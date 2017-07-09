« previous next »
Offline AndyMuller

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18920 on: Today at 08:49:06 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:30:40 pm
It's a shame as he's a class player

Nah.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18921 on: Today at 09:08:44 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 09:28:28 pm
James Trafford to Burnley from Man City for up to £19m - nice of Kompany to help out his old club by breaking Burnley's transfer record for a goalkeeper who has never played above League 1 level.

This really isn't as crazy a deal as everyone is making out - he will be the England keeper in a few years, just been one of the best players at the U21 Euros and £15m up front with add ons in the current market makes sense to me
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18922 on: Today at 09:46:56 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:08:44 am
This really isn't as crazy a deal as everyone is making out - he will be the England keeper in a few years, just been one of the best players at the U21 Euros and £15m up front with add ons in the current market makes sense to me

Agree with this. He's probably better than Pickford already. Is there a buy back on him? City seem to be inserting them on half of the decent players they sell
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline slidez

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18923 on: Today at 12:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:08:44 am
This really isn't as crazy a deal as everyone is making out - he will be the England keeper in a few years, just been one of the best players at the U21 Euros and £15m up front with add ons in the current market makes sense to me

It seems like a 20m ffp manipulation.  Normally a club would just loan out a player that they think could be a prospect.  Instead theyre 'selling' him to get the money in now, with the buyback to be used in a couple of years when they may have more to spend in a season where guardiola doesnt want to spend 100m on fullbacks.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18924 on: Today at 12:54:02 pm »
🚨🇭🇷 Leipzig's director Max Eberl on Gvardiol saga: "Fact is Man City would like to have him. Currently we are very far apart. There is no agreement. Not even close."

"Szoboszlai's transfer secured us financially, we don't need money. We prefer Joko to stay." @philipphinze24

https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1682325896106070017?s=20

(I am sure hell still leave, but they arent in a rush or budging on the price, rightly so!)
Offline Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18925 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:54:02 pm
🚨🇭🇷 Leipzig's director Max Eberl on Gvardiol saga: "Fact is Man City would like to have him. Currently we are very far apart. There is no agreement. Not even close."

"Szoboszlai's transfer secured us financially, we don't need money. We prefer Joko to stay." @philipphinze24

https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1682325896106070017?s=20

(I am sure hell still leave, but they arent in a rush or budging on the price, rightly so!)

The Szoboszlai signing just gets better and better  ;D
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18926 on: Today at 01:54:16 pm »
Aston Villa agree club-record 60m (£52m) deal for Bayer Leverkusens Moussa Diaby

https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/1682327450045534208?s=20
Online Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18927 on: Today at 01:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:58:43 pm
The Szoboszlai signing just gets better and better  ;D

Big Jorg playing 4D Chess.
Online Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18928 on: Today at 01:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:54:16 pm
Aston Villa agree club-record 60m (£52m) deal for Bayer Leverkusens Moussa Diaby

https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/1682327450045534208?s=20

Bailey didn't work out from them! Diaby looks to have more about him, Villa made some good signings so far.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18929 on: Today at 02:01:00 pm »
That's a really exciting signing for Villa, very interested to see how he does over here because there have been loads of folks suggesting him as Salah's eventual successor.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18930 on: Today at 02:23:02 pm »
now watch Forest paying a club record fee for Elanga
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18931 on: Today at 02:41:06 pm »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18932 on: Today at 03:40:23 pm »
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Elblanco twatto

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18933 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:56:37 pm
Bailey didn't work out from them! Diaby looks to have more about him, Villa made some good signings so far.

Villa have the makings of being a dangerous team. Can't fault their ambitions.
Online dutchkop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18934 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm »
Offline McSquared

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18935 on: Today at 04:10:32 pm »
Online tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18936 on: Today at 04:20:47 pm »
That's.... something.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18937 on: Today at 04:36:28 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 04:10:32 pm
Thought they had signed mendy for a minute
;D
Online Dench57

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18938 on: Today at 05:16:06 pm »
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18939 on: Today at 05:18:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:41:06 pm
wtf did i just watch  ;D

https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1682348472651882497

Are we meant to know who that is?! Or what show thats from?

Im more than familiar with the song, obviously.
Online shank94

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18940 on: Today at 05:26:47 pm »
Brooklyn Nine Nine, it's a funny show. Good attempt for the unveil, ending could have been better.
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.
