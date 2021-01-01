Didn't realise Azpilicueta had left Chelsea - that's one snide shithouse we'll never have to see again!



I know Chelsea had an awful season so it's maybe partly warranted but they are absolutely CULLING that squad, Pochettino is going to have some work to get them to gel and settle into a style of play. Out of all the minutes played by Chelsea players last season, 40% of those minutes have since have left the club (either sale or loan expiry). If they shift some of the players they reportedly want to (Pulisic, Ziyech, Gallagher) then that could end up as high as 50%.



That's a huge level of upheaval to deal with whilst settling in a new manager - might work well for them as they needed a clean slate after last season but could also be a shitshow early doors and will Pochettino be given the time it will surely need? Could be an entertaining watch...