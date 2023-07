It seems like a 20m ffp manipulation. Normally a club would just loan out a player that they think could be a prospect. Instead theyre 'selling' him to get the money in now, with the buyback to be used in a couple of years when they may have more to spend in a season where guardiola doesnt want to spend 100m on fullbacks.



Probably figures Ederson is young, hes not displacing Ederson, he wants and needs to play regularly and is not satisfied with being 3rd choice keeper and his club wont stand in his way. Know the cynicism about Mr Guardiola and City but that seems the most reasonable explanation