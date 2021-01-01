« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1356606 times)

Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18480 on: Today at 11:51:02 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:47:08 am
It looks like Lavia is going to pay for all of those transfers by himself already, so it seems like pretty good business.

And the others are young and could still be valuable to Southampton one way or another.
On the flip side Bazunu was so bad (and some of those players not good enough) that it cost them more than whatever they get for Lavia through relegation.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18481 on: Today at 11:53:37 am »
I think the Saints will come back up so I'd expect this lad from City might be one they sell in two or three years after a good time of it there.

Lavia will work out from a money perspective but I agreee on Bazunu, terrible decision to buy a young lad who'd only ever played league one football and throw him into a Premier League side every week.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18482 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
Ricardo Pepi signs for PSV from Augsburg for 9m.
I remember him turning up in the Bundesliga with massive hype from some MLS club.  Augsburg paying what for them a huge amount (around 17 - their transfer record), and he was woeful, utterly out of his depth.

Seems he found his feet on loan last season in the Eredivisie.
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18483 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:19:35 pm
Ricardo Pepi signs for PSV from Augsburg for €9m.
I remember him turning up in the Bundesliga with massive hype from some MLS club.  Augsburg paying what for them a huge amount (around €17 - their transfer record), and he was woeful, utterly out of his depth.

Seems he found his feet on loan last season in the Eredivisie.
I have no info to back this up, but it seems to me like the bundesligas are the main avenue into europe for MLS players - is that fair?

Is there a particular reason for that (outside of the long large presence of americans in german bases since the second world war)
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18484 on: Today at 01:32:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:12:41 pm
I have no info to back this up, but it seems to me like the bundesligas are the main avenue into europe for MLS players - is that fair?

Is there a particular reason for that (outside of the long large presence of americans in german bases since the second world war)

Apparently it is a lot easier for US players to get a work permit for Germany than it is for the UK for instance, so that can be part of it. Add that to the fact there isnt much language barrier in Germany either for them, as most people speak English. But also, Bundesliga teams do tend rely on bringing quite a lot of young players through, so there tends to be more opportunity for young players coming over from the US.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18485 on: Today at 02:33:03 pm »
Bored of Madrid hoovering up all of Europes talented midfielders. I hope their next manager is a disaster.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18486 on: Today at 02:40:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:12:41 pm
I have no info to back this up, but it seems to me like the bundesligas are the main avenue into europe for MLS players - is that fair?

Is there a particular reason for that (outside of the long large presence of americans in german bases since the second world war)

I think its the desire to play for hamburg(ers) or frankfurt(ers).  ::)
Online tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18487 on: Today at 02:41:37 pm »
Ugarte confirmed for PSG.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18488 on: Today at 03:46:57 pm »
Milan close to signing Pulisic
Offline Haggis36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18489 on: Today at 03:47:17 pm »
Didn't realise Azpilicueta had left Chelsea - that's one snide shithouse we'll never have to see again!

I know Chelsea had an awful season so it's maybe partly warranted but they are absolutely CULLING that squad, Pochettino is going to have some work to get them to gel and settle into a style of play. Out of all the minutes played by Chelsea players last season, 40% of those minutes have since have left the club (either sale or loan expiry). If they shift some of the players they reportedly want to (Pulisic, Ziyech, Gallagher) then that could end up as high as 50%.

That's a huge level of upheaval to deal with whilst settling in a new manager - might work well for them as they needed a clean slate after last season but could also be a shitshow early doors and will Pochettino be given the time it will surely need? Could be an entertaining watch...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18490 on: Today at 03:55:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:41:37 pm
Ugarte confirmed for PSG.

They should do a series of clips/photos of him visiting the Parisian tourist attractions.

Episode 1: Ugarte The Louvre



Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18491 on: Today at 07:18:58 pm »
Newcastle to sign Harvey Barnes, say the Telegraph.
Online RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18492 on: Today at 07:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:19:35 pm
Ricardo Pepi signs for PSV from Augsburg for 9m.
I remember him turning up in the Bundesliga with massive hype from some MLS club.  Augsburg paying what for them a huge amount (around 17 - their transfer record), and he was woeful, utterly out of his depth.

Seems he found his feet on loan last season in the Eredivisie.
He did well in Eredivisie considering how bad his team way.
Augsburg plays very direct. Pepi seems to want go to a team where he can with his feet more and they use the MF.
Aaronson going to Union Berlin on loan it looks like.
Online newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18493 on: Today at 08:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:18:58 pm
Newcastle to sign Harvey Barnes, say the Telegraph.

weird - kind of an average player. Part of the sportswashing I guess.

maybe he will offset an incoming 100m non-british player?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18494 on: Today at 08:17:23 pm »
Saint-Maximin was unsurprisingly being linked with a Saudi move, so its probably his replacement but with a hefty profit too.

Just been reading Greenwood is off to Atalanta on loan, grim and from a club I quite liked too.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18495 on: Today at 08:31:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:06:57 pm
weird - kind of an average player. Part of the sportswashing I guess.

maybe he will offset an incoming 100m non-british player?

I reckon hed likely do very well for them. Always thought he looked good those first couple seasons when he broke into that Leicester team. He may have gone off the boil somewhat (who didnt there) but he still managed to score 13 goals for a struggling team last season. Thats really good going.
