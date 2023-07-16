I see Chelsea, who reportedly want to reduce their squad size, have spent another £13m on a teenager (on a long-term contract) who'll probably be immediately sent on loan and will never see the first team for them.



That's £60m over the past year on youth players, mental. I imagine they'll be hoping they can double/triple their money after successful loans and maybe one or two make the first team squad but how long is it before youngsters stop just going there??



Their squad size is BANANAS - they've apparently had to delay the likes of Lukaku, Ziyech and Aubameyang from starting pre-season as they'd need to split the squad into multiple groups for training (and they want to try and get rid of them first). Hudson-Odoi is being iced out and training with the U21s. Despite having a squad of about 30 players their midfield is currently Fernandez, Gallagher and a bunch of teenagers who've made about 20 PL appearances between them. They need to get a shift on really...