« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1399934 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19000 on: Today at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:58:52 pm
But still offers the square root of fuck all.
he's all foreplay, no orgasm.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,915
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19001 on: Today at 08:11:03 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:25:17 pm
It's easy to connect Newcastle's ownership with PIF and the Saudi League, but it's harder to prove what Boehly is up to.

Its easily done , if they really want to

Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19002 on: Today at 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:47:51 pm
for a forward who scored 13 goals in a 124 appearances for Newcastle?

Hes shite. Seems more than decent a fee.

And yes, like Peabee says above, its more about setting up a way of working to cheat the system.
Agree with all off this
I was wondering what transfermarket had him 32 mil Euros is his value per them.
https://www.transfermarkt.us/allan-saint-maximin/profil/spieler/272642

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,471
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19003 on: Today at 08:30:51 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1682834228625506304

Quote
Jordan Henderson completed his Al Ettifaq medical in Manchester yesterday as the deal moves closer. -[@JamesPearceLFC][
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,915
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19004 on: Today at 08:35:33 pm »
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,518
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19005 on: Today at 08:36:05 pm »
Has Fabinho been confirmed yet?

Both seem to be taking forever.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,471
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19006 on: Today at 08:37:36 pm »
Quote
Fabinho is also expected to join Al Ittihad shortly after talks took place over the payment structure. [@JamesPearceLFC]
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19007 on: Today at 08:40:43 pm »
So long skipper!

Aside from whatever anyone believes in or doesnt I will always remember the memories as captain and all the trophy lifts.
Logged
YWNA

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19008 on: Today at 08:43:02 pm »
Fond memories of Hendersons tenure at the Reds, just a bit of a sour ending unfortunately.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,518
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19009 on: Today at 08:43:24 pm »
Not good enough Samie, I want this done now. We have business to do.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19010 on: Today at 09:01:23 pm »
Is it possible for the lfc transfer thread to go a week without being locked? Good grief.  ::)
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 623
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #19011 on: Today at 09:06:42 pm »
Quote
A german reporter has brought a Bayern shirt with 'Kane 9' on the back and showed it to Postecoglou during the press conference.

Fair to say he was not impressed. "You flew all the way for that... got yourself a laugh."

Hard not to like Postecoglu to be honest. He might be a slow-burner for Spurs, but I actually back him to be a hit for them if he's given the time. It's been a while since Spurs have had a manager who actually wants to be there for a start.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Up
« previous next »
 