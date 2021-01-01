Agree that the football landscape is changing. In the past year, Qatar has hosted a successful World Cup which had an unprecedented affect on the football calendar, a club owned by Abu Dhabi won the treble and then you've got this window. Saudi, Qatar, UAE are all great places to live if you're a rich athlete who wants to live in luxury for a few years. This is nothing like the Chinese project. The 'new normal' will be what we are seeing now - good players hitting 29/30, coming to the end of their peak and going for one last payday to retire before 35, instead of taking on a new challenge and having a successful spell elsewhere (i.e. Lucas, Pirlo), or going back to their hometown club (i.e. Suarez, Ronaldinho). Even in the MLS you at least get to play in packed stadiums.
It won't stop there either. The Winter World Cup and the impending changes to the World Cup and Champions League format show that they're not bothered about going against the status quo. Soon the Middle East will be hosting Champions League finals, and I wouldn't be surprised if they start including Saudi teams.