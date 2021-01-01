Quote

A german reporter has brought a Bayern shirt with 'Kane 9' on the back and showed it to Postecoglou during the press conference.



Fair to say he was not impressed. "You flew all the way for that... got yourself a laugh."

Hard not to like Postecoglu to be honest. He might be a slow-burner for Spurs, but I actually back him to be a hit for them if he's given the time. It's been a while since Spurs have had a manager who actually wants to be there for a start.