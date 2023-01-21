Emre Can signed a new deal with Dortmund. I haven't followed, has he been doing well with them?



He started off poorly there, dont think the fans were impressed with the signing, but he really made a place for himself in the team last season and won the fans over. He still can have defensive brain-fartsBut overall had a very good season for them. I get the feeling after leaving Liverpool and coming to the realisation he probably fucked up big time, as he wasnt the big star he thought he could be, hes now found a club where hes settled again.