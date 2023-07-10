« previous next »
Quote from: JRed on July 10, 2023, 08:20:34 pm
Going your whole career without a trophy will become known as Getting Kaned
A bit like getting Munsoned in kingpin.

What's the term for stealing a goal off of a teammate?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Hazell on July 10, 2023, 08:26:03 pm
What's the term for stealing a goal off of a teammate?
I think its commonly known as being a c*nt
Quote from: Hazell on July 10, 2023, 08:26:03 pm
What's the term for stealing a goal off of a teammate?

Stealing teammates goals is known as doing a Harry Kane and stealing their misses is known as a John Terry.
Quote from: amir87 on July 10, 2023, 08:28:50 pm
Stealing teammates goals is known as doing a Harry Kane and stealing their misses is known as a John Terry.
L0L! Good one! ;D

Wonder what someone who does a Wayne Rooney is called..
Quote from: amir87 on July 10, 2023, 08:28:50 pm
Stealing teammates goals is known as doing a Harry Kane and stealing their misses is known as a John Terry.
Quote from: the_red_pill on July 10, 2023, 09:17:34 pm
L0L! Good one! ;D

Wonder what someone who bags grannies are called...

Surely we can spare some room for the honest Ryan Giggs?
Quote from: newterp on July 10, 2023, 09:18:59 pm
Surely we can spare some room for the honest Ryan Giggs?
Yep.
Blegh... that's so disgusting..
That's up there with John Terry. Wonder how people live with that.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 10, 2023, 02:37:10 pm
If I was Kane I wouldnt go to Bayern Munich. Their victories are hollow. Its a terrible league these days, its the ultimate version of trophy padding. Records or no records retiring a one club legend is more desirable than earning some trophies no one outside of Germany really recognises these days. If youre burning bridges you may as well do it to have achievements that other people care about.

Bayern Munich could actually beat Man City to the Champions League title, with Kane on the team ...
Van De Ven apparently close to joining Spurs, can only assume we're not interested in him if we're not hijacking the deal at this stage.
Quote from: Hazell on July 10, 2023, 02:55:56 pm
I think of Shearer as a league winner as well before a record goalscorer.


I absolutely don't and I actually think the idea that you need to win something to be remembered is overstated. Given most trophies are a closed shop to 95+% of the English football pyramid, you've got to attach meaning to more than just who wins and who loses - particularly in relation to individual players.

If Kane retired tomorrow, I would regard him as the best English goalscorer of my generation. To me, he's already a better all-round footballer than Shearer ever was.
I guess everyone's different but I find it very odd so much emphasis has been placed on individual achievements in a team sport. Though it'd be good, I don't really care if Salah wins the golden boot this season, would much rather we win a trophy.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:52:23 pm
I guess everyone's different but I find it very odd so much emphasis has been placed on individual achievements in a team sport. Though it'd be good, I don't really care if Salah wins the golden boot this season, would much rather we win a trophy.

Same. Its something Ive only become aware of since moving to the US too, which is why I am now surprised to hear (from here anyway!) that its a thing in the UK too, as I certainly dont remember it being such a big deal years ago.

They are obsessed with it here, its a massive deal. But honestly in Europe, I havent much of a clue who record goal-scorers are in the different top leagues or internationally.

Also, its daft to me, because its not forever, someone will break it one day, Kane gets some scoring record? Nice I 'spose, but a few years down the line, someone else will overtake him.

And yes I get there is a difference between remembering a player because he was a huge goal-scorer, vs him being a record holder.  I.E. those saying they firstly remember Shearer for being a goal scorer rather than for what he won. It is possible to remember players fondly (or not so fondly!) for their talents of course it is, but I think the argument here was whether  Kane should move to Bayern just so he can actually win trophies in his career, or stay at a team where hell be a legend partly because hell become the record goal-scorer. Its that part of the argument I dont get. Because that record will be broken anyway at some point. And regardless hell still be a Spurs legend even if he leaves this summer.
I can see both sides for the Kane thing. At the start I could make no sense of why he would want to go, he always seemed like individual records were his thing. Stay, become the all time leading scorer (unless Halland plays another 3 seasons). Then I thought, when he does retire, he'll have the all time leading scorer tag, probably, but there will forever be the "who's won fuck all" line attached to it, and that would really irritate him because that can't be levelled at Shearer.  At Bayern he could get a few leagues and just maybe 1 or Champions league. If I were him I'd be away.
Spurs have signed Manor Solomon on a free transfer from Shakhtar. Spent last season on loan at Fulham and did alright, although had a couple.of injuries and ultimately couldn't displace Willian which isn't a great sign. Will likely replace Danjuma as a squad option, which has been a terrible transfer all round.
Quote from: tubby on July 10, 2023, 03:31:19 pm
Yeah I remember Shearer (as a player) as a goal machine more than someone who won the title with Blackburn.  But I don't really think of him as the PL's record scorer either, it only ever seems to come up when Kane is mentioned, wouldn't give it a second thought otherwise.

He's a PL winner.

He's someone who knocked back Man United twice. Once to join his boyhood club.

He's the record PL goalscorer.

All the above are correct and part of why he's remembered as a brilliant striker and player. IMO, the best out and out No9 who has played in the PL era. Great goalscorer, scored all types of goals but also had great work rate and hold up play. I

It's Shearer being a great player that's remembered rather than any single record or trophy. Same with any player.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:25:38 pm
Spurs have signed Manor Solomon on a free transfer from Shakhtar. Spent last season on loan at Fulham and did alright, although had a couple.of injuries and ultimately couldn't displace Willian which isn't a great sign. Will likely replace Danjuma as a squad option, which has been a terrible transfer all round.

Not wanting to show off my ITK credentials but I think I called that one a few months ago.
Pulisic going to Milan for £20m. That seems wild to me considering there is definitely a good player there who has been wasting away on the chelsea benches at only 24 years old.

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:33:08 pm
Pulisic going to Milan for £20m. That seems wild to me considering there is definitely a good player there who has been wasting away on the chelsea benches at only 24 years old.



Doesn't he get injured every time he starts to show some form?
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:49:31 pm
Doesn't he get injured every time he starts to show some form?

Sometimes he mixes it up and gets injured when he's out of form too.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:49:31 pm
Doesn't he get injured every time he starts to show some form?

He does have a history of injuries yes, but I suppose that's the risk. In this climate £20m still feels very cheap.
Rumours United's made a third offer for Rasmus Höjlund,about 50m.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:27:39 pm
He's a PL winner.

He's someone who knocked back Man United twice. Once to join his boyhood club.

He's the record PL goalscorer.

All the above are correct and part of why he's remembered as a brilliant striker and player. IMO, the best out and out No9 who has played in the PL era. Great goalscorer, scored all types of goals but also had great work rate and hold up play. I

It's Shearer being a great player that's remembered rather than any single record or trophy. Same with any player.

His exploits of being a grumpy boring git on motd and a cheerleader for the plaything of a murderous regime are sadly more memorable nowadays.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:56:19 pm
He does have a history of injuries yes, but I suppose that's the risk. In this climate £20m still feels very cheap.
HE also had a year left on his deal so all that factored into it.
He could do very well at Milan too
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:33:08 pm
Pulisic going to Milan for £20m. That seems wild to me considering there is definitely a good player there who has been wasting away on the chelsea benches at only 24 years old.

His injuries have prevented him from showing his talent, pretty much like our Naby. Good move for him ...
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 05:26:37 pm
Rumours United's made a third offer for Rasmus Höjlund,about 50m.
This is the most boring saga of all time. Its been going on for months and Im sure theyve bid 50m for him already, and they want 70m.

Who even is he? Is he that good that a top 4 team with no striker is willing to mess about all summer to sign him (for a huge sum)?
The weird thing is there seems to be a genuine lack of good "strikers" now. Why united aren't pushing for Kane is beyond anyone's guess
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 07:36:49 am
The weird thing is there seems to be a genuine lack of good "strikers" now. Why united aren't pushing for Kane is beyond anyone's guess

Osimhen is the one everyone should be after, but reports today are that Napoli would ask for £170 million.

Kane guarantees goals but at his age it's not the best use of funds for a club like United that has a lot of squad weaknesses. For Bayern it's less of an issue because they're just adding to a squad that is already champions.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:30:51 am
This is the most boring saga of all time. Its been going on for months and Im sure theyve bid 50m for him already, and they want 70m.

Who even is he? Is he that good that a top 4 team with no striker is willing to mess about all summer to sign him (for a huge sum)?

Never seen him play apart from against my NT where he scored a hattrick and destroyed us,strong direct type of a player and only 20.

Now to be fair our NT's got pretty mediocre players and remains to be seen how his skillset translates to the PL where everyone's got good defenders now and if United even manages to sign him.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:30:51 am
This is the most boring saga of all time. Its been going on for months and Im sure theyve bid 50m for him already, and they want 70m.

Who even is he? Is he that good that a top 4 team with no striker is willing to mess about all summer to sign him (for a huge sum)?
According to wiki he scored 9 goals in 32 Serie A games last season, making him the joint 20th top scorer in Serie A and the third top scorer for Atalanta behind Lookman and defensive midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

I guess he's more of a workhouse and physical nuisance so an upgrade of Weghorst.  For all that ten Hag is heralded (by Man U fans...) for his tactical acumen he sure does love having somebody to punt the ball up to.

A bit of a tangent but this summer window does put the Darwin fee into more context.  £64m (plus add-ons) doesn't seem bad at all compared to the strikers and fees being touted.  He and we were unfairly compared to the Haaland fee of £52m but that was a release clause and the total value of that transfer was almost certainly a world record.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:27:39 pm
He's a PL winner.

He's someone who knocked back Man United twice. Once to join his boyhood club.

He's the record PL goalscorer.

All the above are correct and part of why he's remembered as a brilliant striker and player. IMO, the best out and out No9 who has played in the PL era. Great goalscorer, scored all types of goals but also had great work rate and hold up play. I

It's Shearer being a great player that's remembered rather than any single record or trophy. Same with any player.

That is true. Ultimately, great players will be remembered for their greatness on the pitch among ardent football fans, regardless of trophies or records. They do help to add to the reputations, but contributions on the football pitch matter more. In that way, whether Kane moves or not, wins trophies or not, gets the PL record or not, he has done enough on the field to be called a great.

Regarding the Gerrard, Owen, McManaman example from a poster - from Liverpool fans' perspective, it might be a factor that Owen and McManaman left and Gerrard didn't, but overall in football, Gerrard is regarded as the greater player, not because of the records or trophies compared to either of them or because he stayed, but because he was the greater player on the pitch for the length of his career.
I've just never seen it with Pulisic, even at Dortmund. Never going to be prolific in front of goal.

Wonder if AC Milan are buying him because of the American factor. Maybe not entirely but it'll be a part of the thinking.
Villa trying to get Moussa Diaby from Leverkusen.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:31:24 am
Villa trying to get Moussa Diaby from Leverkusen.

That's... ambitious.

He was heavily linked with Newcastle last summer, Arsenal too I think.
