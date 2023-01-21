It seems a perfectly normal fee for him to be honest, I get the potential systematic issues and there certainly has to be clarity regarding them selling players to Saudi Arabia, but in isolation he's worth £30m, it's not like they sold Darlow for £60m or something.



Personally I'd certainly keep one eye open regarding them, but I think this is fine and any investigation will determine it's around market value.



I agree with all that. To be fair, it's not a ridiculous valuation to put on him from Newcastle's side, but there's no guarantee anyone was coming in for him at that price - most clubs who could afford a player for £30m, wouldn't be bothering their hole with Saint-Maximin. So I'd argue that what's dubious here is that Newcastle have a guaranteed buyer at their "realistic" price whenever they need it.I also think, as you say, that people need to keep an eye on this. They could be starting with a semi-realistic sale to allay suspicions, before gradually using the Saudi league to pump in money in more and more blatant ways.