Wouldnt be surprised if Pickford goes this summer. With De Gea not signing a contract, Pickford could easily be the latest to move from Goodison to Old Trafford.



I don't think he will and I think he missed his opportunity when he signed a new deal. Spurs might have been a landing spot but they weren't interested in paying a significant fee for Raya and went with a cheaper option with Vicario. Man Utd will at the very least stick with De Gea to the end of the season as there isn't a market for him and they have tried to offer a new deal as their stated priority is signing a forward. The market for Pickford is extremely limited and his best chance to have left this summer would have been for Everton to have gone down