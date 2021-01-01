Of course we know. He went there for the money, and that is perfectly fine at the age of 32. He has already won everything there is to be won during his 8 years at LFC ...
I dont understand what the problem is, if a player at the end of his career cashes in and gets 4 years money in 1.
Hes also taking the saudi money and putting it to good use instead of to control the world. Hed be able to do massive things for charity, help his community back in Brazil, build schools hospital.
Certainly Kante, the nicest guy in football(alongside Mane), hes going to get minted there and much of that money will end up with people far less lucky than him.
I think depriving poor people of that money to make a moral stand against ksa is wrong. Go cash in and take all their money.
Ruben Neves is another story altogether. 26 years old, not at his peak yet, dreams of playing in cl, barca trying to sign him
. Goes off to saudi, thats just pure greed.