But still offers the square root of fuck all.
It's easy to connect Newcastle's ownership with PIF and the Saudi League, but it's harder to prove what Boehly is up to.
for a forward who scored 13 goals in a 124 appearances for Newcastle? Hes shite. Seems more than decent a fee. And yes, like Peabee says above, its more about setting up a way of working to cheat the system.
Jordan Henderson completed his Al Ettifaq medical in Manchester yesterday as the deal moves closer. -[@JamesPearceLFC][
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1682834228625506304
Fabinho is also expected to join Al Ittihad shortly after talks took place over the payment structure. [@JamesPearceLFC]
A german reporter has brought a Bayern shirt with 'Kane 9' on the back and showed it to Postecoglou during the press conference. Fair to say he was not impressed. "You flew all the way for that... got yourself a laugh."
