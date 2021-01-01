I think its a very good deal. 38 million for a 25 year old england international is pretty neat. Barnes has goals in him. He was top scorer for Leicester last season and if the team were functioning better, he would have been sought after more widely.



His only numbers that are decent is goal. He basicallyy doesnt nothing else his per 90 stats have him at .43 XG plus XGA over his career which is under a goal or an assist every other game.He does progressively pass or carry the ball well and not creative.