO just like the £25m sponsorship deal that they got (which was okayed by the PL). Anything they do is latched on as a sign of cheating when that might not necessarily be the case.

You can't take the Saudis out of the equation. They've distorted the market using an entire oil producing nation's sovereign wealth fund. They're just adapting to what's gone before them, not doing it the same way as Abu Dhabi etc.
« Reply #19028 on: Yesterday at 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:44:51 pm
You can't take the Saudis out of the equation. They've distorted the market using an entire oil producing nation's sovereign wealth fund. They're just adapting to what's gone before them, not doing it the same way as Abu Dhabi etc.
True. We got a fee that's above his market value which may be seen as suspicious if it's other teams like Chelsea or Newcastle.
« Reply #19029 on: Yesterday at 11:07:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:47:45 pm
True. We got a fee that's above his market value which may be seen as suspicious if it's other teams like Chelsea or Newcastle.

Yeah, I'm against the club taking money from them.
« Reply #19030 on: Yesterday at 11:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:07:30 pm
Yeah, I'm against the club taking money from them.
Frankly we're powerless in the whole affair mate.
« Reply #19031 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:16:18 pm
Frankly we're powerless in the whole affair mate.

I know. The only thing I can do is stop following the club.
« Reply #19032 on: Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm »
earlier today someone said Lavia wasn't in Southampton's starting lineup.

anyone know if he played at all?


edit: found it - he came on as a sub.
« Reply #19033 on: Yesterday at 11:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:37:04 pm
I know. The only thing I can do is stop following the club.

Not the only thing.
« Reply #19034 on: Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
earlier today someone said Lavia wasn't in Southampton's starting lineup.

anyone know if he played at all?
can't find anything, but someone on the other thread earlier said he came ons

southampton's staff must be busy, sounds like they're actively involved in selling livramento (newcastle), lavia (us?) and silisu (fulham) all at once - and I assume trying to sign replacements before taking such big money
« Reply #19035 on: Today at 12:00:29 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:44:51 pm
You can't take the Saudis out of the equation. They've distorted the market using an entire oil producing nation's sovereign wealth fund. They're just adapting to what's gone before them, not doing it the same way as Abu Dhabi etc.
They must be thinking that if they can stay clean then when City get caned they can take their place, they will be waiting and watching
« Reply #19036 on: Today at 12:01:06 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm
can't find anything, but someone on the other thread earlier said he came ons

southampton's staff must be busy, sounds like they're actively involved in selling livramento (newcastle), lavia (us?) and silisu (fulham) all at once - and I assume trying to sign replacements before taking such big money

he did (I found it just after posting, I edited my post)

they need to trim their wage bill I guess.  when posters here get pissed off about "no action - no news!" they ignore that we can't just command other teams to pay attention to us and ignore other players / clubs can we?

news soon hopefully, anyhow.
« Reply #19037 on: Today at 12:01:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:53:09 pm
Not the only thing.
What do you realistically suggest lad?
« Reply #19038 on: Today at 12:02:44 am »
People talking about Mpbappe being offered £346.5m a year in wages, good god, it's all too much
