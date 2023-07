Can only hope Tonali going to play for Saudi Arabia crashes and burns.There is plenty of hope though as very few Italian players travel well, weird how that seems to be, maybe it is because the fact very few Italians from the national team play abroad skews the numbers slightly. Obviously some do well but they seem to fall out of place outside Serie A.Also anyone would look good in that utter dogshit Milan side, so there's that too. Probably all wishful thinking but hopefully not