« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 468 469 470 471 472 [473]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1393916 times)

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18880 on: July 19, 2023, 11:30:06 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 19, 2023, 11:19:40 pm
Finished that for you.

Well, that is how you win titles. Not only Man City, Arsenal are also spending more than us. We will be lucky to finish in the top 4 with our limited spending ...
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18881 on: Yesterday at 02:14:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 19, 2023, 11:30:06 pm
Well, that is how you win titles. Not only Man City, Arsenal are also spending more than us. We will be lucky to finish in the top 4 with our limited spending ...

That's so weird, there used to be a poster on here with a similar username that used to castigate other posters for always wanting shiny new toys during the transfer window.  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,550
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18882 on: Yesterday at 05:26:16 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on July 19, 2023, 05:14:46 pm
Fucking nuts this. Usually these fucked, retiring players go to Italy. I bet Serie A clubs are raging!

Been saying this the entire time. Midtable sides in Spain or Italy or the likes of the bigger Turkish teams would sign these sort of players who are in their early thirties. In turn, the quality and competitiveness of those leagues will be diluted.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18883 on: Yesterday at 06:24:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on July 19, 2023, 11:26:56 pm
Eddie Howe back in charge of transfers it seems then

I think its a very good deal. 38 million for a 25 year old england international is pretty neat. Barnes has goals in him. He was top scorer for Leicester last season and if the team were functioning better, he would have been sought after more widely.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18884 on: Yesterday at 07:01:04 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:24:06 am
I think its a very good deal. 38 million for a 25 year old england international is pretty neat. Barnes has goals in him. He was top scorer for Leicester last season and if the team were functioning better, he would have been sought after more widely.
His only numbers that are decent is goal. He basicallyy doesnt nothing else his per 90 stats have him at .43 XG plus XGA over his career which is under a goal or an assist every other game.
He does progressively pass or carry the ball well and not creative.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,668
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18885 on: Yesterday at 07:59:03 am »
Gvardiol is the oldest looking 21 year old I've ever seen.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,387
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18886 on: Yesterday at 08:36:26 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:59:03 am
Gvardiol is the oldest looking 21 year old I've ever seen.

Have you heard of Diego Costa? He came out of his mother's fanny with a pipe in his mouth and slippers on his feet.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18887 on: Yesterday at 08:39:19 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on July 19, 2023, 09:14:41 pm
Absolutely ridiculous money for such an average player.

Not in today's market.

Try £70 million for Cheik Doucoure of Palace if you want ridiculous.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,140
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18888 on: Yesterday at 09:47:46 am »
Chelsea are bananas with resigning their past players for huge fees - Matic and David Luiz in the past, Lukaku too. Now theyre rumoured to be considering dropping £60m on a homegrown academy product - Guehi - who they allowed to leave for less than £20m two seasons ago.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,668
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18889 on: Yesterday at 10:03:20 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:47:46 am
Chelsea are bananas with resigning their past players for huge fees - Matic and David Luiz in the past, Lukaku too. Now theyre rumoured to be considering dropping £60m on a homegrown academy product - Guehi - who they allowed to leave for less than £20m two seasons ago.
They signed like what, 10+ players last season alone handing out  6-year contracts, then selling some of their garbage to Saudi teams for undisclosed amounts. Crazy that they are not even subject to an investigation.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18890 on: Yesterday at 10:12:51 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:47:46 am
Chelsea are bananas with resigning their past players for huge fees - Matic and David Luiz in the past, Lukaku too. Now theyre rumoured to be considering dropping £60m on a homegrown academy product - Guehi - who they allowed to leave for less than £20m two seasons ago.

You'd think they'd put better buy-back clauses in, nutters.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18891 on: Yesterday at 12:06:44 pm »
Imagine De Bruyne passing to Salah.
Lol.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18892 on: Yesterday at 12:11:29 pm »
Villa agreeing £45m deal for Moussa Diaby
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,387
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18893 on: Yesterday at 12:13:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:11:29 pm
Villa agreeing £45m deal for Moussa Diaby

Very good signing.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18894 on: Yesterday at 12:27:05 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:13:07 pm
Very good signing.

Not sure how they got him when Newcastle etc wanted him too. Villa spend massive amounts no idea how they meet FFP.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18895 on: Yesterday at 02:13:47 pm »
The Athletic reporting that Mane is in talks with Al-Nassr.

Yet more disappointment to swallow if true.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,668
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18896 on: Yesterday at 02:24:32 pm »
"Arthur Melo to Fiorentina, here we go! Deal in place on loan for 3/4m plus 20m buy option clause inclueded, not mandatory"

wtf, still buyers for him?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18897 on: Yesterday at 02:46:33 pm »
Diaby to Villa. They have got in Torres & Tielemans(ok signing) on a free.
They are building a very good squad.
Can see them doing very well
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,105
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18898 on: Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:24:32 pm
"Arthur Melo to Fiorentina, here we go! Deal in place on loan for 3/4m plus 20m buy option clause inclueded, not mandatory"

wtf, still buyers for him?

Must have been impressed with his dedication and injury free stint at Liverpool.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,879
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18899 on: Yesterday at 03:05:22 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:24:32 pm
"Arthur Melo to Fiorentina, here we go! Deal in place on loan for 3/4m plus 20m buy option clause inclueded, not mandatory"

wtf, still buyers for him?
nope, still not trusted to be bought outright - just an optional clause for players you dont expect to sign (kabak style)
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18900 on: Yesterday at 03:30:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:05:22 pm
nope, still not trusted to be bought outright - just an optional clause for players you dont expect to sign (kabak style)
It's a shame as he's a class player
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,373
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18901 on: Yesterday at 03:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 02:13:47 pm
The Athletic reporting that Mane is in talks with Al-Nassr.

Yet more disappointment to swallow if true.
In fairness, he clearly would have preferred to stay at Bayern but he's been forced out. I'm surprised they haven't given him more of a chance to be honest. He's snookered because nowhere else will take him unless he takes a huge wage cut I imagine.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18902 on: Yesterday at 03:44:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:46:33 pm
Diaby to Villa. They have got in Torres & Tielemans(ok signing) on a free.
They are building a very good squad.
Can see them doing very well

emery knows how to build a competitive squad. expect them in europe places at least. no idea whether coutinho will stay or will join mane/hendo/fab where money flows like oil
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18903 on: Yesterday at 03:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 02:13:47 pm
The Athletic reporting that Mane is in talks with Al-Nassr.

Yet more disappointment to swallow if true.
Don't be disappointed. You know Mane donates a portion of his wages to the village/Town he originates from. That money will be put to good use!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,831
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18904 on: Yesterday at 04:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 03:46:54 pm
Don't be disappointed. You know Mane donates a portion of his wages to the village/Town he originates from. That money will be put to good use!

Bit like Koulibaly, he will be happy moving their cos of helping where's he's from and easily adaptable being Muslim
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,378
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18905 on: Yesterday at 04:26:40 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:24:32 pm
"Arthur Melo to Fiorentina, here we go! Deal in place on loan for 3/4m plus 20m buy option clause inclueded, not mandatory"

wtf, still buyers for him?
Amrabat to us......?
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18906 on: Yesterday at 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:11:29 pm
Villa agreeing £45m deal for Moussa Diaby

Leverkusen have done well there. This will prove to be an underwhelming signing.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,672
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18907 on: Yesterday at 04:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:26:40 pm
Amrabat to us......?
Amrabat to get another cup of coffee.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18908 on: Yesterday at 04:57:44 pm »
Does anyone know of there has been any talks around Piero Hincapié? Remember looked at Leverkusen and he impressed me
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18909 on: Yesterday at 05:28:17 pm »
Quote from: fenre on Yesterday at 04:57:44 pm
Does anyone know of there has been any talks around Piero Hincapié? Remember looked at Leverkusen and he impressed me

Picked up an injury in one of the post-season internationals and I believe was due to be out for three months or so. Which may scupper a summer move.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,668
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18910 on: Yesterday at 05:33:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:31:37 pm
Amrabat to get another cup of coffee.
;D
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,919
  • And Could He Play!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18911 on: Yesterday at 06:17:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:03:20 am
Crazy that they are not even subject to an investigation.

The likes of them are allowed to get away with it absolute ridiculous no wonder people are fed up of it all
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18912 on: Yesterday at 06:48:24 pm »
Onana has announced he's joining a shower of wankers, he should be right at home.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,794
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18913 on: Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 02:13:47 pm
The Athletic reporting that Mane is in talks with Al-Nassr.

Yet more disappointment to swallow if true.

He wanted to stay at Bayern, he's being pushed out by them.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,583
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18914 on: Yesterday at 08:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 04:21:16 pm
Bit like Koulibaly, he will be happy moving their cos of helping where's he's from and easily adaptable being Muslim
It's a difficult one to phrase but I believe Senegal, like other African countries, also has anti LGBT laws. So I don't really think you can compare it to a Henderson who was brought up in this country who claimed to be representing certain values taking the sportswashing money. Sadio has never made such pretensions, Saudi of course is also a very significant country to Muslims.

And like has been said, if there is anyone who is going to put that money to good use, then it's Mane. I'm not really sure we can be disappointed him, although everyone is entitled to feel what they want.
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18915 on: Yesterday at 09:28:28 pm »
James Trafford to Burnley from Man City for up to £19m - nice of Kompany to help out his old club by breaking Burnley's transfer record for a goalkeeper who has never played above League 1 level.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,285
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18916 on: Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:48:24 pm
Onana has announced he's joining a shower of wankers, he should be right at home.
Dreadful ;D
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • ***JFT97***
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18917 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:36:26 am
Have you heard of Diego Costa? He came out of his mother's fanny with a pipe in his mouth and slippers on his feet.
:lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,424
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18918 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm »
Sadio Mane now in talks with a Saudi club. Not sure which Al it is.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,237
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18919 on: Today at 12:16:42 am »
Has anybody done 'Saudio Money' yet? Not gone through the last pages.

Apologies if so!
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 468 469 470 471 472 [473]   Go Up
« previous next »
 