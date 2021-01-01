« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1337211 times)

Offline Bennett

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18280 on: Today at 11:03:51 am »
Mount is a great buy for United to be fair, but I don't know whether he's a gigantic upgrade on what Eriksen was offering them at times - just a more robust / long-term version of it.
Online PoetryInMotion

  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18281 on: Today at 11:08:03 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:03:51 am
Mount is a great buy for United to be fair, but I don't know whether he's a gigantic upgrade on what Eriksen was offering them at times - just a more robust / long-term version of it.

Mount doesn't offer Eriksen's passing range at all. He likes to make late runs into the box, but that's what Fernandes also likes to do. I don't really rate Mount, and at this wage, he has rinsed Man United, just like many players have done recently, not to mention 55m + add-ons?

 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18282 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm
Wouldnt be surprised if Pickford goes this summer. With De Gea not signing a contract, Pickford could easily be the latest to move from Goodison to Old Trafford.

I don't think he will and I think he missed his opportunity when he signed a new deal. Spurs might have been a landing spot but they weren't interested in paying a significant fee for Raya and went with a cheaper option with Vicario. Man Utd will at the very least stick with De Gea to the end of the season as there isn't a market for him and they have tried to offer a new deal as their stated priority is signing a forward. The market for Pickford is extremely limited and his best chance to have left this summer would have been for Everton to have gone down
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18283 on: Today at 11:31:05 am »
Few players out of contracts today.  De Gea Zaha Firmino Hazard . A few years back theyd have been much sought after.
De Gea and Hazard would be the most gutted, theyll never get the 350k a week they were getting again.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18284 on: Today at 11:34:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:31:05 am
Few players out of contracts today.  De Gea Zaha Firmino Hazard . A few years back theyd have been much sought after.
De Gea and Hazard would be the most gutted, theyll never get the 350k a week they were getting again.

They'll get double that in KSA
Offline StevoHimself

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18285 on: Today at 11:38:21 am »
De Gea is a massive loss......for everybody else. A top team playing with a keeper who's that bad with the ball at their feet is basically playing with 10 men in this day and age. If they manage to get Onana they'll be a much better side.

Lets hope the funniest possible outcome happens and they go after Pickford.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18286 on: Today at 11:46:33 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:38:21 am
De Gea is a massive loss......for everybody else.

The fact they're still in contact with him over a new deal suggests he'll likely stick around and sign a new deal. Unless he wants to go to Saudi Arabia, he's not going to have a queue of top clubs after him
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18287 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:31:05 am
Few players out of contracts today.  De Gea Zaha Firmino Hazard . A few years back theyd have been much sought after.
De Gea and Hazard would be the most gutted, theyll never get the 350k a week they were getting again.

Looks like Firmino is going to Al Ahli.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18288 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:49:35 am
Looks like Firmino is going to Al Ahli.

Disappointing. Considering he was linked with Real Madrid (and they resorted to signing Joselu) surely he would have ended up at a decent European club.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18289 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm »
Loftus-Cheek to Milan for £15m + add-ons. Four year deal.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66071965
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18290 on: Today at 12:31:20 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:07:15 pm
Loftus-Cheek to Milan for £15m + add-ons. Four year deal.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66071965

To an English club hed have been 30m minimum
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18291 on: Today at 12:33:27 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:07:15 pm
Loftus-Cheek to Milan for £15m + add-ons. Four year deal.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66071965

Good move for him, that league is probably better for him physically too seems quite injury prone.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18292 on: Today at 12:53:20 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:49:35 am
Looks like Firmino is going to Al Ahli.

Doesn't want to stay at the best club in the world and be a bit player versus going to shit arse club for a shit load of cash in the 54th ranked league in the world.


Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18293 on: Today at 12:57:19 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:53:20 pm
Doesn't want to stay at the best club in the world and be a bit player versus going to shit arse club for a shit load of cash in the 54th ranked league in the world.

He has given us his best years. He is turning 32 in October, so he has every right to choose where he will be playing his pre-retirement football ...
Online DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18294 on: Today at 12:58:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:57:19 pm
He has given us his best years. He is turning 32 in October, so he has every right to choose where he will be playing his pre-retirement football ...

Thought you were fiercely against sportswashing and were wanking over a super league because of it?
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18295 on: Today at 01:01:55 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:49:35 am
Looks like Firmino is going to Al Ahli.

Is that the team Gerrard is managing?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18296 on: Today at 01:04:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:58:15 pm
Thought you were fiercely against sportswashing and were wanking over a super league because of it?

He is, apart from any of our former players that is.

Bellingham went to sportswashers, apparently chasing the cash.  But no worries with Bobby going to Saudi.  The hypocisy of a football fan.  ;)
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18297 on: Today at 01:06:46 pm »
Adama Traore is another free agent. I think hed be very useful in the right counter attacking team.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18298 on: Today at 01:10:49 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:58:15 pm
Thought you were fiercely against sportswashing and were wanking over a super league because of it?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:04:23 pm
He is, apart from any of our former players that is.

Bellingham went to sportswashers, apparently chasing the cash.  But no worries with Bobby going to Saudi.  The hypocisy of a football fan.  ;)

As hard as I try, I can't be mad at Bobby. I hate the Saudis with a passion, but I will always like Bobby. If you have a problem with that, it is your problem, not mine ...
Online jillcwhomever

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18299 on: Today at 01:12:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:10:49 pm
As hard as I try, I can't be mad at Bobby. I hate the Saudis with a passion, but I will always like Bobby. If you have a problem with that, it is your problem, not mine ...

Yet if he was a United player you would be openly condemning him regardless.
