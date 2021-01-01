« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:25:17 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:19:56 pm
The Saudis are a massive danger to Europe now, dont mistake that. Theyre targeting all the players that make up squads and some of the best players on the non elite teams. If this continues therell be a yawning gap between the teams that can still retain their best players and the ones that cant. Fulham will be fucked without Mitrovic, Lazio wont compete without Milinkovic-Savic etc. European football should be absolutely shitting itself, theyre going one way and thats ploughing straight ahead.

Unfortunately, European football is rubbing its hands at all this new 'money' getting pumped into it, with no long term thinking.

Ass fell out of game a while ago as we all know. I'm here til Klopp is, then football can get in bin.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:28:28 pm
Caleta-Car linked to Lyon from Southampton. Hes used to the league and likely doesnt fancy a year in the Championship.

It just hasnt happened for him there, though Ill readily admit that I wanted him at Liverpool during the great CB injury crisis of 21 and I also thought hed come in at Southampton, boss it and double their money on his way to a bigger club. Hes also 27 soon, so maybe time for me to realise he was never that good. He just seemed so, so promising at Salzburg.

On Gerrys post, I agree its worrying, Saudis approach. This is no scattergun thing and theyre deliberately targeting better players at weaker teams or disenfranchised players on the fringes of the elite - just yesterday Milinkovic-Savic, today Pogba is being approached with eye-watering numbers.

You do just wonder what has to happen for it to stop.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:28:47 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:25:17 pm
Unfortunately, European football is rubbing its hands at all this new 'money' getting pumped into it, with no long term thinking.

Ass fell out of game a while ago as we all know. I'm here til Klopp is, then football can get in bin.

All European football has left to promote itself with against humungous sums of money is prestige of winning the trophies that have a long history and living in a nice country. Those things are absolutely flimsy when you consider money in football is pretty much the be all and end all. The reality is there is absolutely nobody off limits for the Saudis, they can offer enough money to buy absolutely anyone they fancy. They could pay a £1bn release clause if they wanted. The landscape is changing and it does not feel good at all. I dont think this is like the Chinese Super League situation.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:50:22 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:28:47 pm
All European football has left to promote itself with against humungous sums of money is prestige of winning the trophies that have a long history and living in a nice country. Those things are absolutely flimsy when you consider money in football is pretty much the be all and end all. The reality is there is absolutely nobody off limits for the Saudis, they can offer enough money to buy absolutely anyone they fancy. They could pay a £1bn release clause if they wanted. The landscape is changing and it does not feel good at all. I dont think this is like the Chinese Super League situation.

Agreed. I'm suprised more people don't see this.

the next step will be taking true talent in their prime.

And then finally - an agreement will be reached between the Saudi's and UEFA (they already own FIFA) - where Saudi's become an official partner of UEFA (or something akin to what they did with Golf).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:35:39 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:19:56 pm
The Saudis are a massive danger to Europe now, dont mistake that. Theyre targeting all the players that make up squads and some of the best players on the non elite teams. If this continues therell be a yawning gap between the teams that can still retain their best players and the ones that cant. Fulham will be fucked without Mitrovic, Lazio wont compete without Milinkovic-Savic etc. European football should be absolutely shitting itself, theyre going one way and thats ploughing straight ahead.

I had this exact conversation today.

IMO there are two likely outcomes.

1: The Saudis will buy their way into the CL and within a few years create the dominant league. Generally European football has gone in cycles with who has the best players which usually means the most tv money and revenue hence they have a period of domination. The way Spain and Italy etc have been squeezed financially by the PL is what will happen to all European leagues. They will create so much disparity between wages and transfer fees offered that all other leagues wont  be able to compete. It will be like the Belgian league trying to compete with the PL as an example.

2. UEFA wont allow them in and Saudi will then form their own super league of sorts and leagues like Spain and Italy will get into bed with them as the only way to survive. Apart from the PL most leagues are already financially struggling and they are going to be pushed to extinction by this Saudi thing as the PL off casts they usually buy are now being pilfered by Saudi meaning even less competition and a worse entertainment product which means less tv and advertising money. Its will be the final nail in the coffin for a lot of these leagues. A Saudi super league will bring these leagues untold riches and uefa will get killed.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:49:34 pm
Agree that the football landscape is changing. In the past year, Qatar has hosted a successful World Cup which had an unprecedented affect on the football calendar, a club owned by Abu Dhabi won the treble and then you've got this window. Saudi, Qatar, UAE are all great places to live if you're a rich athlete who wants to live in luxury for a few years. This is nothing like the Chinese project. The 'new normal' will be what we are seeing now - good players hitting 29/30, coming to the end of their peak and going for one last payday to retire before 35, instead of taking on a new challenge and having a successful spell elsewhere (i.e. Lucas, Pirlo), or going back to their hometown club (i.e. Suarez, Ronaldinho). Even in the MLS you at least get to play in packed stadiums.

It won't stop there either. The Winter World Cup and the impending changes to the World Cup and Champions League format show that they're not bothered about going against the status quo. Soon the Middle East will be hosting Champions League finals, and I wouldn't be surprised if they start including Saudi teams.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:19:56 pm
The Saudis are a massive danger to Europe now, dont mistake that. Theyre targeting all the players that make up squads and some of the best players on the non elite teams. If this continues therell be a yawning gap between the teams that can still retain their best players and the ones that cant. Fulham will be fucked without Mitrovic, Lazio wont compete without Milinkovic-Savic etc. European football should be absolutely shitting itself, theyre going one way and thats ploughing straight ahead.

Except they are not. They haven't fixed any of their core problems. With the money they are spending, they wont make more than a fraction of it back. It's a money burning project. Unless the Saudi domestic talent is improved this is another one in the cycle of Asian leagues attempts to compete with European football. It'll go on for a few years and at some point they'll write off their losses. Think logically, they have a limit to the number of foreign players (8 or 9 in squad and I think 4 or 5 in XI, someone correct me here), PIF took over 4 teams, at most they'll get around 50 decent players brought in and at any given time that number will not be much more. Unless the remaining 100s of domestic players are brought up by levels the quality of the product wont improve by much. Over the long term this doesn't solve anything for them and you just have this window of opportunity to make money off them until the Saudi league's management realizes the same. They are extraordinarily rich, but burning a billion dollars a year with minimal returns never lasts for too long.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:28:28 pm
Caleta-Car linked to Lyon from Southampton. Hes used to the league and likely doesnt fancy a year in the Championship.

It just hasnt happened for him there, though Ill readily admit that I wanted him at Liverpool during the great CB injury crisis of 21 and I also thought hed come in at Southampton, boss it and double their money on his way to a bigger club. Hes also 27 soon, so maybe time for me to realise he was never that good. He just seemed so, so promising at Salzburg.

His career just went downhill after that failed move to LFC in January 2021. It shows that he was probably never up to it mentally, even though he definitely has the talent ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:21:12 pm
Haha another city youth player with no first team experience joins Southampton for £15mill
And a buyback AND a sell on clause.

Thata dodgy as fuck. Its almost £60million they have now given Manchester City in the last year
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm
Saudi league are signing these players all on 3 year deals.

They want the 2030 WC and the vote is in 2024, win or lose the bid they'll stop spending stupid money when the 25-26 season finishes.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:28:25 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:21:12 pm
Haha another city youth player with no first team experience joins Southampton for £15mill
And a buyback AND a sell on clause.

Thata dodgy as fuck. Its almost £60million they have now given Manchester City in the last year
Their ex academy boss Jason Wilcox is the DoF at Southampton.

It's no surprise they've have dodgy enterprise going on since Wilcox landed there.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:37:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm
Saudi league are signing these players all on 3 year deals.

They want the 2030 WC and the vote is in 2024, win or lose the bid they'll stop spending stupid money when the 25-26 season finishes.

Saudi have already pulled out of the running for 2030.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:21:12 pm
Haha another city youth player with no first team experience joins Southampton for £15mill
And a buyback AND a sell on clause.

Thata dodgy as fuck. Its almost £60million they have now given Manchester City in the last year

Man City's academy is the bestest in history though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:58:33 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm
Man City's academy is the bestest in history though.
It's so good it's produced one first team regular, Pip is sheer genius.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:07:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm
Man City's academy is the bestest in history though.

Amazing what you can build on love and team spirit
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:26:04 pm
Bournemouth had 15m bid rejected for Scott by Bristol.

Looks a talent, was curious where hed end up this summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:51:36 am
Milinkovic-Savic goes to the Saudi league
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:44:27 am
Villa reportedly submit bid for Moussa Diaby. If they get him they move up the pecking order, will legitimately be above Spurs and Brighton (possibly chelsea) in expectation for next season. Making some very good moves after a strong finish last season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:02:08 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:44:27 am
Villa reportedly submit bid for Moussa Diaby. If they get him they move up the pecking order, will legitimately be above Spurs and Brighton (possibly chelsea) in expectation for next season. Making some very good moves after a strong finish last season.

I'd even have them as favorites for 3rd place, behind LFC and Man City ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:19:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:02:08 am
I'd even have them as favorites for 3rd place, behind LFC and Man City ...
Peter, it is not so good to drink whisky before breakfast. Just sayin
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:36:41 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:25:17 pm
Unfortunately, European football is rubbing its hands at all this new 'money' getting pumped into it, with no long term thinking.

Ass fell out of game a while ago as we all know. I'm here til Klopp is, then football can get in bin.
I am not sure all european football. Every league apart from the Premier League though.

The Premier League will be able to compete but with the Premier League already taking their top players the rest of the leagues now have another league doing the same thing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:43:44 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:36:41 am
I am not sure all european football. Every league apart from the Premier League though.

The Premier League will be able to compete but with the Premier League already taking their top players the rest of the leagues now have another league doing the same thing.

I guess change European football to Uefa, is probably more the sentiment I was trying to get across. This Saudi stuff I see as a doorway to some kind of super league, but hey ho.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:06:15 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:43:44 am
I guess change European football to Uefa, is probably more the sentiment I was trying to get across. This Saudi stuff I see as a doorway to some kind of super league, but hey ho.
People didn't like the Super League but it is clear that football needs to change in some way now. Most leagues are dominated by 1/2 teams. European football is dominated by 2 leagues and the Premier League can buy players from any team in Europe apart from 4 elite clubs. It is madness.

I think some sort of Super League is inevitable but hopefully it has promotion/relegation and share a lot of the money down the pyramid.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:23:55 am
Quote
Al Nassr banned from signing new players
Cristiano Ronaldos Al Nassr have been effectively banned from signing new players until they clear their transfer debts.

The Saudi Arabian club cannot register new players with FIFA until they pay their creditors.

A FIFA spokesperson said: The club Al Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players due to outstanding debts.

"The relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts confirmed by the creditors concerned.

Al Nassr owe Leicester City payments due after they signed Ahmed Musa in 2018.

interesting. Can see this happening a few Saudi clubs
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:34:04 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:55 am
interesting. Can see this happening a few Saudi clubs

Just dont go into their embassy to register a complaint.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:04:08 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 10, 2023, 11:27:44 am
Scoring record is pointless if your team has never won anything.
That's like the Matt LeTissier cup.

Sounds like something 'Big Transfer' would say.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:09:47 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:55 am
interesting. Can see this happening a few Saudi clubs
They actually paid the £16.5M cost of the player, but owe £460k in performance related fees, so its curmudgeonly behaviour on their part rather than necessarily being broke.
(Swap those pound signs for Euro ones for accuracy, I can't do it on my old keyboard, some combo of control alt etc)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:30:17 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:51:36 am
Milinkovic-Savic goes to the Saudi league

Trumped by KSA for what should be our No.1 midfield target in the mezzala role - FSG OUT!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:06:42 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66188507

The BS signing a manc reject for far too much money. Name a more iconic duo :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:06:52 pm
So is Real going to sign Mbappe or is this shit going to be dragged on again?
That's probably the main domino on who goes where.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:20:11 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:06:42 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66188507

The BS signing a manc reject for far too much money. Name a more iconic duo :D
He'll fit perfectly, 0 goals in 26 games.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:28:50 pm
Will Ronaldo agitate for a move to Al Fittiwad, now?

He can't carry the team to titles by himself like he did last seas.......oh
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:12:02 pm
Nottingham Forest are said to be now in advanced talks with PSV Eindhoven to sign Ibrahim Sangaré for a fee of around £30m.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:21:20 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:12:02 pm
Nottingham Forest are said to be now in advanced talks with PSV Eindhoven to sign Ibrahim Sangaré for a fee of around £30m.
If he's a success I hope we Don't look back in Sangare at not having signed him ourselves.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:35:15 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:12:02 pm
Nottingham Forest are said to be now in advanced talks with PSV Eindhoven to sign Ibrahim Sangaré for a fee of around £30m.

Was hoping Forest would sign someone soon. Can't beat a team signing 20 players every window like they did last season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:10:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:02:08 am
I'd even have them as favorites for 3rd place, behind LFC and Man City ...

Na. Their tactics are Mourinho levels of cheating from 2004. Scummy side.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:18:24 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:21:20 pm
If he's a success I hope we Don't look back in Sangare at not having signed him ourselves.
We should have signed him last summer but we were caught up with contract renewals - we should have said Salah can wait.
