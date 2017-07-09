This really isn't as crazy a deal as everyone is making out - he will be the England keeper in a few years, just been one of the best players at the U21 Euros and £15m up front with add ons in the current market makes sense to me



It seems like a 20m ffp manipulation. Normally a club would just loan out a player that they think could be a prospect. Instead theyre 'selling' him to get the money in now, with the buyback to be used in a couple of years when they may have more to spend in a season where guardiola doesnt want to spend 100m on fullbacks.