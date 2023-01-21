« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18960 on: Today at 01:58:16 am »
Quote from: slidez on Yesterday at 12:34:28 pm
It seems like a 20m ffp manipulation.  Normally a club would just loan out a player that they think could be a prospect.  Instead theyre 'selling' him to get the money in now, with the buyback to be used in a couple of years when they may have more to spend in a season where guardiola doesnt want to spend 100m on fullbacks.

Probably figures Ederson is young, hes not displacing Ederson, he wants and needs to play regularly and is not satisfied with being 3rd choice keeper and his club wont stand in his way. Know the cynicism about Mr Guardiola and City but that seems the most reasonable explanation 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18961 on: Today at 02:23:06 am »
Quote from: slidez on Yesterday at 12:34:28 pm
It seems like a 20m ffp manipulation.  Normally a club would just loan out a player that they think could be a prospect.  Instead theyre 'selling' him to get the money in now, with the buyback to be used in a couple of years when they may have more to spend in a season where guardiola doesnt want to spend 100m on fullbacks.

Isn't this what many on here suggest we do with Kelleher?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18962 on: Today at 02:30:48 am »
Numberwang has signed for Marseille on a free transfer. Assuming Chelsea have cut their losses on the £10m they spent on him and would have to pay him off for the final 12-months on his £8m per year contract.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18963 on: Today at 08:30:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:30:48 am
Numberwang has signed for Marseille on a free transfer. Assuming Chelsea have cut their losses on the £10m they spent on him and would have to pay him off for the final 12-months on his £8m per year contract.
Horrible signing of a way-past it player with known attitude problems for an inflated fee. Of all the Chelsea signings in the Boehly era, this always struck me as the plain stupidest.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18964 on: Today at 11:44:32 am »
Emre Can signed a new deal with Dortmund. I haven't followed, has he been doing well with them?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18965 on: Today at 11:48:09 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:30:03 am
Horrible signing of a way-past it player with known attitude problems for an inflated fee. Of all the Chelsea signings in the Boehly era, this always struck me as the plain stupidest.
Wasn't he signed because Tuchel wanted him, onlu to get sacked days later?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18966 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:30:03 am
Horrible signing of a way-past it player with known attitude problems for an inflated fee. Of all the Chelsea signings in the Boehly era, this always struck me as the plain stupidest.
they have a really long list. i can count of the top of my head 10 names from last few years. Yes this one and Cucurella one are close imo.

Even this summer's transfers. I just don't see Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson doing well and once they get Caicedo, he will be another flop for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18967 on: Today at 12:39:11 pm »
If true Chelsea willing to spend £200m on Mbappe and buy Caicedo. He won't go there but they are just laughing in the face of FFP at this point.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18968 on: Today at 01:08:38 pm »
AC close to getting Okafor and Chukwueze, two good signings.

Latter especially looks a talent.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18969 on: Today at 01:21:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:44:32 am
Emre Can signed a new deal with Dortmund. I haven't followed, has he been doing well with them?

He started off poorly there, dont think the fans were impressed with the signing, but he really made a place for himself in the team last season and won the fans over. He still can have defensive brain-farts  ;D But overall had a very good season for them. I get the feeling after leaving Liverpool and coming to the realisation he probably fucked up big time, as he wasnt the big star he thought he could be, hes now found a club where hes settled again.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18970 on: Today at 01:50:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:39:11 pm
If true Chelsea willing to spend £200m on Mbappe and buy Caicedo. He won't go there but they are just laughing in the face of FFP at this point.

Given the lack of action against City, then FFP, or its implementation by UEFA, is laughable.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18971 on: Today at 02:50:15 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18972 on: Today at 03:48:23 pm »
Blimey. He looks a talent but has had horrific luck with injury.

50m for him is an utter joke.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18973 on: Today at 04:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:48:23 pm
Blimey. He looks a talent but has had horrific luck with injury.

50m for him is an utter joke.

I'm not saying sell players for pittance, but Southampton are taking the piss with these valuations
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18974 on: Today at 04:23:06 pm »
Chelsea after Kudus now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18975 on: Today at 04:23:10 pm »
"A number of clubs will voice concern to PL on proposed Saint-Maximin move to Al Ahli. They say Newcastle using PIF duel ownership to inflate fee & help FFP + want PL to explain market value process."

Ornstein with an excerpt from The Athletic.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18976 on: Today at 04:25:31 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:23:10 pm
"A number of clubs will voice concern to PL on proposed Saint-Maximin move to Al Ahli. They say Newcastle using PIF duel ownership to inflate fee & help FFP + want PL to explain market value process."

Ornstein with an excerpt from The Athletic.

WhileI agree with the underlying sentiment, Saint-Maximin is supposed to be going for around £30M which if anything is perhaps on the low side.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18977 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:25:31 pm
WhileI agree with the underlying sentiment, Saint-Maximin is supposed to be going for around £30M which if anything is perhaps on the low side.

Not if no-one else wanted to sign him. They can use their connection to guarantee any sale when Newcastle need funds. Who knows if the reported fee is legit either. I saw £40m somewhere.

I'm surprised they aren't loaning him back too, but maybe that will happen later.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18978 on: Today at 04:36:08 pm »
I don't think £40m is obscene for him, we're getting that for Fabinho.  I definitely think there's a potential issue regarding Newcastle and what's going on in Saudi Arabia, I don't think this deal is a smoking gun though.  £40m is like an average fee these days.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18979 on: Today at 04:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:36:08 pm
I don't think £40m is obscene for him, we're getting that for Fabinho.  I definitely think there's a potential issue regarding Newcastle and what's going on in Saudi Arabia, I don't think this deal is a smoking gun though.  £40m is like an average fee these days.

I have an issue with us taking that money too, but that's another story.

For me, it's more that they're setting up a structure where they can funnel their money into other teams they own/invested in, without breaking any rules per se. Moving a footballer on isn't always easy, even if the fee is reasonable. They could use their Saudi league to make it simple and pay all the cash up front etc.

It's detaching me from the game, which is supposed to be competitive, but now is increasingly corrupt.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18980 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:25:31 pm
WhileI agree with the underlying sentiment, Saint-Maximin is supposed to be going for around £30M which if anything is perhaps on the low side.

for a forward who scored 13 goals in a 124 appearances for Newcastle?

Hes shite. Seems more than decent a fee.

And yes, like Peabee says above, its more about setting up a way of working to cheat the system.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18981 on: Today at 04:53:51 pm »
Lavia came on today so I think it's pretty clear a deal for Southampton is nowhere near close.

I'm going to make a bold prediction. I think we will sign Caicedo. I can feel it in my waters. :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18982 on: Today at 04:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:47:51 pm
for a forward who scored 13 goals in a 124 appearances for Newcastle?

Hes shite. Seems more than decent a fee.

And yes, like Peabee says above, its more about setting up a way of working to cheat the system.

It seems a perfectly normal fee for him to be honest, I get the potential systematic issues and there certainly has to be clarity regarding them selling players to Saudi Arabia, but in isolation he's worth £30m, it's not like they sold Darlow for £60m or something.

Personally I'd certainly keep one eye open regarding them, but I think this is fine and any investigation will determine it's around market value.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18983 on: Today at 05:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:23:06 pm
Chelsea after Kudus now.
well I for one am not gonna praise them
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18984 on: Today at 05:17:54 pm »
Harry Kanes wife has been seen in Munich.  Apparently shes on holiday
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18985 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:17:54 pm
Harry Kanes wife has been seen in Munich.  Apparently shes on holiday
What'd she do to get banned off RAWK mate?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18986 on: Today at 05:31:50 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:23:10 pm
"A number of clubs will voice concern to PL on proposed Saint-Maximin move to Al Ahli. They say Newcastle using PIF duel ownership to inflate fee & help FFP + want PL to explain market value process."

Ornstein with an excerpt from The Athletic.

What about Chelsea
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18987 on: Today at 05:36:38 pm »
ASM is a slightly better than Adama, slightly better final product and a better technical dribbler.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18988 on: Today at 06:16:49 pm »
ASM is also one of those players who when on form is exactly the kind of flashy player that a league like that would want as well. He's erratic and inconsistent, but for his age and marketability £30m seems fair enough in today's market.

The broader story is a different issue of course.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18989 on: Today at 06:25:05 pm »
Kudus looks a good player.

But Chelsea's approach remains batshit crazy, 13-year old Fifaboi.

How many attacking midfielders do they need?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18990 on: Today at 06:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 06:16:49 pm
ASM is also one of those players who when on form is exactly the kind of flashy player that a league like that would want as well. He's erratic and inconsistent, but for his age and marketability £30m seems fair enough in today's market.

The broader story is a different issue of course.

Aye, this one seems a weird deal to hang your hat on, it's a perfectly normal fee, definitely market rate.  They should probably keep their powder dry for the deal that does raise red flags, and it'll happen, this isn't it though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18991 on: Today at 07:25:17 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 05:31:50 pm
What about Chelsea

It's easy to connect Newcastle's ownership with PIF and the Saudi League, but it's harder to prove what Boehly is up to.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18992 on: Today at 07:26:41 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:25:05 pm
Kudus looks a good player.

But Chelsea's approach remains batshit crazy, 13-year old Fifaboi.

How many attacking midfielders do they need?

Their signings have made absolutely no sense in the last few windows and it looks like they are interested in something else more than actual football.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18993 on: Today at 07:27:46 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:26:41 pm
Their signings have made absolutely no sense in the last few windows and it looks like they are interested in something else more than actual football.

They'll be selling them to [a certain league] a year or so later.

(I know that's what you meant. I like being literal.)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18994 on: Today at 07:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:59:49 pm
It seems a perfectly normal fee for him to be honest, I get the potential systematic issues and there certainly has to be clarity regarding them selling players to Saudi Arabia, but in isolation he's worth £30m, it's not like they sold Darlow for £60m or something.

Personally I'd certainly keep one eye open regarding them, but I think this is fine and any investigation will determine it's around market value.

I agree with all that. To be fair, it's not a ridiculous valuation to put on him from Newcastle's side, but there's no guarantee anyone was coming in for him at that price - most clubs who could afford a player for £30m, wouldn't be bothering their hole with Saint-Maximin. So I'd argue that what's dubious here is that Newcastle have a guaranteed buyer at their "realistic" price whenever they need it.

I also think, as you say, that people need to keep an eye on this. They could be starting with a semi-realistic sale to allay suspicions, before gradually using the Saudi league to pump in money in more and more blatant ways.
