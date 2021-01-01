Mount is a great buy for United to be fair, but I don't know whether he's a gigantic upgrade on what Eriksen was offering them at times - just a more robust / long-term version of it.
Wouldnt be surprised if Pickford goes this summer. With De Gea not signing a contract, Pickford could easily be the latest to move from Goodison to Old Trafford.
Few players out of contracts today. De Gea Zaha Firmino Hazard . A few years back theyd have been much sought after.De Gea and Hazard would be the most gutted, theyll never get the 350k a week they were getting again.
De Gea is a massive loss......for everybody else.
Looks like Firmino is going to Al Ahli.
Loftus-Cheek to Milan for £15m + add-ons. Four year deal.https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66071965
Doesn't want to stay at the best club in the world and be a bit player versus going to shit arse club for a shit load of cash in the 54th ranked league in the world.
He has given us his best years. He is turning 32 in October, so he has every right to choose where he will be playing his pre-retirement football ...
Thought you were fiercely against sportswashing and were wanking over a super league because of it?
He is, apart from any of our former players that is.Bellingham went to sportswashers, apparently chasing the cash. But no worries with Bobby going to Saudi. The hypocisy of a football fan.
As hard as I try, I can't be mad at Bobby. I hate the Saudis with a passion, but I will always like Bobby. If you have a problem with that, it is your problem, not mine ...
