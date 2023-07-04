« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

dirkster:
I sincerely hope not. Really hope Arsenal sign Rice instead of Tchouameni. We should be all over any proposal for Real to sell Tchouameni. Wages permitting of course.
Haha, Rice is L2 compared to Tchouameni, Arsenal are being robbed.
Arda Guler chooses to join Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona this summer

Arda Guler has chosen to join Real Madrid this summer.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder had received strong interest from Barcelona, as revealed by club president Joan Laporta himself, but he has decided to join Real Madrid.

Once the deal is closed, he is expected to join Carlo Ancelottis squad for the pre-season. Final talks to finish the negotiation process will take place this week.

Guler has a contract until 2025 that includes a release clause of 17.5million (£15m; $19m), which Fenerbahce asked to be met. Real Madrid are expected to pay more than the release clause to ensure he has a smooth exit from Turkey. Fenerbahce have also included a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The Turkey international matches the profile of Reals recent transfer strategy: he is young, talented and available at a price that is seen as reasonable, considering his potential.

Likened to Mesut Ozil due to his technical excellence, Guler was in superb form for Fenerbache last season. No one in his age group in the Super Lig and Europes top five leagues had more goal involvements and he also appeared on the longlist for Tuttosports Golden Boy award last month.

HardworkDedication:
What an absolute waste, I look forward to seeing him trying to resurrect his career like Odegaard in 4 or 5 seasons......and after several loan moves.
Its not much money for them but yeah, imagine hell be loaned out this season.

In last 3 seasons theyve signed Camaviga, Tchouameni, Bellingham and now this lad some progression planning that.
Flaccido Dongingo:
What an absolute waste, I look forward to seeing him trying to resurrect his career like Odegaard in 4 or 5 seasons......and after several loan moves.

Maybe hell go the way of Vinicius instead of Odegaard
