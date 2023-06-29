« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1335786 times)

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,640
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18240 on: Yesterday at 07:34:50 am »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 07:07:26 am
I never questioned those stupid wage demands but then again hes going to Man Utd a club with very poor financial skills atm.
A lot of what's going on doesn't make sense on many fronts, really... After Fergie left, United missed on the CL quite a few seasons never won a thing for a longest time, so much so that the League Cup became a great trophy for them, and yet they are jam-packed with money. They spent more than a billion on players in the last decade, another billion on wages. And they keep spending long after they became largely irrelevant. But we had a comparable revenue, had higher wage bill in those years, and always look for shopping in the second-hand store. Sure, you will unearth a diamond in the raw now and then, but I can't yet get what prevents one of the richest clubs in the world spending proper money on players. Fuck, I'm not suggesting 80m on Maguire kind a thing, but to support a more targeted approach based on analytics (that we seemed to have well honed).

I just don't get it.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,569
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18241 on: Yesterday at 07:49:41 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:34:50 am
A lot of what's going on doesn't make sense on many fronts, really... After Fergie left, United missed on the CL quite a few seasons never won a thing for a longest time, so much so that the League Cup became a great trophy for them, and yet they are jam-packed with money. They spent more than a billion on players in the last decade, another billion on wages. And they keep spending long after they became largely irrelevant. But we had a comparable revenue, had higher wage bill in those years, and always look for shopping in the second-hand store. Sure, you will unearth a diamond in the raw now and then, but I can't yet get what prevents one of the richest clubs in the world spending proper money on players. Fuck, I'm not suggesting 80m on Maguire kind a thing, but to support a more targeted approach based on analytics (that we seemed to have well honed).

I just don't get it.

Reports at the end of last season suggested we were nearly £500m less in debt than them, of which our debt of mostly comprised of the infrastructure costs and is largely internal debt whereas theres is fully external debt, and theyve done no work on infrastructure. Tally that up with the differences in our income over the last decade and that probably gives you your answer. Weve caught them up on earnings but were at parity for the all decade.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,778
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18242 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 am »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 07:07:26 am
I never questioned those stupid wage demands but then again hes going to Man Utd a club with very poor financial skills atm.

The point is, Mount was always after the money. I was expecting that Newcastle will go after him for their sportswashing project, but it seems that Man Utd have saved them ...
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18243 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 03:03:40 am
think City just came in on Rice at 90 just to screw with Arsenal and cost them 15 mill for fun.

The shit you can do with limitless money goes on forever.

Honestly I think they do this as a ploy to make it look like they are more legitimate than they are. Every summer there is one example of them supposedly wanting a player, only to back out when the cost goes up - Sanchez, Ronaldo, Pogba and Maguire as examples (says a lot that they all ended up at Man United). 

Rice was always going to go to Arsenal. But now City can make out that they are on a level playing field with everyone else because look "another club was willing to spend more than us".



Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18244 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:56:16 am
Honestly I think they do this as a ploy to make it look like they are more legitimate than they are. Every summer there is one example of them supposedly wanting a player, only to back out when the cost goes up - Sanchez, Ronaldo, Pogba and Maguire as examples (says a lot that they all ended up at Man United). 

Rice was always going to go to Arsenal. But now City can make out that they are on a level playing field with everyone else because look "another club was willing to spend more than us".
There's no way on Earth they actually wanted to sign Fridge Head, as you say it's a ruse.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18245 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:04:21 am
The point is, Mount was always after the money. I was expecting that Newcastle will go after him for their sportswashing project, but it seems that Man Utd have saved them ...

Footballers are always after the money, even though there was a fella on here who was trying to argue that Bellingham was a student of socialism :)

Mount to Man U does not bother me in the slightest.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,151
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18246 on: Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm »
Jota (Celtic) off to Saudi league as well? Looked a decent player from what I've seen.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18247 on: Yesterday at 02:10:06 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm
Jota (Celtic) off to Saudi league as well? Looked a decent player from what I've seen.

Yeah I was expecting a Prem team to take a chance on him.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18248 on: Yesterday at 02:15:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:56:16 am
Honestly I think they do this as a ploy to make it look like they are more legitimate than they are. Every summer there is one example of them supposedly wanting a player, only to back out when the cost goes up - Sanchez, Ronaldo, Pogba and Maguire as examples (says a lot that they all ended up at Man United). 

Rice was always going to go to Arsenal. But now City can make out that they are on a level playing field with everyone else because look "another club was willing to spend more than us".

Exactly,as you say there's one or two each summer like this.It is a weak PR exercise which should fool no-one.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:27:16 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,368
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18249 on: Yesterday at 02:18:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm
Jota (Celtic) off to Saudi league as well? Looked a decent player from what I've seen.

He's good player alright. Greedy c*nts.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,368
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18250 on: Yesterday at 02:21:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:56:16 am
Honestly I think they do this as a ploy to make it look like they are more legitimate than they are. Every summer there is one example of them supposedly wanting a player, only to back out when the cost goes up - Sanchez, Ronaldo, Pogba and Maguire as examples (says a lot that they all ended up at Man United). 

Rice was always going to go to Arsenal. But now City can make out that they are on a level playing field with everyone else because look "another club was willing to spend more than us".





This is an excellent viewpoint, one i hadn't considered but wholeheartedly agree with.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,151
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18251 on: Yesterday at 02:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 02:10:06 pm
Yeah I was expecting a Prem team to take a chance on him.
Same here. Not sure what it says about Scottish football that they may let him go.

Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:18:26 pm
He's good player alright. Greedy c*nts.
Thought he'd be Premier League bound to be honest. Even to us so we could have Jota & Jota.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,554
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18252 on: Yesterday at 02:40:02 pm »
The Juventus version of Salah, Juan Cuadrado, has left the club.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18253 on: Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 29, 2023, 07:39:59 pm
https://twitter.com/utdreport/status/1674465829776240663?s=20

They will be paying him £250k-300k per week.

Madness.

5 year deal at 250k per week is worth 65M in wages alone. 300k p/w is 78M over 5 years.

Adding in a fee of 60M (inc. add ons) then Mount could cost United 125-138M over his 5 year contract. This doesn't include any agent fees either.

Is Mount worth that type of outlay? Not sure how it compares to other midfielders but seems a significant outlay when fee and wages are combined.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,865
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18254 on: Yesterday at 03:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:40:02 pm
The Juventus version of Salah, Juan Cuadrado, has left the club.

For Saudi I'm guessing?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,554
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18255 on: Yesterday at 04:22:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:31:56 pm
For Saudi I'm guessing?

Not sure, but he's a free agent now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18256 on: Yesterday at 05:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm
5 year deal at 250k per week is worth 65M in wages alone. 300k p/w is 78M over 5 years.

Adding in a fee of 60M (inc. add ons) then Mount could cost United 125-138M over his 5 year contract. This doesn't include any agent fees either.

Is Mount worth that type of outlay? Not sure how it compares to other midfielders but seems a significant outlay when fee and wages are combined.

Glad we are nowhere near that. Dont nothing since 2020 to warrant the fee or wages
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,151
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18257 on: Yesterday at 07:01:55 pm »
Chelsea sign Jackson from Villarreal. Didn't think they could do 8 year contracts still?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,554
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18258 on: Yesterday at 07:03:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:01:55 pm
Chelsea sign Jackson from Villarreal. Didn't think they could do 8 year contracts still?

They can do 8 year contracts but for FFP, they're only amortised over 5 years.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18259 on: Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:01:55 pm
Chelsea sign Jackson from Villarreal. Didn't think they could do 8 year contracts still?
The new rules apply from 1 July 2023 IIRC.

"Such a change will not restrict the way in which clubs operate (i.e. clubs that are allowed by their national governing bodies to conclude player contracts for a period exceeding five years can continue to do so) and will not apply retroactively to transfer operations that have already taken place".

https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/0282-185d513bd18e-32f59d9c7dea-1000--lisbon-to-host-uefa-women-s-champions-league-final-in-2025/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:27:53 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,151
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18260 on: Yesterday at 07:27:00 pm »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18261 on: Yesterday at 07:28:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:27:00 pm
Ah ok.

Is he any good?
Never heard of him to be honest. Maybe someone that follows Spanish football can give insight.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,601
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18262 on: Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm
The new rules apply from 1 July 2023 IIRC.

"Such a change will not restrict the way in which clubs operate (i.e. clubs that are allowed by their national governing bodies to conclude player contracts for a period exceeding five years can continue to do so) and will not apply retroactively to transfer operations that have already taken place".

https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/0282-185d513bd18e-32f59d9c7dea-1000--lisbon-to-host-uefa-women-s-champions-league-final-in-2025/

International Transfer window only opens tomorrow though doesn't it? (I assume UEFA have chosen the date of the rule change for that reason).

So the new rules will be in force when the transfer officially goes through.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,865
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18263 on: Yesterday at 07:34:25 pm »
Boehly wanted to get more Americans on the team - so when he saw Nick Jackson was available - that was no brainer. Will fit on the CL team that Chelsea has this year since they automatically qualify every year.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18264 on: Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm
International Transfer window only opens tomorrow though doesn't it? (I assume UEFA have chosen the date of the rule change for that reason).

So the new rules will be in force when the transfer officially goes through.
Good point mate.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18265 on: Yesterday at 08:00:21 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,502
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18266 on: Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm »
Wolves are probably delighted Everton turned down their £4.5m option to sign Coady as it looks like Leicester will end up paying upwards of £8.5m for him
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,569
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18267 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
Wolves are probably delighted Everton turned down their £4.5m option to sign Coady as it looks like Leicester will end up paying upwards of £8.5m for him

Such a shame for that model club Everton. They could have used that extra £4M.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18268 on: Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm »
Still shite, Tarkowski and Keane as a CB partnership next season is it?, lovely stuff, two carthorse shithouses.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,569
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18269 on: Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm
Still shite, Tarkowski and Keane as a CB partnership next season is it?, lovely stuff, two carthorse shithouses.

Theyre slowly transforming into Burnley. Hopefully they can both follow each other down to the championship.

Wouldnt be surprised if Pickford goes this summer. With De Gea not signing a contract, Pickford could easily be the latest to move from Goodison to Old Trafford.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,778
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18270 on: Yesterday at 10:39:32 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm
Theyre slowly transforming into Burnley. Hopefully they can both follow each other down to the championship.

Wouldnt be surprised if Pickford goes this summer. With De Gea not signing a contract, Pickford could easily be the latest to move from Goodison to Old Trafford.

Pickford going to Man Utd would only make Everton stronger ...
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18271 on: Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
Wolves are probably delighted Everton turned down their £4.5m option to sign Coady as it looks like Leicester will end up paying upwards of £8.5m for him

Poor signing for the Foxes.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,759
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #18272 on: Today at 12:58:11 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:03:16 pm
They can do 8 year contracts but for FFP, they're only amortised over 5 years.
Do they produce another set of accounts for FFP?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Up
« previous next »
 