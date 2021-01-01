Doubt most others do.



Yeah. There is sometimes a fight between loyalty and trophies. One of the things that made me despise Sterling so much is when I read one of the interviews after he went to City- in the aftermath of that painful league campaign.In his attempt to justify his move, he really had the gall to say that at Liverpool, he felt if he stayed- he will not win trophies AND IT WAS EVIDENT THE SEASON BEFORE.At first, I felt I couldn't blame "the kid" and these things happen, but soon's I heard that, he was dead to me.Why did I feel this way? He scored something like 7 goals that season. If he wanted to win trophies HE WAS SUPPOSED TO STEP UP, as he was one of those WE relied upon to HELP us win the league!He didn't! And that's part of why we lost the league. For him, it was "they" who lost. No for Raheem Sterling, it was up to the manager and the other 10 guys to prove to him they can win the league, to help him decide his future. He was just along for the ride. That is why I love Suarez... I love him. It's the reason why I love Alonso. I love him dearly.First, they gave their all... they gave every ounce and left buckets on the pitch... and only then- did they move.That proved to me that Raheem Sterling, was one of those people without responsibility. He was a hider. If we were in the Old West, they would say that "Raheem Sterling is a coward!"Prison is filled with that mindset.We must maintain a careful balance between trophies and loyalty- as fans and participants of the game.