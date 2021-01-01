I guess everyone's different but I find it very odd so much emphasis has been placed on individual achievements in a team sport. Though it'd be good, I don't really care if Salah wins the golden boot this season, would much rather we win a trophy.



Same. Its something Ive only become aware of since moving to the US too, which is why I am now surprised to hear (from here anyway!) that its a thing in the UK too, as I certainly dont remember it being such a big deal years ago.They are obsessed with it here, its a massive deal. But honestly in Europe, I havent much of a clue who record goal-scorers are in the different top leagues or internationally.Also, its daft to me, because its not forever, someone will break it one day, Kane gets some scoring record? Nice I 'spose, but a few years down the line, someone else will overtake him.And yes I get there is a difference between remembering a player because he was a huge goal-scorer, vs him being a record holder. I.E. those saying they firstly remember Shearer for being a goal scorer rather than for what he won. It is possible to remember players fondly (or not so fondly!) for their talents of course it is, but I think the argument here was whether Kane should move to Bayern just so he can actually win trophies in his career, or stay at a team where hell be a legend partly because hell become the record goal-scorer. Its that part of the argument I dont get. Because that record will be broken anyway at some point. And regardless hell still be a Spurs legend even if he leaves this summer.