« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 460 461 462 463 464 [465]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1364298 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,779
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18560 on: Today at 11:57:33 am »
Bayern is perfect for Kane - they desperately need him, he'd be the main man there plus it would significantly reduce the wear and tear on him physically ... and obviously he'd actually win stuff
But he's going to have to push for it to happen and he massively choked on doing that last summer
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18561 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Goal records are the kind of thing people only talk about when someone's about to break said record - no-one really cares about them outside of that. Mind you, Kane strikes me as the type of narcissist who cares as much about that as he does anything else. Think its abroad or stay this summer - no English teams are likely to be in for him now City have Haaland and Man Utd appear to have been priced out.

Be interesting next year if he leaves on a free - would he go to another London club? Would make sense for his family, London-boy and all that, but would moving to Chelsea or Arsenal ruin his Spurs legacy?
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,017
  • @tharris113
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18562 on: Today at 12:39:30 pm »
Tonali hasn't turned up at Newcastle after his holiday hahaha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,914
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18563 on: Today at 01:16:17 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:39:30 pm
Tonali hasn't turned up at Newcastle after his holiday hahaha

?

Is he meant to be? Doesn't sound like it from the reports, He was told to take a week after signing, then come back for pre-season.

But it will be interesting to see if he settles, knowing the guy had no inclination to go there or even leave Italy.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18564 on: Today at 01:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:16:17 pm
?

Is he meant to be? Doesn't sound like it from the reports, He was told to take a week after signing, then come back for pre-season.

But it will be interesting to see if he settles, knowing the guy had no inclination to go there or even leave Italy.

There is a video of him walking around Newcastle's gym, his wife trying desperately to cheer him up, and Tonali just being MISERABLE

https://twitter.com/touchlinefracas/status/1678342759722131456?t=4-MoXtna8lScc5s16-vamw&s=19

Quote
Tonali's wife: "The gym wasn't as big in Milan."

Tonali: "It was bigger."

The body language 🫣 it is not looking good 😅

How long will Tonali be at newcastle for?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18565 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:31:08 am
They'd say he could have beat the record, but chose to win trophies, and ultimately I think that would be seen in a positive manner

Thing is as well he is still only 30 with 47 goals needed to beat the record. He could go away for 3 years, win a couple of trophies, come back and still probably have time to beat the record
Don't think anyone will care about the details. The only time the details will emerge is when there is an in-depth argument about Sir Harold, which wouldn't be often.

AND even if he goes abroad and wins the league, it won't be the same. Shearer's league win isn't even mentioned and most people don't even remember or know he won a league title- they only know the records.

Even Gerrard is still talked about as a legend despite not winning the league. Not winning the league is something personal to him and us if we're honest.
THE LEGION OF OTHER TROPHIES is enough to supplement the fact that he is a great.

I think if Kane moves to a big club like Bayern/Madrid and wins league titles, it's not going to increase his fame, because his fame will come from the record and being upheld by the Spurs faithful at every opportunity. If he leaves, they will feel betrayed and spit on his name.
If he stays, he can make sure his records stay intact and his name endures. The only time when winning the league boosts your reputation as a great, is when you are a generational talent+Captain, but even without that- if your record is ridiculous, it alone is enough.

Look at Micheal Owen as an example. Compare Owen to Gerrard and it becomes clear. Compare Macca against Gerrard and it all becomes clear.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:24 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,914
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18566 on: Today at 01:40:53 pm »
Since when did breaking a goalscoring record become a thing? It seems to be an obsession in US sports, I never remember it being one here. It is a team sport after all.

If that is deemed a more important thing than winning trophies, or seen as a reason NOT to go to a better team, then that is mad! Hell be 30, he still likely has a good few years in which to win trophies, its not like hes been sent to the best team in the last few months of his career to more or less be given a cup (Ray Bourque for NHL fans!). Hed be mad not to push for it. 
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18567 on: Today at 01:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:40:53 pm
Since when did breaking a goalscoring record become a thing? It seems to be an obsession in US sports, I never remember it being one here. It is a team sport after all.

If that is deemed a more important thing than winning trophies, or seen as a reason NOT to go to a better team, then that is mad! Hell be 30, he still likely has a good few years in which to win trophies, its not like hes been sent to the best team in the last few months of his career to more or less be given a cup (Ray Bourque for NHL fans!). Hed be mad not to push for it. 
Dunno since when, but apparently it is so. Just ask the masses. Breaking a record or setting a record.

Who is Jimmy Greaves, Dim? Why do we know him? Apparently, he won a league title with AC Milan, but do we even care? He's not won the league, but do we care? His record and his club keeps his name high.
Whodafuck is Alan Shearer? Some fucker who won one league title back in the bloody 90's? A league title that has been buried by the United-obsessed media?
Yet his name persists for some reason... for Sunderland fans- like a fart that won't leave the room. The league title won't even be enough to elevate his name back to its previous prestige.

Competition and individual accomplishment is about trophies and records. They set the bar for human achievement. They spur people on, they bestow honor to someone's effort.
Take one away, and you piss on part of the core of human achievement, motivation and advancement.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:08:58 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,914
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18568 on: Today at 02:05:53 pm »
to be honest, I think of Shearer as a league winner with Blackburn first and foremost (and now as a sportswashing gobshite). I honestly have no clue about goal scoring records, it is of so little interest to me. 

And iNTERNATIONAL goal scoring records - even less interest! Stat padding vs 4th division teams, yeah, well done.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18569 on: Today at 02:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:05:53 pm
to be honest, I think of Shearer as a league winner with Blackburn first and foremost (and now as a sportswashing gobshite). I honestly have no clue about goal scoring records, it is of so little interest to me. 

And iNTERNATIONAL goal scoring records - even less interest! Stat padding vs 4th division teams, yeah, well done.
In that case, you are among a minority and I salute you for that, but people are people. Many times, they remember records instead of trophies.
And I think thats fair also. There are "losers" despite putting everything into winning something and sometimes things like loyalty and honor dictate that a winner stick with the losers and see "lesser" men/women march in ahead of them and disappear over the horizon. I think they at least deserve the honor of a consolation such as a record. It's a salute to their sacrifice.
Corny and cringe the saying may be, but there is no "I" in "TEAM", and so it is left to others to recognise the exceptional "I's".
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:34 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18570 on: Today at 02:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:05:53 pm
to be honest, I think of Shearer as a league winner with Blackburn first and foremost (and now as a sportswashing gobshite). I honestly have no clue about goal scoring records, it is of so little interest to me. 

And iNTERNATIONAL goal scoring records - even less interest! Stat padding vs 4th division teams, yeah, well done.

Doubt most others do.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18571 on: Today at 02:37:10 pm »
If I was Kane I wouldnt go to Bayern Munich. Their victories are hollow. Its a terrible league these days, its the ultimate version of trophy padding. Records or no records retiring a one club legend is more desirable than earning some trophies no one outside of Germany really recognises these days. If youre burning bridges you may as well do it to have achievements that other people care about.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18572 on: Today at 02:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:24:47 pm
Doubt most others do.
Yeah. There is sometimes a fight between loyalty and trophies. One of the things that made me despise Sterling so much is when I read one of the interviews after he went to City- in the aftermath of that painful league campaign.

In his attempt to justify his move, he really had the gall to say that at Liverpool, he felt if he stayed- he will not win trophies AND IT WAS EVIDENT THE SEASON BEFORE.
At first, I felt I couldn't blame "the kid" and these things happen, but soon's I heard that, he was dead to me.

Why did I feel this way? He scored something like 7 goals that season. If he wanted to win trophies HE WAS SUPPOSED TO STEP UP, as he was one of those WE relied upon to HELP us win the league!
He didn't! And that's part of why we lost the league. For him, it was "they" who lost. No for Raheem Sterling, it was up to the manager and the other 10 guys to prove to him they can win the league, to help him decide his future. He was just along for the ride. That is why I love Suarez... I love him. It's the reason why I love Alonso. I love him dearly.
First, they gave their all... they gave every ounce and left buckets on the pitch... and only then- did they move.

That proved to me that Raheem Sterling, was one of those people without responsibility. He was a hider. If we were in the Old West, they would say that "Raheem Sterling is a coward!"
Prison is filled with that mindset.
We must maintain a careful balance between trophies and loyalty- as fans and participants of the game.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:48 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,220
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18573 on: Today at 02:41:38 pm »
I've never seen a player less enthusiastic about a new club than Sandro Tonali. I don't expect players to be jumping around grinning all day that they've signed but the guy just looks miserable and has spoken more about AC Milan than Newcastle in his interviews. He won't be there long.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,584
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18574 on: Today at 02:55:56 pm »
I think of Shearer as a league winner as well before a record goalscorer.

Ultimately, it depends on the individual, what they want and how they want to be remembered. Owen left us to win trophies but got burned and most fans of any club don't feel any great affection for him, Torres left us to win trophies and did but has regretted leaving because they weren't satisfactory and he didn't get nearly as much appreciation from Chelsea fans as he did here. Gerrard could have won more trophies elsewhere but chose to stay and has become a legend here (maybe tarnished in recent weeks). I bet the likes of Mascherano and Suarez think they made the right decision to go to Barcelona though.

Looks like Kane wants to go Bayern to win trophies and I suppose his status as a Tottenham legend is assured so the only thing he may not get is the Premier League goalscoring record.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,914
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18575 on: Today at 03:14:37 pm »
This goal scoring record thing being remembered more is actually intriguing. I wonder if it has any baring on age and even nationality of some fans?

Because for me, I NEVER remember it being a big deal, growing up, yes it was nice if a Liverpool player was the top goal scorer that season, and its always cool when a player gets recognised THAT season with a the Golden Boot award or whatever, but other than that - just not arsed.  And I honestly cant remember it being a thing with other fans either when I was following Liverpool through the years. I can safely say I never had a conversation in the pub before going to the game as to who the record goal scorer of the league was or who was insert national team name here record scorer was.

And by the way, I don't even think of needing to win trophies to cement a legacy, I'm the one on other threads pointing out time and time again that not many teams get the chance to win trophies, or even expect too, its just the smallest percentage that do, it doesnt mean they are not a good team.  But at the same time, a player like Kane, Im not going to hold in any great esteem because he holds individual records in a team sport. Ill see him for what he is presently,  a fantastic striker, who as of right now will be remembered for winning fuck all. If he doesnt win anything, that will be the number 1 thing pointed out about him. 
Logged

Online Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,251
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18576 on: Today at 03:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:24:47 pm
Doubt most others do.

As opposed to what? Remembering him as a Newcastle player? Or as the Premier League record scorer? Or not at all?!
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18577 on: Today at 03:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 03:21:00 pm
As opposed to what? Remembering him as a Newcastle player? Or as the Premier League record scorer? Or not at all?!
Memorable name mate. Stuff Legend is made of... ;)
You hold a record on here if I remember well enough. Long live "Blundellsands Clink"! ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:58 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18578 on: Today at 03:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:55:56 pm
I think of Shearer as a league winner as well before a record goalscorer.

Ultimately, it depends on the individual, what they want and how they want to be remembered. Owen left us to win trophies but got burned and most fans of any club don't feel any great affection for him, Torres left us to win trophies and did but has regretted leaving because they weren't satisfactory and he didn't get nearly as much appreciation from Chelsea fans as he did here. Gerrard could have won more trophies elsewhere but chose to stay and has become a legend here (maybe tarnished in recent weeks). I bet the likes of Mascherano and Suarez think they made the right decision to go to Barcelona though.

Looks like Kane wants to go Bayern to win trophies and I suppose his status as a Tottenham legend is assured so the only thing he may not get is the Premier League goalscoring record.

I wouldnt think of Shearer as a league winner before record goalscorer and if I was a player being the record goal scorer would mean way more than a singular league title. Many teams have caught lightning in a bottle for 38 games and lots of average players have won it. If you asked him hed probably see it different but give me years upon years of consistent excellence vindicating my hard work over 1 season. Theres merit in both arguments but I think players mostly become legends for what theyve done over multiple seasons. Look at Pele, its his goalscoring record people remember. Messi and Ronaldo were lauded for the numbers they were producing, not how many La Ligas it added up to.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,641
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18579 on: Today at 03:26:31 pm »
The record is a pile of crap. Kane is only 19th All-Time and hasnt even overtaken Tony Cottee yet!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_English_football_first_tier_top_scorers

This, as we all know, is only a thing for the Sky generation, who didnt have footage of all the great goals and scorers going way back. The EPL diminishes itself by playing along with the farce. They should be celebrating the forerunners, not sidelining them to benefit lesser talents.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,565
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18580 on: Today at 03:29:22 pm »
I think more of Shearer for being a Newcastle hometown legend who scored loads of goals over a long time than anything else. Not necessarily as the record scorer.

But definitely the Blackburn title isn't really what he's remembered for with me.

I don't think its really true that records being big deal is a new thing. I always was told and remembered Rushy was ours growing up and just across the park Dixie Dean has been remembered for getting onto a century for his records
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,570
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18581 on: Today at 03:31:19 pm »
Yeah I remember Shearer (as a player) as a goal machine more than someone who won the title with Blackburn.  But I don't really think of him as the PL's record scorer either, it only ever seems to come up when Kane is mentioned, wouldn't give it a second thought otherwise.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,641
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18582 on: Today at 03:41:38 pm »
From that Wiki article I posted above:


Former Leeds United legend Johnny Giles in a 2016 interview published in the Irish Independent states What other sport wipes out 100 years of records and standards and decides that Alan Shearer was the first player to score 100 goals for two clubs when Jimmy Greaves did it decades before? In no other sport in England is there such a casual disregard and disrespect for the achievements of players who inhabit the archives
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18583 on: Today at 03:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:25:33 pm
I wouldnt think of Shearer as a league winner before record goalscorer and if I was a player being the record goal scorer would mean way more than a singular league title. Many teams have caught lightning in a bottle for 38 games and lots of average players have won it. If you asked him hed probably see it different but give me years upon years of consistent excellence vindicating my hard work over 1 season. Theres merit in both arguments but I think players mostly become legends for what theyve done over multiple seasons. Look at Pele, its his goalscoring record people remember. Messi and Ronaldo were lauded for the numbers they were producing, not how many La Ligas it added up to.

Most people laugh at Pele for the goalscoring stuff, the numbers have been disputed for years. Talk about the world cup however and it's a different story.

Messi and Ronaldo are lauded for both, they get plenty of praise for their goalscoring... of course they do, they've done it at a ridiculous rate for years... but now look at the ballon d'or talk and whether their legacies would be even close to as legendary without all the trophies it all lead to.

Look at the GOAT conversation regarding Messi and Maradona... what was the first step on the minimise Messi flowchart... but he couldn't win the World Cup!! His goalscoring counted for fuck all to plenty.

Both things have huge merit, but who cares about records if you never won anything? You can't say the same for the reverse, contribute to winning a trophy but dont score loads en route, who gives a flying fuck, you won something.

I think you're one of very few in the 'if I was a player' stuff. Holding a record over winning the title is incredibly self centred in a team sport.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,584
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18584 on: Today at 04:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:25:33 pm
I wouldnt think of Shearer as a league winner before record goalscorer and if I was a player being the record goal scorer would mean way more than a singular league title. Many teams have caught lightning in a bottle for 38 games and lots of average players have won it. If you asked him hed probably see it different but give me years upon years of consistent excellence vindicating my hard work over 1 season. Theres merit in both arguments but I think players mostly become legends for what theyve done over multiple seasons. Look at Pele, its his goalscoring record people remember. Messi and Ronaldo were lauded for the numbers they were producing, not how many La Ligas it added up to.

But those players won multiple trophies as well and are remembered for that too (surely no ones dismissing their multiple League titles or Champions League wins? That to me is far better than having a goalscoring record, I'd find it bizarre if people are arguing otherwise. And thats why there was so much stock in Messi winning the World Cup last year) so their goalscoring records are what separate them from the others. Kane's not won anything yet so it's not a like for like comparison.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18585 on: Today at 04:16:58 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:48:40 pm
Most people laugh at Pele for the goalscoring stuff, the numbers have been disputed for years. Talk about the world cup however and it's a different story.

Messi and Ronaldo are lauded for both, they get plenty of praise for their goalscoring... of course they do, they've done it at a ridiculous rate for years... but now look at the ballon d'or talk and whether their legacies would be even close to as legendary without all the trophies it all lead to.

Look at the GOAT conversation regarding Messi and Maradona... what was the first step on the minimise Messi flowchart... but he couldn't win the World Cup!! His goalscoring counted for fuck all to plenty.

Both things have huge merit, but who cares about records if you never won anything? You can't say the same for the reverse, contribute to winning a trophy but dont score loads en route, who gives a flying fuck, you won something.

I think you're one of very few in the 'if I was a player' stuff. Holding a record over winning the title is incredibly self centred in a team sport.

Yeah, because you're putting the most negative spin on it possible. It is entirely possible to hold pride in your efforts over multiple years over a team achievement. To break records or rack up large numbers takes a lot of personal sacrifice and seeing fruits come from that would feel better to me than a league title where I may have not really contributed much to the success.  As long as you have worked hard and haven't done it to the detriment to others, I say it with absolutely no shame and would defend it until I'm blue in the face.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18586 on: Today at 04:24:42 pm »
If I was Kane I'd stick it out at Spurs, take the captain's armband, break records, go down as one of the club's all time legends and get myself a nice statue.

I get that he's trophyless as it stands but I'm not sure going to Bayern and rolling over teams for yet another Bundesliga title really proves anything.  It ticks the trophy box - same as Pochettino at PSG - but it's pretty hollow.

I still think he'll end up at Man U next summer.  That way he can break the Premier League goal-scoring record and also have a slightly higher chance of winning something (whilst making himself considerably wealthier!).

If his brother wasn't such a simpleton he'd have been the #9 for Man City and collecting (tainted) trophies all over the place for the past few seasons.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:26:30 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,299
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18587 on: Today at 04:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:55:56 pm
I think of Shearer as a league winner as well before a record goalscorer.
I think of him as a twat first and foremost.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18588 on: Today at 04:57:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:24:42 pm
If I was Kane I'd stick it out at Spurs, take the captain's armband, break records, go down as one of the club's all time legends and get myself a nice statue.

I get that he's trophyless as it stands but I'm not sure going to Bayern and rolling over teams for yet another Bundesliga title really proves anything.  It ticks the trophy box - same as Pochettino at PSG - but it's pretty hollow.

I still think he'll end up at Man U next summer.  That way he can break the Premier League goal-scoring record and also have a slightly higher chance of winning something (whilst making himself considerably wealthier!).

If his brother wasn't such a simpleton he'd have been the #9 for Man City and collecting (tainted) trophies all over the place for the past few seasons.
Agree on that thaddues.
I can of course see others disagreeing, and that's fine also.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:55:52 pm
I think of him as a twat first and foremost.
L0L! ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 05:01:05 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,677
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18589 on: Today at 05:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:41:38 pm
I've never seen a player less enthusiastic about a new club than Sandro Tonali. I don't expect players to be jumping around grinning all day that they've signed but the guy just looks miserable and has spoken more about AC Milan than Newcastle in his interviews. He won't be there long.

Unless a gun was pointed to your head, why put yourself through that misery and go to a club you clearly don't want to be at (even though that money will benefit your ex club).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 460 461 462 463 464 [465]   Go Up
« previous next »
 