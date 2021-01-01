« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 461 462 463 464 465 [466]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1366434 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,593
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18600 on: Yesterday at 08:26:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:20:34 pm
Going your whole career without a trophy will become known as Getting Kaned
A bit like getting Munsoned in kingpin.

What's the term for stealing a goal off of a teammate?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18601 on: Yesterday at 08:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:26:03 pm
What's the term for stealing a goal off of a teammate?
I think its commonly known as being a c*nt
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,312
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18602 on: Yesterday at 08:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:26:03 pm
What's the term for stealing a goal off of a teammate?

Stealing teammates goals is known as doing a Harry Kane and stealing their misses is known as a John Terry.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18603 on: Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:28:50 pm
Stealing teammates goals is known as doing a Harry Kane and stealing their misses is known as a John Terry.
L0L! Good one! ;D

Wonder what someone who does a Wayne Rooney is called..
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,960
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18604 on: Yesterday at 09:18:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:28:50 pm
Stealing teammates goals is known as doing a Harry Kane and stealing their misses is known as a John Terry.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
L0L! Good one! ;D

Wonder what someone who bags grannies are called...

Surely we can spare some room for the honest Ryan Giggs?
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18605 on: Yesterday at 09:21:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:18:59 pm
Surely we can spare some room for the honest Ryan Giggs?
Yep.
Blegh... that's so disgusting..
That's up there with John Terry. Wonder how people live with that.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,992
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18606 on: Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:37:10 pm
If I was Kane I wouldnt go to Bayern Munich. Their victories are hollow. Its a terrible league these days, its the ultimate version of trophy padding. Records or no records retiring a one club legend is more desirable than earning some trophies no one outside of Germany really recognises these days. If youre burning bridges you may as well do it to have achievements that other people care about.

Bayern Munich could actually beat Man City to the Champions League title, with Kane on the team ...
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18607 on: Yesterday at 10:11:47 pm »
Van De Ven apparently close to joining Spurs, can only assume we're not interested in him if we're not hijacking the deal at this stage.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18608 on: Today at 01:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:55:56 pm
I think of Shearer as a league winner as well before a record goalscorer.


I absolutely don't and I actually think the idea that you need to win something to be remembered is overstated. Given most trophies are a closed shop to 95+% of the English football pyramid, you've got to attach meaning to more than just who wins and who loses - particularly in relation to individual players.

If Kane retired tomorrow, I would regard him as the best English goalscorer of my generation. To me, he's already a better all-round footballer than Shearer ever was.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,593
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18609 on: Today at 01:52:23 pm »
I guess everyone's different but I find it very odd so much emphasis has been placed on individual achievements in a team sport. Though it'd be good, I don't really care if Salah wins the golden boot this season, would much rather we win a trophy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,915
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18610 on: Today at 02:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:52:23 pm
I guess everyone's different but I find it very odd so much emphasis has been placed on individual achievements in a team sport. Though it'd be good, I don't really care if Salah wins the golden boot this season, would much rather we win a trophy.

Same. Its something Ive only become aware of since moving to the US too, which is why I am now surprised to hear (from here anyway!) that its a thing in the UK too, as I certainly dont remember it being such a big deal years ago.

They are obsessed with it here, its a massive deal. But honestly in Europe, I havent much of a clue who record goal-scorers are in the different top leagues or internationally.

Also, its daft to me, because its not forever, someone will break it one day, Kane gets some scoring record? Nice I 'spose, but a few years down the line, someone else will overtake him.

And yes I get there is a difference between remembering a player because he was a huge goal-scorer, vs him being a record holder.  I.E. those saying they firstly remember Shearer for being a goal scorer rather than for what he won. It is possible to remember players fondly (or not so fondly!) for their talents of course it is, but I think the argument here was whether  Kane should move to Bayern just so he can actually win trophies in his career, or stay at a team where hell be a legend partly because hell become the record goal-scorer. Its that part of the argument I dont get. Because that record will be broken anyway at some point. And regardless hell still be a Spurs legend even if he leaves this summer.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18611 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm »
I can see both sides for the Kane thing. At the start I could make no sense of why he would want to go, he always seemed like individual records were his thing. Stay, become the all time leading scorer (unless Halland plays another 3 seasons). Then I thought, when he does retire, he'll have the all time leading scorer tag, probably, but there will forever be the "who's won fuck all" line attached to it, and that would really irritate him because that can't be levelled at Shearer.  At Bayern he could get a few leagues and just maybe 1 or Champions league. If I were him I'd be away.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18612 on: Today at 02:25:38 pm »
Spurs have signed Manor Solomon on a free transfer from Shakhtar. Spent last season on loan at Fulham and did alright, although had a couple.of injuries and ultimately couldn't displace Willian which isn't a great sign. Will likely replace Danjuma as a squad option, which has been a terrible transfer all round.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,833
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18613 on: Today at 02:27:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:31:19 pm
Yeah I remember Shearer (as a player) as a goal machine more than someone who won the title with Blackburn.  But I don't really think of him as the PL's record scorer either, it only ever seems to come up when Kane is mentioned, wouldn't give it a second thought otherwise.

He's a PL winner.

He's someone who knocked back Man United twice. Once to join his boyhood club.

He's the record PL goalscorer.

All the above are correct and part of why he's remembered as a brilliant striker and player. IMO, the best out and out No9 who has played in the PL era. Great goalscorer, scored all types of goals but also had great work rate and hold up play. I

It's Shearer being a great player that's remembered rather than any single record or trophy. Same with any player.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 461 462 463 464 465 [466]   Go Up
« previous next »
 