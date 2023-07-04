By12m agoArda Guler has chosen to join Real Madrid this summer.The 18-year-old attacking midfielder had received strong interest from Barcelona, as revealed by club president Joan Laporta himself, but he has decided to join Real Madrid.Once the deal is closed, he is expected to join Carlo Ancelottis squad for the pre-season. Final talks to finish the negotiation process will take place this week.Guler has a contract until 2025 that includes a release clause of 17.5million (£15m; $19m), which Fenerbahce asked to be met. Real Madrid are expected to pay more than the release clause to ensure he has a smooth exit from Turkey. Fenerbahce have also included a 20 per cent sell-on clause.The Turkey international matches the profile of Reals recent transfer strategy: he is young, talented and available at a price that is seen as reasonable, considering his potential.Likened to Mesut Ozil due to his technical excellence, Guler was in superb form for Fenerbache last season. No one in his age group in the Super Lig and Europes top five leagues had more goal involvements and he also appeared on the longlist for Tuttosports Golden Boy award last month.