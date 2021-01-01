Finished that for you.
Well, that is how you win titles. Not only Man City, Arsenal are also spending more than us. We will be lucky to finish in the top 4 with our limited spending ...
Fucking nuts this. Usually these fucked, retiring players go to Italy. I bet Serie A clubs are raging!
Eddie Howe back in charge of transfers it seems then
I think its a very good deal. 38 million for a 25 year old england international is pretty neat. Barnes has goals in him. He was top scorer for Leicester last season and if the team were functioning better, he would have been sought after more widely.
Gvardiol is the oldest looking 21 year old I've ever seen.
Absolutely ridiculous money for such an average player.
Chelsea are bananas with resigning their past players for huge fees - Matic and David Luiz in the past, Lukaku too. Now theyre rumoured to be considering dropping £60m on a homegrown academy product - Guehi - who they allowed to leave for less than £20m two seasons ago.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Villa agreeing £45m deal for Moussa Diaby
Very good signing.
"Arthur Melo to Fiorentina, here we go! Deal in place on loan for 3/4m plus 20m buy option clause inclueded, not mandatory"wtf, still buyers for him?
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]