Emre Can signed a new deal with Dortmund. I haven't followed, has he been doing well with them?
He started off poorly there, dont think the fans were impressed with the signing, but he really made a place for himself in the team last season and won the fans over. He still can have defensive brain-farts
But overall had a very good season for them. I get the feeling after leaving Liverpool and coming to the realisation he probably fucked up big time, as he wasnt the big star he thought he could be, hes now found a club where hes settled again.