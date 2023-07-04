« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1350012 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18400 on: Yesterday at 05:18:58 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 05:02:57 pm
I sincerely hope not. Really hope Arsenal sign Rice instead of Tchouameni. We should be all over any proposal for Real to sell Tchouameni. Wages permitting of course.
Haha, Rice is L2 compared to Tchouameni, Arsenal are being robbed.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18401 on: Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm »
Arda Guler chooses to join Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona this summer

By Mario Cortegana 12m ago

Arda Guler has chosen to join Real Madrid this summer.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder had received strong interest from Barcelona, as revealed by club president Joan Laporta himself, but he has decided to join Real Madrid.

Once the deal is closed, he is expected to join Carlo Ancelottis squad for the pre-season. Final talks to finish the negotiation process will take place this week.

Guler has a contract until 2025 that includes a release clause of 17.5million (£15m; $19m), which Fenerbahce asked to be met. Real Madrid are expected to pay more than the release clause to ensure he has a smooth exit from Turkey. Fenerbahce have also included a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The Turkey international matches the profile of Reals recent transfer strategy: he is young, talented and available at a price that is seen as reasonable, considering his potential.

Likened to Mesut Ozil due to his technical excellence, Guler was in superb form for Fenerbache last season. No one in his age group in the Super Lig and Europes top five leagues had more goal involvements and he also appeared on the longlist for Tuttosports Golden Boy award last month.

https://theathletic.com/4665902/2023/07/04/arda-guler-real-madrid/?source=emp_shared_article
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18402 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm
Arda Guler chooses to join Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona this summer

By Mario Cortegana 12m ago

Arda Guler has chosen to join Real Madrid this summer.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder had received strong interest from Barcelona, as revealed by club president Joan Laporta himself, but he has decided to join Real Madrid.

Once the deal is closed, he is expected to join Carlo Ancelottis squad for the pre-season. Final talks to finish the negotiation process will take place this week.

Guler has a contract until 2025 that includes a release clause of 17.5million (£15m; $19m), which Fenerbahce asked to be met. Real Madrid are expected to pay more than the release clause to ensure he has a smooth exit from Turkey. Fenerbahce have also included a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The Turkey international matches the profile of Reals recent transfer strategy: he is young, talented and available at a price that is seen as reasonable, considering his potential.

Likened to Mesut Ozil due to his technical excellence, Guler was in superb form for Fenerbache last season. No one in his age group in the Super Lig and Europes top five leagues had more goal involvements and he also appeared on the longlist for Tuttosports Golden Boy award last month.

https://theathletic.com/4665902/2023/07/04/arda-guler-real-madrid/?source=emp_shared_article
What an absolute waste, I look forward to seeing him trying to resurrect his career like Odegaard in 4 or 5 seasons......and after several loan moves.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18403 on: Yesterday at 09:47:09 pm »
Its not much money for them but yeah, imagine hell be loaned out this season.

In last 3 seasons theyve signed Camaviga, Tchouameni, Bellingham and now this lad some progression planning that.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18404 on: Yesterday at 10:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm
What an absolute waste, I look forward to seeing him trying to resurrect his career like Odegaard in 4 or 5 seasons......and after several loan moves.

Maybe hell go the way of Vinicius instead of Odegaard
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • Belfast Red
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18405 on: Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm »
Rice to Arsenal done
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18406 on: Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm
Rice to Arsenal done
Crazy money, absolutely insane.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18407 on: Today at 03:06:56 am »
Brentford have signed Collins for a reported £23m making him the most expensive Irish footballer.

https://sport.optus.com.au/news/premier-league/os59457/nathan-collins-transfer-records-brentford-defender-wolves

Just goes to highlight why were being quoted such high prices for the players we've been linked to.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18408 on: Today at 08:22:01 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm
Rice to Arsenal done
Phew. Was worried when they were linked to Caicedo and Tchouameni. Any of those 2 would have made a dynamic and transformative  difference to their midfield. I just think Rice is a bit meh. Especially for that type of money
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18409 on: Today at 08:27:18 am »
I think Rice will be a good signing for Arsenal but blimey that price is mental. English tax at its best.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18410 on: Today at 09:51:58 am »
100mil.

Fucking hell wow.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18411 on: Today at 09:57:08 am »
Lots of money but the perfect player for us, more proven in the premier league, more of a leader and more defensive minded than the players mentioned above . Far less of a risk, we are paying for guaranteed quality. Almost ever present and just the reliable figure we need around all those attacking young players. Balance wise we could have not got anyone better.
Him and Partey in midfield together, youll get very little change out of those 2.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:36 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18412 on: Today at 10:01:41 am »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 08:22:01 am
Phew. Was worried when they were linked to Caicedo and Tchouameni. Any of those 2 would have made a dynamic and transformative  difference to their midfield. I just think Rice is a bit meh. Especially for that type of money
Same, not bothered me this signing at all. Neither has Havertz one either, who's coming off two below par seasons.

Don't understand the links to Lavia, he wouldn't be starting now they have Rice.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,434
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18413 on: Today at 10:49:04 am »
I think Rice is a fantastic signing. But please dont sign Monaco lad.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,759
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18414 on: Today at 12:22:46 pm »
Not sure why so many are blowing their load over Rice, he could be decent but also has the potential to be very 'meh'.

Certainly a good player but all depends how he takes to the added pressure, set up and expectation of being consistently good every single game and not in a team who ducked relegation getting turned over almost every week.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18415 on: Today at 12:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:22:46 pm
Not sure why so many are blowing their load over Rice, he could be decent but also has the potential to be very 'meh'.

Certainly a good player but all depends how he takes to the added pressure, set up and expectation of being consistently good every single game and not in a team who ducked relegation getting turned over almost every week.


(Zola laughs sheepishly) Look, this summer I was talking to (Salvatore) Sirigu who was the (Italian national teams) second goalkeeper (for the Euros).

He was on the bench and he said to me  because we had a chat about the final  We couldnt believe when he (Rice) came off because we thought he was the best player they had, immediately we thought he was injured or a problem like that.

They were very pleased when he came off.

Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,851
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18416 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm »
The money sounds really stupid but as long as Arsenal gets Champions league football next season (24/25) then he pays for himself in TV money.

If they dont, it becomes a really stupid signing really fast. They are gambling on being a CL team for the next 3-4 years. Well we know that 5 doesn't go into 4

I'm more interested to see how West Ham fuck up using that money. This will end up worse than Spurs did with the Bale money
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:23 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18417 on: Today at 01:23:16 pm »
Arsenal spending £150m in a day. No idea how they are getting round FFP. They are also handing out massive deals.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18418 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:20:04 pm
Maybe hell go the way of Vinicius instead of Odegaard

I think Odegaard has turned it around big time. Captain at Arsenal and came close to leading them to Prem title.
17 at Real was wrong but you can still come back if you are good enough.
Not all young players are Mbappe, Messi or Ronaldo.

But I do think the arguement of going to the wrong big club too soon is a crime!. loads of agents and young players take the big money, big club too soon.
Far too many young players that have not survived and that is why BDortmund and Bundesliga teams do well at developing young players.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18419 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:53:22 pm
The money sounds really stupid but as long as Arsenal gets Champions league football next season (24/25) then he pays for himself in TV money.

If they dont, it becomes a really stupid signing really fast. They are gambling on being a CL team for the next 3-4 years. Well we know that 5 doesn't go into 4

I'm more interested to see how West Ham fuck up using that money. This will end up worse than Spurs did with the Bale money

To be fair, 5 could go into 4, depending on the leagues results in europe from next season. Dont see us dropping out of CL places either way.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18420 on: Today at 01:44:12 pm »
Jurrien Timber, cant say I know anything about him but looks like hes comfortable on the ball
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Up
« previous next »
 