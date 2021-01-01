Surely going to an easier league where they can look good is better than going to a tough league where they might look like they should be retired and have real fans of real clubs turn against them.

Its like choosing an easier job for a lot more money, theyll be playing against amateurs in soulless stadia where it wont matter much if they perform or not so the pressure is off. The perfect pay day to wind your career down.



Iniesta went to Japan, he's still over there, played over 100 games in Kobe.



That's why Italy would suit Firmino though, it basically is a retirement league for players in their 30s who may have slowed down a bit who would struggle in other big leagues, only it still is a prestigious league but can't offer the wages some of these retirement leagues can.Wijnaldum should have probably gone straight to Serie A but took the money and ended up flopping badly at PSG. Then went to Italy but unfortunately got a bad injury before he even started. Mane would have been better off in Italy than Germany.30 somethings who've slowed down/not got a lot left in the tank have the option to leave Europe and take a bigger payday (be it in MLS, China or one of the Oil states) to basically going into semi-retirement, or they can go somewhere like Italy and still try and keep their career relevant. Ronaldo should have stayed in Italy rather than gone to United but chose to make his club career no longer relevant rather than return there.Fair enough, I thought he'd gone to the Middle East when he first left.