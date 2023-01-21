« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1398591 times)

Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18960 on: Today at 01:58:16 am »
Quote from: slidez on Yesterday at 12:34:28 pm
It seems like a 20m ffp manipulation.  Normally a club would just loan out a player that they think could be a prospect.  Instead theyre 'selling' him to get the money in now, with the buyback to be used in a couple of years when they may have more to spend in a season where guardiola doesnt want to spend 100m on fullbacks.

Probably figures Ederson is young, hes not displacing Ederson, he wants and needs to play regularly and is not satisfied with being 3rd choice keeper and his club wont stand in his way. Know the cynicism about Mr Guardiola and City but that seems the most reasonable explanation 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18961 on: Today at 02:23:06 am »
Quote from: slidez on Yesterday at 12:34:28 pm
It seems like a 20m ffp manipulation.  Normally a club would just loan out a player that they think could be a prospect.  Instead theyre 'selling' him to get the money in now, with the buyback to be used in a couple of years when they may have more to spend in a season where guardiola doesnt want to spend 100m on fullbacks.

Isn't this what many on here suggest we do with Kelleher?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18962 on: Today at 02:30:48 am »
Numberwang has signed for Marseille on a free transfer. Assuming Chelsea have cut their losses on the £10m they spent on him and would have to pay him off for the final 12-months on his £8m per year contract.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18963 on: Today at 08:30:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:30:48 am
Numberwang has signed for Marseille on a free transfer. Assuming Chelsea have cut their losses on the £10m they spent on him and would have to pay him off for the final 12-months on his £8m per year contract.
Horrible signing of a way-past it player with known attitude problems for an inflated fee. Of all the Chelsea signings in the Boehly era, this always struck me as the plain stupidest.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18964 on: Today at 11:44:32 am »
Emre Can signed a new deal with Dortmund. I haven't followed, has he been doing well with them?
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18965 on: Today at 11:48:09 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:30:03 am
Horrible signing of a way-past it player with known attitude problems for an inflated fee. Of all the Chelsea signings in the Boehly era, this always struck me as the plain stupidest.
Wasn't he signed because Tuchel wanted him, onlu to get sacked days later?
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18966 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:30:03 am
Horrible signing of a way-past it player with known attitude problems for an inflated fee. Of all the Chelsea signings in the Boehly era, this always struck me as the plain stupidest.
they have a really long list. i can count of the top of my head 10 names from last few years. Yes this one and Cucurella one are close imo.

Even this summer's transfers. I just don't see Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson doing well and once they get Caicedo, he will be another flop for them.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18967 on: Today at 12:39:11 pm »
If true Chelsea willing to spend £200m on Mbappe and buy Caicedo. He won't go there but they are just laughing in the face of FFP at this point.
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18968 on: Today at 01:08:38 pm »
AC close to getting Okafor and Chukwueze, two good signings.

Latter especially looks a talent.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18969 on: Today at 01:21:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:44:32 am
Emre Can signed a new deal with Dortmund. I haven't followed, has he been doing well with them?

He started off poorly there, dont think the fans were impressed with the signing, but he really made a place for himself in the team last season and won the fans over. He still can have defensive brain-farts  ;D But overall had a very good season for them. I get the feeling after leaving Liverpool and coming to the realisation he probably fucked up big time, as he wasnt the big star he thought he could be, hes now found a club where hes settled again.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18970 on: Today at 01:50:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:39:11 pm
If true Chelsea willing to spend £200m on Mbappe and buy Caicedo. He won't go there but they are just laughing in the face of FFP at this point.

Given the lack of action against City, then FFP, or its implementation by UEFA, is laughable.
Online Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18971 on: Today at 02:50:15 pm »
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18972 on: Today at 03:48:23 pm »
Blimey. He looks a talent but has had horrific luck with injury.

50m for him is an utter joke.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18973 on: Today at 04:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:48:23 pm
Blimey. He looks a talent but has had horrific luck with injury.

50m for him is an utter joke.

I'm not saying sell players for pittance, but Southampton are taking the piss with these valuations
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18974 on: Today at 04:23:06 pm »
Chelsea after Kudus now.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18975 on: Today at 04:23:10 pm »
"A number of clubs will voice concern to PL on proposed Saint-Maximin move to Al Ahli. They say Newcastle using PIF duel ownership to inflate fee & help FFP + want PL to explain market value process."

Ornstein with an excerpt from The Athletic.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18976 on: Today at 04:25:31 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:23:10 pm
"A number of clubs will voice concern to PL on proposed Saint-Maximin move to Al Ahli. They say Newcastle using PIF duel ownership to inflate fee & help FFP + want PL to explain market value process."

Ornstein with an excerpt from The Athletic.

WhileI agree with the underlying sentiment, Saint-Maximin is supposed to be going for around £30M which if anything is perhaps on the low side.
