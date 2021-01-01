« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

PeterTheRed...

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18880 on: Yesterday at 11:30:06 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm
Finished that for you.

Well, that is how you win titles. Not only Man City, Arsenal are also spending more than us. We will be lucky to finish in the top 4 with our limited spending ...


Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18881 on: Today at 02:14:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:30:06 pm
Well, that is how you win titles. Not only Man City, Arsenal are also spending more than us. We will be lucky to finish in the top 4 with our limited spending ...

That's so weird, there used to be a poster on here with a similar username that used to castigate other posters for always wanting shiny new toys during the transfer window.  ;D


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18882 on: Today at 05:26:16 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 05:14:46 pm
Fucking nuts this. Usually these fucked, retiring players go to Italy. I bet Serie A clubs are raging!

Been saying this the entire time. Midtable sides in Spain or Italy or the likes of the bigger Turkish teams would sign these sort of players who are in their early thirties. In turn, the quality and competitiveness of those leagues will be diluted.


AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18883 on: Today at 06:24:06 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm
Eddie Howe back in charge of transfers it seems then

I think its a very good deal. 38 million for a 25 year old england international is pretty neat. Barnes has goals in him. He was top scorer for Leicester last season and if the team were functioning better, he would have been sought after more widely.


RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18884 on: Today at 07:01:04 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:24:06 am
I think its a very good deal. 38 million for a 25 year old england international is pretty neat. Barnes has goals in him. He was top scorer for Leicester last season and if the team were functioning better, he would have been sought after more widely.
His only numbers that are decent is goal. He basicallyy doesnt nothing else his per 90 stats have him at .43 XG plus XGA over his career which is under a goal or an assist every other game.
He does progressively pass or carry the ball well and not creative.


elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18885 on: Today at 07:59:03 am
Gvardiol is the oldest looking 21 year old I've ever seen.


amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18886 on: Today at 08:36:26 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:59:03 am
Gvardiol is the oldest looking 21 year old I've ever seen.

Have you heard of Diego Costa? He came out of his mother's fanny with a pipe in his mouth and slippers on his feet.


lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18887 on: Today at 08:39:19 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 09:14:41 pm
Absolutely ridiculous money for such an average player.

Not in today's market.

Try £70 million for Cheik Doucoure of Palace if you want ridiculous.



Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18888 on: Today at 09:47:46 am
Chelsea are bananas with resigning their past players for huge fees - Matic and David Luiz in the past, Lukaku too. Now theyre rumoured to be considering dropping £60m on a homegrown academy product - Guehi - who they allowed to leave for less than £20m two seasons ago.



elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18889 on: Today at 10:03:20 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:47:46 am
Chelsea are bananas with resigning their past players for huge fees - Matic and David Luiz in the past, Lukaku too. Now theyre rumoured to be considering dropping £60m on a homegrown academy product - Guehi - who they allowed to leave for less than £20m two seasons ago.
They signed like what, 10+ players last season alone handing out  6-year contracts, then selling some of their garbage to Saudi teams for undisclosed amounts. Crazy that they are not even subject to an investigation.


Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18890 on: Today at 10:12:51 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:47:46 am
Chelsea are bananas with resigning their past players for huge fees - Matic and David Luiz in the past, Lukaku too. Now theyre rumoured to be considering dropping £60m on a homegrown academy product - Guehi - who they allowed to leave for less than £20m two seasons ago.

You'd think they'd put better buy-back clauses in, nutters.


Fortneef

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18891 on: Today at 12:06:44 pm
Imagine De Bruyne passing to Salah.
Lol.


clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18892 on: Today at 12:11:29 pm
Villa agreeing £45m deal for Moussa Diaby




amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18893 on: Today at 12:13:07 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:11:29 pm
Villa agreeing £45m deal for Moussa Diaby

Very good signing.


clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18894 on: Today at 12:27:05 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:13:07 pm
Very good signing.

Not sure how they got him when Newcastle etc wanted him too. Villa spend massive amounts no idea how they meet FFP.




Bread

  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18895 on: Today at 02:13:47 pm
The Athletic reporting that Mane is in talks with Al-Nassr.

Yet more disappointment to swallow if true.


elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18896 on: Today at 02:24:32 pm
"Arthur Melo to Fiorentina, here we go! Deal in place on loan for 3/4m plus 20m buy option clause inclueded, not mandatory"

wtf, still buyers for him?


MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18897 on: Today at 02:46:33 pm
Diaby to Villa. They have got in Torres & Tielemans(ok signing) on a free.
They are building a very good squad.
Can see them doing very well


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18898 on: Today at 03:04:15 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:24:32 pm
"Arthur Melo to Fiorentina, here we go! Deal in place on loan for 3/4m plus 20m buy option clause inclueded, not mandatory"

wtf, still buyers for him?

Must have been impressed with his dedication and injury free stint at Liverpool.


classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #18899 on: Today at 03:05:22 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:24:32 pm
"Arthur Melo to Fiorentina, here we go! Deal in place on loan for 3/4m plus 20m buy option clause inclueded, not mandatory"

wtf, still buyers for him?
nope, still not trusted to be bought outright - just an optional clause for players you dont expect to sign (kabak style)

