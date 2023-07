Hopefully not, I genuinely believe he will be the worlds second best holding midfielder after Rodri.



That's a big shout. From whenever I've seen him play, he seems to be a very different kind of six, far more aggressive and in the makelele/mascherano mould than busquets/rodri. He is a good player, just not THAT good, atleast not yet. He also has a fair amount of inconsistency in his performance which you expect from a young player. I can see why we were in for him and why he is liked, I just dont think he is as obviously generational as people seem to think. Plenty of solid attributes but He'll need a good coach, time and patience to get there. I think we need to be looking for better value in our situation.