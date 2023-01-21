I don't think £40m is obscene for him, we're getting that for Fabinho. I definitely think there's a potential issue regarding Newcastle and what's going on in Saudi Arabia, I don't think this deal is a smoking gun though. £40m is like an average fee these days.
I have an issue with us taking that money too, but that's another story.
For me, it's more that they're setting up a structure where they can funnel their money into other teams they own/invested in, without breaking any rules per se. Moving a footballer on isn't always easy, even if the fee is reasonable. They could use their Saudi league to make it simple and pay all the cash up front etc.
It's detaching me from the game, which is supposed to be competitive, but now is increasingly corrupt.