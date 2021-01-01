The Saudis are a massive danger to Europe now, dont mistake that. Theyre targeting all the players that make up squads and some of the best players on the non elite teams. If this continues therell be a yawning gap between the teams that can still retain their best players and the ones that cant. Fulham will be fucked without Mitrovic, Lazio wont compete without Milinkovic-Savic etc. European football should be absolutely shitting itself, theyre going one way and thats ploughing straight ahead.



I had this exact conversation today.IMO there are two likely outcomes.1: The Saudis will buy their way into the CL and within a few years create the dominant league. Generally European football has gone in cycles with who has the best players which usually means the most tv money and revenue hence they have a period of domination. The way Spain and Italy etc have been squeezed financially by the PL is what will happen to all European leagues. They will create so much disparity between wages and transfer fees offered that all other leagues wont be able to compete. It will be like the Belgian league trying to compete with the PL as an example.2. UEFA wont allow them in and Saudi will then form their own super league of sorts and leagues like Spain and Italy will get into bed with them as the only way to survive. Apart from the PL most leagues are already financially struggling and they are going to be pushed to extinction by this Saudi thing as the PL off casts they usually buy are now being pilfered by Saudi meaning even less competition and a worse entertainment product which means less tv and advertising money. Its will be the final nail in the coffin for a lot of these leagues. A Saudi super league will bring these leagues untold riches and uefa will get killed.