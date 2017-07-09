It's a shame as he's a class player
James Trafford to Burnley from Man City for up to £19m - nice of Kompany to help out his old club by breaking Burnley's transfer record for a goalkeeper who has never played above League 1 level.
This really isn't as crazy a deal as everyone is making out - he will be the England keeper in a few years, just been one of the best players at the U21 Euros and £15m up front with add ons in the current market makes sense to me
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
🚨🇭🇷 Leipzig's director Max Eberl on Gvardiol saga: "Fact is Man City would like to have him. Currently we are very far apart. There is no agreement. Not even close.""Szoboszlai's transfer secured us financially, we don't need money. We prefer Joko to stay." @philipphinze24https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1682325896106070017?s=20(I am sure hell still leave, but they arent in a rush or budging on the price, rightly so!)
The Szoboszlai signing just gets better and better
Aston Villa agree club-record 60m (£52m) deal for Bayer Leverkusens Moussa Diabyhttps://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/1682327450045534208?s=20
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
wtf did i just watch https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1682348472651882497
Bailey didn't work out from them! Diaby looks to have more about him, Villa made some good signings so far.
Thought they had signed mendy for a minute
Crosby Nick never fails.
