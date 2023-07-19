Bit like Koulibaly, he will be happy moving their cos of helping where's he's from and easily adaptable being Muslim



It's a difficult one to phrase but I believe Senegal, like other African countries, also has anti LGBT laws. So I don't really think you can compare it to a Henderson who was brought up in this country who claimed to be representing certain values taking the sportswashing money. Sadio has never made such pretensions, Saudi of course is also a very significant country to Muslims.And like has been said, if there is anyone who is going to put that money to good use, then it's Mane. I'm not really sure we can be disappointed him, although everyone is entitled to feel what they want.