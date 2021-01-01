« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1384096 times)

Offline Elblanco twatto

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18760 on: Yesterday at 09:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:03:23 pm
Newcastle lining up a big bid for Kvaratskhelia 80 odd million

Hopefully, he'll stay at Napoli.
Online DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18761 on: Yesterday at 09:22:43 pm »
Xavi Simons to Leipzig on loan doesn't seem great news for Carvalho. Hopefully they can work out a way to play them together.
Offline Kalito

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18762 on: Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:22:43 pm
Xavi Simons to Leipzig on loan doesn't seem great news for Carvalho. Hopefully they can work out a way to play them together.
Not according this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66217136
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18763 on: Yesterday at 09:53:50 pm »
Hes joining from PSG as soon as hes signed. Just getting him because of his cheap return clause and letting him go.
Offline Kalito

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18764 on: Yesterday at 09:56:51 pm »
Oh, right. Cheers. Not seen that. Do you have a link?
Online Elmo!

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18765 on: Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm »
Kvaratskhelia has shown he can't do it on a cold wet Tuesday night in Hampden though.
Offline jlb

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18766 on: Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm »
Lukaku won't sign for Inter, and might go to Juve (who need to sell Vlahovic first).  :o
Offline arfy05

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18767 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:03:23 pm
Newcastle lining up a big bid for Kvaratskhelia 80 odd million
Aurelio De Laurentiis will laugh at this, hed expect double
Offline newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18768 on: Today at 12:47:52 am »
Quote from: arfy05 on Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
Aurelio De Laurentiis will laugh at this, hed expect double

Not when his favorite racehorse's head is left in his bed.
Online Haggis36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18769 on: Today at 12:49:24 am »
I see Chelsea, who reportedly want to reduce their squad size, have spent another £13m on a teenager (on a long-term contract) who'll probably be immediately sent on loan and will never see the first team for them.

That's £60m over the past year on youth players, mental. I imagine they'll be hoping they can double/triple their money after successful loans and maybe one or two make the first team squad but how long is it before youngsters stop just going there??

Their squad size is BANANAS - they've apparently had to delay the likes of Lukaku, Ziyech and Aubameyang from starting pre-season as they'd need to split the squad into multiple groups for training (and they want to try and get rid of them first). Hudson-Odoi is being iced out and training with the U21s. Despite having a squad of about 30 players their midfield is currently Fernandez, Gallagher and a bunch of teenagers who've made about 20 PL appearances between them. They need to get a shift on really...
Offline farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18770 on: Today at 01:05:31 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:49:24 am
I see Chelsea, who reportedly want to reduce their squad size, have spent another £13m on a teenager (on a long-term contract) who'll probably be immediately sent on loan and will never see the first team for them.

That's £60m over the past year on youth players, mental. I imagine they'll be hoping they can double/triple their money after successful loans and maybe one or two make the first team squad but how long is it before youngsters stop just going there??

Their squad size is BANANAS - they've apparently had to delay the likes of Lukaku, Ziyech and Aubameyang from starting pre-season as they'd need to split the squad into multiple groups for training (and they want to try and get rid of them first). Hudson-Odoi is being iced out and training with the U21s. Despite having a squad of about 30 players their midfield is currently Fernandez, Gallagher and a bunch of teenagers who've made about 20 PL appearances between them. They need to get a shift on really...
Why would Chelsea want to reduce their squad size? They have to play in the Champions League, The Club World Cup...

Oh wait... Did anyone tell Boehly?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18771 on: Today at 08:58:00 am »
If Newcastle somehow managed to get a reasonable fee agreed with Kvaratskhelia, half a dozen other clubs would instantly look to get involved. No chance he goes there in my opinion.
Offline clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18772 on: Today at 09:28:40 am »
Ten Hag has spent £350m in 12 months yet their fans keep shouting from the rooftops that he hasn't beeb backed?

Can someone please explain this delusion?
Offline Jayo10

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18773 on: Today at 09:45:26 am »
Ex-Liverpool youth Yasser Laroucci signs for Sheffield United from Troyes.
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18774 on: Today at 10:19:27 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:28:40 am
Ten Hag has spent £350m in 12 months yet their fans keep shouting from the rooftops that he hasn't beeb backed?

Can someone please explain this delusion?
they didnt get a new striker/forward in ONE transfer window for big money
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18775 on: Today at 11:37:33 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:45:26 am
Ex-Liverpool youth Yasser Laroucci signs for Sheffield United from Troyes.

Good move for him that, meant to have looked okay in France and played for their u21s this summer. Loved his energy in that derby in the FA Cup, could have ran all day.
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18776 on: Today at 02:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:45:26 am
Ex-Liverpool youth Yasser Laroucci signs for Sheffield United from Troyes.
That would be a great sports clothing brand name
Offline Keita Success

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18777 on: Today at 02:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:03:23 pm
Newcastle lining up a big bid for Kvaratskhelia 80 odd million
Think I'd shit my kecks. He's fantastic.
Offline deano2727

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18778 on: Today at 03:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:05:21 pm
Think I'd shit my kecks. He's fantastic.

Might be wrong, but he has had one good season (that too in Italy)?  Don't think it warrants this kind of reaction.
Offline newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18779 on: Today at 03:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:05:21 pm
Think I'd shit my kecks. He's fantastic.
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 03:19:30 pm
Might be wrong, but he has had one good season (that too in Italy)?  Don't think it warrants this kind of reaction.

Plus he isn't moving for 80m. As if the most difficult negotiator of all is going to give up his prized asset for less than 100m (likely more)
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18780 on: Today at 03:58:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:23:58 pm
Plus he isn't moving for 80m. As if the most difficult negotiator of all is going to give up his prized asset for less than 100m (likely more)
Exactly, no way he is leaving for less than 100M.
Offline Gerard00

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18781 on: Today at 04:18:43 pm »
West Ham are going to go and do something stupid like spend 100m on McTominay and Maguire arent they...
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18782 on: Today at 04:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 04:18:43 pm
West Ham are going to go and do something stupid like spend 100m on McTominay and Maguire arent they...
not gonna be surprised. either them or everton may go and pay 40M each for McTominay/Maguire/Fred.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18783 on: Today at 04:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 04:18:43 pm
West Ham are going to go and do something stupid like spend 100m on McTominay and Maguire arent they...

Well I read that West Ham wanted Maguire on loan for a year with an option to buy. That may not be a bad idea for them to be fair, I can barely remember now but surely wasn't that bad at Leicester? Maybe the way West Ham play would suit him better?
Offline shank94

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18784 on: Today at 04:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:45:26 am
Ex-Liverpool youth Yasser Laroucci signs for Sheffield United from Troyes.

Sheffield has Jack Robinson as well.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18785 on: Today at 04:59:37 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 04:56:07 pm
Sheffield has Jack Robinson as well.
And Rhian Brewster, for now.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18786 on: Today at 07:15:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:23:58 pm
Plus he isn't moving for 80m. As if the most difficult negotiator of all is going to give up his prized asset for less than 100m (likely more)

Plus Newcastle haven't got much to spend due to FFP constraints according to Howe.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18787 on: Today at 07:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:15:48 pm
Plus Newcastle haven't got much to spend due to FFP constraints according to Howe.

Some PIF owned team will buy Fabian Schär for 50M.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18788 on: Today at 07:31:46 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:18:04 pm
Some PIF owned team will buy Fabian Schär for 50M.

Don't be so naive, that sort of thing never happens......

anyway

BREAKING: Newcastle are hoping to sell Allan Saint Maximin to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli to fund their pursuit of Harvey Barnes.

Talks between Saint Maxinin's advisers and Al Ahli are at very early stages.

- talkSPORT sources understand.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18789 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:31:46 pm
Don't be so naive, that sort of thing never happens......

anyway

BREAKING: Newcastle are hoping to sell Allan Saint Maximin to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli to fund their pursuit of Harvey Barnes.

Talks between Saint Maxinin's advisers and Al Ahli are at very early stages.

- talkSPORT sources understand.

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18790 on: Today at 07:43:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:28:40 am
Ten Hag has spent £350m in 12 months yet their fans keep shouting from the rooftops that he hasn't beeb backed?

Can someone please explain this delusion?

Theyre the joint biggest transfer spenders of the last ten years on the planet  a gross spend of an almost identical £1.8b each by Mancs x 2, Chelsea and Barca.

Yet ill informed Gary Neville would have the world believe his fiction.  I liked it when Souness and others challenged the falsehood.

Liverpool at £1.2b.

https://football-observatory.com/IMG/sites/mr/mr77/en/
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18791 on: Today at 07:53:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:31:46 pm
Don't be so naive, that sort of thing never happens......

anyway

BREAKING: Newcastle are hoping to sell Allan Saint Maximin to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli to fund their pursuit of Harvey Barnes.

Talks between Saint Maxinin's advisers and Al Ahli are at very early stages.

- talkSPORT sources understand.

 :D Can see the conversation now:

- Listen Allan,we'd like to sell you to Al Ahli,we're sure you'll like it there.
- I don't know,i'd like to fight for my spot or if not would like to move back to France maybe..
- Listen there's an easy way to do this or the hard way Allan.
- Ok.
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18792 on: Today at 08:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:53:30 pm
:D Can see the conversation now:

- Listen Allan,we'd like to sell you to Al Ahli,we're sure you'll like it there.
- I don't know,i'd like to fight for my spot or if not would like to move back to France maybe..
- Listen there's an easy way to do this or the hard way Allan.
- Ok.

Given their insurance policies, in his shoes you'd have to pause for thought if you heard the owners wanted to organise a pre season tour to Istanbul
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18793 on: Today at 09:20:21 pm »
Just saw Naby's already injured before he's even played a game for Bremen
