The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:58:26 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:49:29 am
Of course we know. He went there for the money, and that is perfectly fine at the age of 32. He has already won everything there is to be won during his 8 years at LFC ...

I dont understand what the problem is, if a player at the end of his career cashes in and gets 4 years money in 1.

Hes also taking the saudi money and putting it to good use instead of to control the world. Hed be able to do massive things for charity, help his community back in Brazil, build schools hospital.
Certainly Kante, the nicest guy in football(alongside Mane), hes going to get minted there and much of that money will end up with people far less lucky than him.
I think depriving poor people of that money to make a moral stand against ksa is wrong. Go cash in and take all their money.

Ruben Neves is another story altogether. 26 years old, not at his peak yet, dreams of playing in cl, barca trying to sign him. Goes off to saudi, thats just pure greed.
Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:05:59 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:58:26 am
I dont understand what the problem is, if a player at the end of his career cashes in and gets 4 years money in 1.

Hes also taking the saudi money and putting it to good use instead of to control the world. Hed be able to do massive things for charity, help his community back in Brazil, build schools hospital.
Certainly Kante, the nicest guy in football(alongside Mane), hes going to get minted there and much of that money will end up with people far less lucky than him.
I think depriving poor people of that money to make a moral stand against ksa is wrong. Go cash in and take all their money.

Ruben Neves is another story altogether. 26 years old, not at his peak yet, dreams of playing in cl, barca trying to sign him. Goes off to saudi, thats just pure greed.

Players in their peak who go there are just absolute wasters.

Don't want to see anyone go there but we've seen it with the likes of Xavi and Iniesta going to oil states after leaving Barca because they're basically in retirement mode. Bobby has probably seen Mane and Gini leave and have a bit of a nightmare, so he's less bothered about what comes next. It's obviously money motivated though, he could play in Serie A through the rest of his 30s and still be one of the best forwards in the league and have a crack at some big trophies (Ibra, Dzeko etc from recent seasons).
RedSince86

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:32:26 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:59 am
Players in their peak who go there are just absolute wasters.

Don't want to see anyone go there but we've seen it with the likes of Xavi and Iniesta going to oil states after leaving Barca because they're basically in retirement mode. Bobby has probably seen Mane and Gini leave and have a bit of a nightmare, so he's less bothered about what comes next. It's obviously money motivated though, he could play in Serie A through the rest of his 30s and still be one of the best forwards in the league and have a crack at some big trophies (Ibra, Dzeko etc from recent seasons).
Iniesta went to Japan, he's still over there, played over 100 games in Kobe.
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:44:36 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:59 am
Players in their peak who go there are just absolute wasters.

Don't want to see anyone go there but we've seen it with the likes of Xavi and Iniesta going to oil states after leaving Barca because they're basically in retirement mode. Bobby has probably seen Mane and Gini leave and have a bit of a nightmare, so he's less bothered about what comes next. It's obviously money motivated though, he could play in Serie A through the rest of his 30s and still be one of the best forwards in the league and have a crack at some big trophies (Ibra, Dzeko etc from recent seasons).

Surely going to an easier league where they can look good is better than going to a tough league where they might look like they should be retired and have real fans of real clubs turn against them.
Its like choosing an easier job for a lot more money, theyll be playing against amateurs in soulless stadia where it wont matter much if they perform or not so the pressure is off. The perfect pay day to wind your career down.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:22:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:59 am
Players in their peak who go there are just absolute wasters.

That is the thing. Players in their 30's are no longer in their peak. They can still perform at a respectable level, but they already know the retirement is close. They might as well take their last big paycheck, and enjoy their retirement. Players under 30 going there is pure greed ...
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:35:07 am
So what are city doing this summer then?
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:37:33 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:35:07 am
So what are city doing this summer then?

Replacing Laporte with Gvardiol, and Gundogan with another £100-million midfielder, I suppose ...
A Red Abroad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:44:44 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:58:26 am
I dont understand what the problem is, if a player at the end of his career cashes in and gets 4 years money in 1.

Hes also taking the saudi money and putting it to good use instead of to control the world. Hed be able to do massive things for charity, help his community back in Brazil, build schools hospital.
Certainly Kante, the nicest guy in football(alongside Mane), hes going to get minted there and much of that money will end up with people far less lucky than him.
I think depriving poor people of that money to make a moral stand against ksa is wrong. Go cash in and take all their money.

Ruben Neves is another story altogether. 26 years old, not at his peak yet, dreams of playing in cl, barca trying to sign him. Goes off to saudi, thats just pure greed.

The 'using the money to help' thing is good, very good (if that's indeed the case) - but by simply playing in this league it helps legitimise an odious regime. The Saudis are just looking at the whole PR exercise and using football's 'names' to help achieve 'good press'.

The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:53:06 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:44:44 am
The 'using the money to help' thing is good, very good (if that's indeed the case) - but by simply playing in this league it helps legitimise an odious regime. The Saudis are just looking at the whole PR exercise and using football's 'names' to help achieve 'good press'.

That is the other side yes, I just think its not up the footballers to make the stand when our entire league and governments including ours are in their pockets
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:53:10 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:37:33 am
Replacing Laporte with Gvardiol, and Gundogan with another £100-million midfielder, I suppose ...

They seem to be losing midfielders and I've not seen many links. Not how much they really wanted Rice.
Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:16:22 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:44:36 am
Surely going to an easier league where they can look good is better than going to a tough league where they might look like they should be retired and have real fans of real clubs turn against them.
Its like choosing an easier job for a lot more money, theyll be playing against amateurs in soulless stadia where it wont matter much if they perform or not so the pressure is off. The perfect pay day to wind your career down.

That's why Italy would suit Firmino though, it basically is a retirement league for players in their 30s who may have slowed down a bit who would struggle in other big leagues, only it still is a prestigious league but can't offer the wages some of these retirement leagues can.

Wijnaldum should have probably gone straight to Serie A but took the money and ended up flopping badly at PSG. Then went to Italy but unfortunately got a bad injury before he even started. Mane would have been better off in Italy than Germany.

30 somethings who've slowed down/not got a lot left in the tank have the option to leave Europe and take a bigger payday (be it in MLS, China or one of the Oil states) to basically going into semi-retirement, or they can go somewhere like Italy and still try and keep their career relevant. Ronaldo should have stayed in Italy rather than gone to United but chose to make his club career no longer relevant rather than return there.

Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:32:26 am
Iniesta went to Japan, he's still over there, played over 100 games in Kobe.

Fair enough, I thought he'd gone to the Middle East when he first left.
Passmaster Molby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:24:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:22:18 am
That is the thing. Players in their 30's are no longer in their peak. They can still perform at a respectable level, but they already know the retirement is close. They might as well take their last big paycheck, and enjoy their retirement. Players under 30 going there is pure greed ...

Got to say Luka Modric is doing well to fight that. I think nowadays due to their excellent fitness levels a lot of players are still improving in their early 30s because of their greater experience without the diminishing fitness.

Always remember Carrasco going to China when he was like 24 or something mad, then coming back at 27 or 28 no doubt pockets full of Yen.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:25:00 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:24:01 am
Got to say Luka Modric is doing well to fight that. I think nowadays due to their excellent fitness levels a lot of players are still improving in their early 30s because of their greater experience without the diminishing fitness.

Always remember Carrasco going to China when he was like 24 or something mad, then coming back at 27 or 28 no doubt pockets full of Yen.
Yuan
Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:29:16 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:24:01 am
Got to say Luka Modric is doing well to fight that. I think nowadays due to their excellent fitness levels a lot of players are still improving in their early 30s because of their greater experience without the diminishing fitness.

Always remember Carrasco going to China when he was like 24 or something mad, then coming back at 27 or 28 no doubt pockets full of Yen.

Modric still plays every game for Real Madrid. It's usually players who are on the wane at a top club and no longer playing regularly.

However, Benzema was still playing regularly for Madrid but wasn't turning down that level of money.
